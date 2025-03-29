Sunday March 30 Double Header Invitation: Peace Roundtable at 11am ET, and RTF Africa Event at 2pm ET
Greetings everyone
This Sunday March 30, The Rising Tide Foundation will be hosting two events for paid subscribers.
The first event (at 11am ET) will be our bi-weekly Peace Roundtable #14 (co-sponsored by The American University in Moscow) and will feature several geopolitical presentations on the efforts to avoid WW3 and the dangers facing humanity in the months ahead. [Click here to listen to the previous Peace Roundtable]
The second event will be our RTF weekly lecture at 2pm ET, and will feature a presentation by Africa Expert P.D. Lawton on the topic of ‘The Right Reverend Thomas Malthus's Malthusianism in Practice in eastern DRC’ [Click here to access PD’s previous RTF lecture]
Click below to get the zoom links for both lectures: