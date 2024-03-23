This weekend, the Rising Tide Foundation will be hosting a feast of ideas with two presentations on the topic of ancient science, philosophy, god and the impact of universal ideas on today’s crisis-ridden world.

On Saturday March 23 at 2pm Eastern Time, Fehmi Krasniqi (creator of K19: The Great Pyramid) will deliver the second part of his presentation on the necessary co-existence of God and any meaningful exploration of the universe. Part one of Fehmi’s lecture can be viewed here.

THEN on Sunday March 24 at 2pm Eastern Time, Fusion Energy Foundation co-creator Chuck Stevens will deliver a presentation on the topic of ‘The 5000 Year Suppression of the Dodecahedron’ which will tackle the importance of the most important Platonic solid and the golden section which were integral in the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza, celestial astrophysics, and even nuclear fusion.

Click the links below to access these presentations this weekend: