It has become a modern truism to say: “politics is downstream from culture”… but few people take the time to really do justice to that truth by pondering its profound implications.

What does culture DO when it is working? What does it look like?

What attributes does it cultivate in the hearts and minds of a people when it works and what does it do when it is broken?

If there are universal attributes to the human condition that transcend each of our particular ethnic, national, sexual, linguistic or cultural divisions, then what manifestations does a universal culture look like as it has manifested in eastern and western matrices?

Three extremely profound thinkers, who also left their marks on the development of arts and science tackled these simple yet profound questions were Plato, Confucius and Germany’s great poet of freedom Friedrich Schiller. Though separated by vast gulfs of space and time, the principles that they discovered, and acted upon in their life times, wrapped in the particular language, and cultures in which they lived were one and the same.

In this Sunday’s Rising Tide Foundation lecture with Uwe Alschner, these questions and more will be examined under the theme of ‘Schiller’s Aesthetical Letters in the Context of Confucian and Platonic Philosophy’.

