Special Offer: The Shaping of a World Religion & Mystery Babylon are now available to all paid subscribers (as PDFs)
As a thank you to all present and future paid subscribers, a PDF copy of my book “The Shaping of a World Religion: From Jesuits, Freemasons & Anthropologists to the Ghost Dance Religion vol. I” is now available, as well as “Mystery Babylon and the Age of the Aquarius” to which I am a contributing author.
A big thanks once again to all supporters to my substack and happy reading!
Download link: