Information has come out that 29 year old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal suspected of shooting two West Virginia National Guardsmen near the White House in Washington, DC had in fact worked for the CIA as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan, which was confirmed by the CIA’s agency director John Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe told FOX News that Lakanwal was a “member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation.” Ratcliffe attempted to shift the blame for Lakanwal’s connection with the CIA onto the Biden Administration stating “The Biden Administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the US government, including CIA.” Ratcliffe went on to state Lakanwal “and so many others-should have never been allowed to come here…God bless our troops.”

I hope you appreciate the irony here, according to the Director of the CIA, someone who has worked extensively for said agency should not be considered safe and should never be allowed entry into the United States. The question is of course, what sort of work was Lakanwal doing for the CIA if not in service to American interests?

However, there is a lot more to this story that covers a much wider span than just one President’s Administration.

Lakanwal was a member of the “Zero Units” one of Afghanistan’s elite counterterrorism arms. His unit was NDS 03 which was operated by the CIA and had direct US intelligence and military support. This was a paramilitary unit of Afghans who were trained by CIA and US military to carry out night raids and covert missions in Afghanistan. This unit was known for its brutality and abuses. It is reported that Lakanwal was a member of this unit for ten years and reportedly worked alongside US Special Forces.

According to a Human Rights Watch report in 2019, the units were responsible for “extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances” and airstrikes on medical facilities…They are illustrative of a larger pattern of serious laws-of-war violations - some amounting to war crimes - that extends to all provinces in Afghanistan where these paramilitary forces operate with impunity.”

In light of these revelations I would like to remind you all of something I wrote back in 2022:

In 2014, Newsweek published an article titled “Ukrainian Nationalist Volunteers Committing ‘ISIS-Style’ War Crimes.” Is this an indication of how both the Azov and ISIS have received their funding and training from the very same sources? One of President Zelensky’s advisors, Oleksiy Arestovych, has stated in numerous interviews his open admiration for ISIS/ISIL tactics and approach to business and governance.

Notice in the video image above, that Oleksiy Arestovych is regarding the ISIS/ISIL approach to business and governance as part of the terrorist group function and organisation to which he wants to model Ukrainian governance after. As we will see, the original manual for this came out of Gladio and US Special Forces.

For those who have been following my writing, I have discussed in detail the origin and history of this new form of warfare, called counterinsurgency which was shaped by the CIA and effectively worked as a take-over of the US military. Part of this new form of warfare was the revival of the Green Berets/US Special Forces, originally a WWII creation but put to sleep during the Eisenhower Administration. Back then clandestine warfare was deemed something dishonorable during peace time (not that it never occurred but at least was something frowned upon) and a direct threat to democratic institutions, which it most certainly has been.

In my article “The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine - Counterinsurgency” I go over how it was in fact CIA Director Allen Dulles who revived the Green Berets/US Special Forces and along with Maxwell Taylor and Edward Lansdale, took it upon themselves to completely revamp US military training which was now beholden to the CIA in all clandestine, paramilitary affairs.

As Col. Fletcher Prouty has made the point in his books (The Secret Team and The CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate Kennedy), the CIA was never suppose to have access to US military resources let alone govern them. This was the beginning of Black Ops where much of the time, even members of the US government, including the very president, were completely left in the dark as to what was occuring overseas, as well as within their very own halls.

The US Special Forces got to cut their teeth during the Vietnam War and were responsible for training Filipino Special Forces who fought clandestinely in Vietnam. Lansdale had first worked in the Philippines training these units to get Ramon Magsaysay elected using Fun and Game tactics. These Filipino Special Forces units were then used in the Vietnam War to fight on the American side. Many US politicians, diplomats etc. getting helicopter tours over Vietnam to view the mayhem had no idea that a great deal of it was staged by these units using Fun and Game tactics. For more on this refer here.

This was part of the US Special Forces 101 training manual. To create and train paramilitary groups made up of members native to the country they were operating within. It was not only to give a degree of deniability but was meant to train “elite” groups that could continue to manage the operation once the US Special Forces unit left the country. The management was expected to be formed on all levels; political, economic, military, education and the information space.

Thus, not so surprising that we see some former Green Berets working in finance today making their tours on podcast shows…

It was shown that the CIA, along with certain members of the Pentagon were willing to commit acts of terrorism on their own people in order to achieve a military goal. Operation Northwoods was presented to Kennedy as a false flag operation against the American people and even military personnel in order to blame Castro and give reason for a direct invasion of Cuba. Kennedy rejected the offer and effectively fired Lyman Lemnitzer Chief Joints of Staff for proposing such an atrocity. However, Lemnitzer was promptly hired by NATO as their head and continued to oversee terrorist paramilitary attacks on civilians under Operation Gladio.

Lastly, it needs to be mentioned that the US Special Forces have already been directly implicated in creating an artificial migrant crisis in Vietnam, which in fact was what was used to justify the American entry into that war. As Prouty has made a strong case of, and which I go over in detail in the articles I am citing, the US Special Forces were beholden to the CIA. Operation Phoenix was effectively a human laboratory that was used to conduct social experiments that were later used on the American public and elsewhere in the world that continue to be played out today.

This is directly relevant to the weaponization of immigration that is occurring today.

Thus, when we see a case like Lakanwal, do not get sucked into the right/left blame game, which is in fact simply a gang/counter-gang operation. Behind all Presidential Administrations since the murder of Kennedy has been this monstrous construct that has been allowed to manoeuvre almost wholly unchecked. As Eisenhower stated in his Farewell Address:

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

Ironically stories like Lakanwal are being used to promote Muslim hatred, as a weaponized religion and culture that “deserves” to be eliminated. When in fact Lakanwal is a creation that would never have existed without the CIA/US Special Forces mandate, training and overseeing, along with America’s foreign policy that allowed for the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan in its phoney War on Terror which was in fact meant to further radicalize terrorist groupings. Recall it was the US who created and trained the Mujahideen to fight the Russians. The playbook hasn’t changed.

And do you remember how this all started? 9/11 was an inside job in case you didn’t know already. And is now bizarrely accepted as almost a mainstream fact, yet too many appear unable to connect the dots that what is stirring the pot today is in fact the same ladle.

The Enemy is Within and only when the American public can acknowledge this most disturbing fact, that the institutions that are beyond any form of democratic oversight are in fact the very source of terrorism within the United States…only then will the country and the world be able to move forward.

