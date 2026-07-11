Cynthia Chung and Jeremy Nell break down the fallacies of China's Social Credit with a focus on the western financial institutions that are behind the Fintech P2P predatory lending in China and the west, the efforts of Project Stargate and BlackRock institutions (tied to the City of London and South African oligarchs) which have attempted to introduce abusive social credit systems into China and the West alike... and how China has reined them in whereas the western nations have failed.



Follow the series below:



Part 1: The True Origins of China’s “Social Credit System”

The True Origins of China’s “Social Credit System” Part I Cynthia Chung · Jun 11 One of the most infamous criticisms of China over the past several years that has formed the basis for viewing the country as an Orwellian surveillance state and its citizens as mere drone-like-automatons is its supposed “social credit system.” But what if I were to tell you that the origin of this Orwellian “social credit system” and the fintech (finan… Read full story



Part 2: The Role of Goldman Sachs in Engineering Global Financial Crises



And follow Jeremy Nell on UK Column here:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/jerm-...

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.