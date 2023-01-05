I was invited onto the Convo Couch recently to talk with Fiorella Isabel and Craig Pasta Jardula about my newly released book, you can check out our conversation below.
For more on my book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set: The Birth of International Fascism and Anglo-American Foreign Policy” see some of the chapters which are available for free on my substack.
Chapter 6: Operation Gladio: How NATO Conducted a Secret War Against European Citizens and Their Democratically Elected Governments (audio version included)
Chapter 7: A Damned Murder Inc: Kennedy’s Battle Against the Leviathan (audio version included)
Chapter 8: CIA, NATO and the Great Heroin Coup: How Miami Became the Center of International Fascism and the Murder of President Kennedy (audio version included)
And make sure to watch the new Canadian Patriot Film based upon my essay ‘America’s Secret Police’:
Also available on Rumble and Bitchute.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
Thank you so much, You and your husband have two admirers on this side of the Ocean. From Spain
Again many thanks for this important work! Adding to my earlier comment on your laudable economic orientation of viewing every individual as sacred, having the potential for the greatest good, and that society should be built on nurturing that, here are a couple more examples (besides Cuba): The vast network of worker owned cooperatives in Mondragon, Spain, where everyone contributes in ways to maximize their goodness and no one is left out; and the indigenous culture of the Dagara people in West Africa, as described by Malidoma Patrice Some in his book "The Healing Wisdom of Africa"--there every birth was vociferously celebrated by the whole community and each child guided by parents and mentors to identify and provide their unique gifts to the society.