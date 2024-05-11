As the world careens towards a dangerous precipice of thermonuclear war, the need for creative problems solving has never been higher.

This Sunday May 12 at 2pm Eastern Time, the Rising Tide Foundation will host Chuck Stevens (co-founder of the Fusion Energy Foundation and International Labor Committees) who will introduce the hidden history of the Strategic Defense Initiative, the rise of pulsed electron beam weapons, the efforts to break free from the Cold War formulas of Mutual Assured Destruction, Lyndon LaRouche’s Fusion Energy Foundation, and the modern world’s last chance to revive a strategic doctrine to convert next generation fusion-driven technology towards a real defensive strategy.

Click the zoom link below to access the live presentation on Sunday May 12 at 2pm ET: