This Sunday, November 3rd, I’ll be hosting a double header of mind expanding seminars with the first event at 11am Eastern Time tackling the US elections featuring Alex Krainer, Tom Luongo, Joaquin Flores, VJ Vargas, Peter Kuznick, and Garland Nixon who will all share their views on the dynamics surrounding the upcoming US elections.

The second event at 2pm Eastern Time, will feature the brilliant Alex Dimitrios (editor of Space Commune) who will deliver a lecture titled ‘Rescuing America’s Borders With the Pan-American Highway’.

Alex’s presentation will reveal the incredible battles over America’s role in the world in 1901 as the last Lincoln republican fought to defeat a financier oligarchy and unleash an era of development driven by railways and cooperation throughout the Americas. The historical lessons of McKinley’s efforts to revive the American system, and how a treacherous vice president replaced him in 1902 has massive value in assessing our current world situation.

Click below to access the Zoom links to both events: