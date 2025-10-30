Occult Rituals, Resurrections & Alchemical Transmutations: The Symbology of Fama, Confessio & the Chemical Wedding of Christian Rosencreutz Explained
Towards a New Jerusalem Part V
As a consequence of the disastrous failure of the Winter King and Queen, Frederick V and Elizabeth Stuart (whose story is told in Part IV of this series), Bohemia and its people were set ablaze and the Palatinate and its fairy-tale like castle with its mechanical wonders and fantastical gardens in Heidelberg were laid to rubble.
However, during the years of 1613 to 1620, before the Winter King and Queen of Bohemia fled their castle in the dead of night, the Protestant world had been filled with hope that Frederick V of the Palatinate and Elizabeth Stuart, grand-daughter to Mary Queen of Scots, were to bring about a utopic Golden Age, and the Rosicrucian manifestos were central in stirring up this fervour.