About three years ago, a film came to my attention which I have promoted relentlessly ever since titled ‘K19: Secret of the Great Pyramid’ featuring the work of Fehmi Krasniqi (whom I had the chance to interview on a few occasions such as here, here and here).

Throughout my life, I had reviewed countless films and books professing to explain this mystery from a wide array of angles- ranging from typical “brute slave labor” models, to aliens, inter-dimensional entities, pre-historic Atlanteans etc…. and I can honestly state that NONE had come close to tying as many interconnected elements of the ancient trans-oceanic maritim civilization and the associated technologies, astronomical discoveries and math as what I encountered with Mr. Krasniqi’s work.

This is NOT to say that I agree with every single claim within this 3 hour production, but what I can say is that this documentary provides the most reasonable account for this story than anything I have encountered.

All that to say, I was understandably quite happy that Mr. Krasniqi agreed to deliver this week’s Rising Tide Foundation lecture. His chosen topic was ‘Understanding God-Creator-Architect and definitive answer by science.’

