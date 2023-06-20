In this episode we talk to Cynthia Chung, President of the Rising Tide Foundation and a writer at Strategic Culture Foundation. Topics include: geopolitics, Davos/World Economic Forum, China, debunking Malthus & Darwin from a scientific pov, wind & solar vs nuclear & fossil fuel; debunking scientific technology myths about: genetic modification of food (GMOs), nuclear radiation, climate change, greening deserts, plasma torch and more!

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.