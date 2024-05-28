“What is more general is a rejection of Christian tradition in the name of a supposedly broader and more efficient method from achieving an individual and, by the same stroke, a collective renovation. Even when these ideas are naively or even ludicrously expressed, there is always the tacit conviction that a way out of the chaos and meaninglessness of modern life and that this way out implies an initiation into, and consequentially the revelation of, old and venerable secrets. It is primarily the attraction of a personal initiation that explains the craze for the occult. As is well known, Christianity rejected the mystery-religion type of secret initiation. The Christian ‘mystery’ was open to all; it was ‘proclaimed upon the housetops,' and Gnostics were persecuted because of their secret rituals of initiations. In the contemporary occult explosion, the ‘initiation’ – however the participant may understand this term – has a capital function: it confers a new status on the adept; he feels that he is somehow ‘elected,’ singled out from the anonymous and lonely crowd. Moreover, in most of the occult circles, initiation also has a superpersonal function, for every new adept is supposed to contribute to the renovation of the world