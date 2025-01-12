This Sunday’s Rising Tide Foundation presentation will shed light on the figure of Gottfried Leibniz (philosopher-scientist-statesman) as a cultural warrior of the 18th century who’s discoveries in science and epistemology provide the gateway to many of the solutions plaguing humanity today. The plots, intrigues and the conspiracies of the oligarchy to thwart Leibniz’s work will also be explored.

Speaker bio: Uwe Alschner is an Investigative Journalist and Historian writing about past and present. He was a contributor to Vera Sharav's documentary "Never Again Is Now Global". His substack is here, and his previous RTF lecture Schiller's Aesthetical Letters in the Context of Confucian and Platonic Philosophy can be watched here.

Click on the link below at on Sunday Jan. 12 at 2pm Eastern Time to listen to the live presentation: