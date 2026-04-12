A well done overview by Medhurst on the present US strategy to dominate global energy supply chains. I do think there should have been more content in what Russia, China and Iran are doing to successfully push back on this strategy, there was also too cynical a view on China and Russia’s energy capability as well as the very real physical and economic limitations to this US strategy, however, it is a useful presentation of what the United States wishes to achieve, including adding pressure towards re-shoring of other nation’s industries into the United States.

People can read my series below for a perspective on how Russia, China and Iran are indeed successfully fighting back against this US strategy to control global energy supply chains.

You can read more about this in my series “The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran and Greenland” or view my discussion on this w/ Matt Ehret below:

The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran & Greenland Part II Cynthia Chung · Mar 14 In Part I the 2025 results of the U.S. tariffs, the cases of Venezuela, Europe, Russia’s Shadow Fleet and BlackRock’s attempt to buy 43 strategic international ports from CK Hutchison were discussed. In Part II Bessent’s call for a ‘Fortress North America’, the rare earth metals supply chain, expansion of U.S. Navy and the case of Greenland and Ukraine … Read full story

The Real Agenda Behind the Iran War Cynthia Chung · Mar 21 Whether you are for the Iran War or not there are some things you need to know, that is, the very real global consequences of this war. A war that is ongoing and does not look like it will be ending anytime soon despite the claims from the Trump Administration. As I am writing this we are on day 20 of the war. Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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