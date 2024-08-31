Join Alex Dimitrios of Space Commune (spacecommune.substack.com) on Sunday September 1st at 2pm ET to explore the dramatic clash between art and science in the 19th century as we explore the worlds of Frederic Church and Charles Darwin as they took two divergent paths from the work of the German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt.

This presentation delves into how Church, a master of the Hudson River School, thrilled a global audience with his portrayal of a harmonious natural world, while Darwin's groundbreaking theory of evolution attacked the notion of nature as a peaceful, unified force.

