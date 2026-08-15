Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung

This is the third and last installment to C.S. Lewis’ sci-fi trilogy. The first installment can be viewed here:

A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

Cynthia Chung
·
May 2
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Below is the transcript (with images) of the final lecture I delivered to the Rising Tide Foundation as part of a three-part series on the sci-fi trilogy by C.S. Lewis:

‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

Cynthia Chung
·
April 30, 2023
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Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

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