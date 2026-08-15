‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

This is the third and last installment to C.S. Lewis’ sci-fi trilogy. The first installment can be viewed here:

Below is the transcript (with images) of the final lecture I delivered to the Rising Tide Foundation as part of a three-part series on the sci-fi trilogy by C.S. Lewis:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.