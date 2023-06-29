The following is a chapter from my book The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set. For all one-year paid subscribers you can receive the full PDF copy of the book, just contact me through my substack if you are interested.

[Note to Reader: The intention of writing this chapter is not to in any way undermine the cause for Palestinian independence or Arab independence more broadly. It is rather to showcase the role of the British Empire on orchestrating much of the violence and chaos that would embroil the Middle East. It was the British who created Israel, it was the British who created the role of the Mufti of Jerusalem (who they also personally selected as the later pro-Nazi Haj Amin who slaughtered Jews and his own people, the Arabs), it was the British who created the role of the Mufti of Egypt whom they also personally selected as the disciple of al-Afghani the spiritual father of the Salafiyya movement (discussed in the previous chapter/post) and it was the British who brought in the legendary Nazi Otto Skorzeny to train the military of Egypt under the Gladio umbrella while a British stooge king (King Farouk) sat on the throne. It is also this very King Farouk who would offer the pro-Nazi Haj Amin (the Mufti of Jerusalem) safe haven after WWII.

It should also be noted that there will be a Volume 2 to this series of books where I will have a chapter on Jabotinsky.]

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.