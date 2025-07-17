On the Vatican, the Crusades and the Origins of the Mafia Brotherhood

You can watch the video version of our discussion below:
The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods
The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods Part II
The Birth of the Modern Templars, the Origins of the Ancient Scottish Rite and the Roman Sun King Napoleon
The Dominican Connection – From the Spanish Inquisition and the Crusades to the Jacobins
The British Origins of the Jacobins, Mafia Godfather Mazzini and the Rise of the Young Europe Cults
America’s ‘Young America’ movement, the Scottish Rite and the Knights of the Golden Circle
