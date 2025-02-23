The usurpers who ruled after the 1960s assassinations took American industry down. They dictated wars, austerity and censorship. That era is now ending, though they will try to sabotage and regroup.

How can we shape a development agenda to return America to progress and self-government? Why is international cooperation vital? What reckoning is needed with crimes against humanity, and crimes against our nation?

Anton Chaitkin will address these topics in a presentation to the Rising Tide Foundation on Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 2 PM to 3:30 PM Eastern Time. Participation in this event will be for paid subscribers only.