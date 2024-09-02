The FBN Myth On the “War on Drugs” Crusade

“What cannot now be denied is that US intelligence agencies arranged for the release from prison of the world’s preeminent drug lord [Lucky Luciano], allowed him to rebuild his narcotics empire, watched the flow of drugs into the largely black ghettoes of New York and Washington, D.C., escalate and then lied about what they had done. This founding saga of the relationship between American spies and gangsters set patterns that would be replicated from Laos and Burma to Marseilles and Panama.”

- Alexander Cockburn and Jeffrey St. Clair, Whiteout: The CIA, Drugs, and the Press

The beginning of what would be the modern-day opioid pushers would come out of the American presence in Asia during WWII. The original opioid pushers in the 19th century and earlier were the British East India Company, who destroyed India’s textiles so they could not compete with Britain’s cotton industry and turned India into a British colony and an opioid producer (this is also what justified the cotton slave plantations in the American South). This was followed by Britain claiming its right to forcefully sell said opium to China as per their “free market” rules and fought two Opium Wars with China, taking possession of Hong Kong and Shanghai in the process. (Hence the opium dealing bank HSBC, Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation, being a City of London bank).

Shanghai and Hong Kong were among the port cities of China that came under British rule as a result of the Opium Wars. HSBC was a British bank that was formed in the mid-nineteenth century in order to service the British trade in opium.

Amazingly, this very fact has been used against China. With unsound minds using the zero-sum deranged logic - that certainly with such abuses China suffered in the past it must desire revenge with its new-found power and influence and thus the current opioid crisis must be just that, China’s revenge for our past sins! No need to look any further. Nevermind the fact that the City of London still exists, and that such opioid dealing banks like HSBC are stronger than ever and have been caught recently building the opioid crisis coming out of Mexico among other places throughout the world.

HSBC has reserved the right to this day, the authority to print 1/3 of Hong Kong currency, the only other two allowed agencies being Standard Chartered Bank (another British multinational bank with headquarters in the City of London) and Bank of China, the only Chinese owned bank. Thus, China has the authority to only print 1/3 of Hong Kong currency even though Hong Kong is legally recognised as part of China. And this despite HSBC being on a blacklist of foreign companies in China.

Image of a $100 bill printed by HSBC for circulation in Hong Kong. On mainland China, the currency is in Yuan ¥.

Does this not strike the reader as extremely convenient? Hong Kong is a center for the notorious Triad gang and have been responsible for a significant portion of the opioid influx into the United States, however, who is the Triad gang in service to? As we can see from just scratching on the surface a little, it is clear that China, who only recently had Hong Kong returned to them in 1997 (before that Hong Kong was a British colony for 99 years) does not to this day have full authority over what occurs in Hong Kong as seen very clearly from the fact that two British banks have authority to print 2/3 of the Hong Kong currency, a currency that is in Hong Kong Dollars rather than in the Chinese Yuan. And that both of these British banks, but especially HSBC, have been implicated numerous times on very serious charges of opioid trafficking, in fact HSBC was created for that very purpose after the Opium Wars when Britain took possession of Hong Kong and Shanghai hence the name “Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation.”

However, most westerners are not aware of these details. They hear the words Hong Kong, and Triads which are a Chinese gang and think thus this must be an organic Chinese phenomenon that is backed by the Chinese government. The reality is, that after the British heavy-handed introduction of opioid production and consumerism in India and China, the Americans took up the helm which began during the period of WWII. Note, the City of London has continued its original investments in the opioid market, the Americans just basically took over the “dirty work” for British interests.

So how did the Americans get caught up in this mess that would result in American soldiers dying for a hill in Vietnam and working at the behest of Jesuit priests? Well, it all started with a man called Col. Paul E. Helliwell who was serving as Chief of Special Intelligence for the OSS in China during WWII...