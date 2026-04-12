Richard Medhurst's "The Petrogas-Dollar: The Secret US Strategy Behind the Iran War"
A well done overview by Medhurst on the present US strategy to dominate global energy supply chains. I do think there should have been more content in what Russia, China and Iran are doing to successfully push back on this strategy, there was also too cynical a view on China and Russia’s energy capability as well as the very real physical and economic limitations to this US strategy, however, it is a useful presentation of what the United States wishes to achieve, including adding pressure towards re-shoring of other nation’s industries into the United States.
People can read my series below for a perspective on how Russia, China and Iran are indeed successfully fighting back against this US strategy to control global energy supply chains.
You can read more about this in my series “The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran and Greenland” or view my discussion on this w/ Matt Ehret below:
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.