Greetings everyone

This Sunday March 30, The Rising Tide Foundation will be hosting two events for paid subscribers.

The first event (at 11am ET) will be our bi-weekly Peace Roundtable #14 (co-sponsored by The American University in Moscow) and will feature several geopolitical presentations on the efforts to avoid WW3 and the dangers facing humanity in the months ahead. [Click here to listen to the previous Peace Roundtable]

The second event will be our RTF weekly lecture at 2pm ET, and will feature a presentation by Africa Expert P.D. Lawton on the topic of ‘The Right Reverend Thomas Malthus's Malthusianism in Practice in eastern DRC’ [Click here to access PD’s previous RTF lecture]

Click below to get the zoom links for both lectures: