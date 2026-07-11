Social Credit Scores are a Western Invention | Cynthia Chung on Jerm Warfare
Cynthia Chung and Jeremy Nell break down the fallacies of China's Social Credit with a focus on the western financial institutions that are behind the Fintech P2P predatory lending in China and the west, the efforts of Project Stargate and BlackRock institutions (tied to the City of London and South African oligarchs) which have attempted to introduce abusive social credit systems into China and the West alike... and how China has reined them in whereas the western nations have failed.
Follow the series below:
Part 1: The True Origins of China’s “Social Credit System”
Part 2: The Role of Goldman Sachs in Engineering Global Financial Crises
And follow Jeremy Nell on UK Column here:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/jerm-...
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Reddit. Is Jerm on Reddit?