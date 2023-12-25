For the first inaugural lecture kick-off the RTF Symposium ‘The Role of Art in Shaping a Sovereign Citizenry’, RTF President Cynthia Chung conducted a discussion on the classical work 'Nathan the Wise' by the Renaissance humanist Gotthold Lessing. Exploring this work will not merely be an academic exercise of an art piece, but will be a gateway to the essentials of cultural warfare and the wisest methods of conducting a spiritual battle against forces who wish only to enslave and divide. Through the medium of storytelling and the stage, Lessing demonstrates how art can liberate society of tribalism, prejudice and ignorance of other cultures while ennobling the passions of citizens.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

