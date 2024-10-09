New Film Release! The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs EPISODE 3
The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War
In this third episode of 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' we reveal the architects behind a new world religion premised around alien deities, psychoactive drugs and psychological warfare.
The human-made origins of UFOs are examined with a look towards German and Italian flying saucer programs absorbed into the Anglo-American 'secret science' program after World War 2.
Additionally, the work of Allen Dulles, Carl Jung, Laurence Rockefeller and other leading sorcerers of this war on the minds of the world population will be exposed in ways that will shock and surprise you.
These have been excellent presentations that have helped me further fill out my Aliens/UFO map (probably 10% complete, but already getting large):
https://embed.kumu.io/2996f1451d6c0198597d6d8c2645cd99
If you're ever interested in a roundtable discussion, let me know. I have some thoughts, facts, and ideas, that bounce well against much of yours and Matt's research and analysis.
I rarely watch video presentations, yet viewed this one in entirety. I was very impressed with the amount of research it took to connect all these persons and events. Thank you.
I once spent an afternoon of conversation with a Native American shaman and story teller. Eventually the conversation touched on the notion of aliens. His comment: "I don't know. The Universe is a pretty big place. What's alien?" His comment was priceless... Think about it...