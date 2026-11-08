“The concept of MindWar (MW) represents a holistic and pro-active approach to Psychological Operations (PSYOP), rather than the traditional reactionary role to which it’s been relegated. MindWar focuses on emerging and anticipating problems, situations, and conditions affecting the Information Environment (IE) not only to manage the perceptions of groups and individuals…MindWar provides the capability to resolve problems before they begin. Utilizing 21st century scientifically-valid, empirically-based methodologies, MindWar is the equivalent of a mental preemptive strike.”

- Foreword to the now declassified From PSYOP to MindWar (1980) co-authored by Colonel Paul E. Vallely and Major Michael A. Aquino under the U.S. Army’s 7th Psychological Operations Group

Michael Aquino, who would rise to the level of Lieutenant-Colonel in the Pentagon, along with Colonel Paul E. Vallely had proposed MindWar as a reaction to the failure of the Vietnam War which had not only used such an incredible degree of force but had ran extensive PSYOP operations there as well under Edward Lansdale against their “foe,” only to ultimately lose the war.

In fact, Aquino served as a PSYOP specialist during the Vietnam War.

In order to solve what they saw as shortcomings in strategy during the Vietnam War, Aquino and Vallely proposed an extension to the field of PSYOP, that of preemptive mental warfare.

It was not enough to attempt to shape the thoughts and opinions of a people in real time. For the United States to ensure victory, they would need to shape the thoughts and opinions of people in the future. In other words, to know what their actions will be in the future, and to circumvent those actions from occurring such that they never manifest in “reality.”

MindWar is to strike in the mind before the thought, let alone the action is committed in reality. To “solve” the problem before it begins.

Effectively, it is the desire to achieve world peace by removing everyone’s self-will.

The Vietnam War can be regarded as the first time the U.S. failed to achieve its strategic objectives in a major foreign conflict. What was this strategic objective - since the war infamously had no actual military objective, at least not one openly declared…

Well, as Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara put it in his “Courses of Action in Vietnam”, a Draft memorandum on Nov.3, 1965 to President Johnson, the strategic objective was defined as such:

“This understanding of a straightforward security threat is interwoven with another perception – namely, that we have our view of the way the U.S. should be moving and of the need for the majority of the rest of the world to be moving in the same direction if we are to achieve our national objective. …the role we have inherited and have chosen for ourselves for the future is to extend our influence and power to thwart ideologies that are hostile to these aims and to move the world, as best we can, in the direction we prefer. Our ends cannot be achieved and our leadership role cannot be played if some powerful and virulent nation -whether Germany, Japan, Russia or China – is allowed to organize their part of the world according to a philosophy contrary to ours.”

Thus, the U.S. strategic objective in Vietnam, as per McNamara, was to destroy “otherness” to what was proclaimed as American “ideologies” and American “security,” rather vague terms that are always left heavily underdefined and are usually put under another vague term “democratic values.” Ironically, these words, “ideology,” “security,” and “democratic values” have been used as the justification for an eternal war that will only end when the world stops becoming “other” than the United States. (For more on how America came to adopt such a policy, to which Bertrand Russell plays a prominent role, refer here.[1])

It reminds me of a line from James Burnham, a key member of the CIA’s Office for Policy Coordination (OPC)’s Psychological Warfare Branch (which had full operational independence within the CIA and only answered to Allen Dulles and Frank Wisner):

“We cannot understand the revolution by restricting our analysis to the war [WWII]; we must understand the war as a phase in the development of the revolution.”

He wrote this in his book The Managerial Revolution (1941) where he predicts that about 70 more years of wars will need to be fought after WWII before a suitable managerial class of elites can take over world affairs.

In fact, that was what McNamara was effectively - not a military man but a “manager.” His experience before becoming Secretary of Defense was his rise to become President of the Ford Motor Company in 1960, becoming the first person to hold that position who was not an actual member of the Ford Family.

Thus, McNamara’s expertise was on efficient management of one of the largest, if not the largest, assembly-line factory in the world. It was for this “expertise” that McNamara was selected as Secretary of Defense, which occurred only weeks after his appointment as President of Ford Motor Company. This was the beginning of the disastrous rise of the Whiz Kids from RAND, who effectively took over the Pentagon during this period, due to poor advisors around Kennedy.[2]

There is an attempt to separate McNamara from the RAND take-over of military policy during the Vietnam War, however, the fact was that the Ford Foundation was integral to the creation of RAND. H. Rowan Gaither was the attorney who drafted the RAND articles of incorporation and had contacted the Ford Foundation to become effectively the benefactor of RAND, funding close to half a million for RAND in the late 1940s to 1950s.

H. Rowan Gaither was one of the most critical founding architects of the RAND Corporation, acting as the bridge that transformed it from an internal Air Force military project into a global powerhouse.[3] Gaither was the first Chairman of RAND’s Board of Trustees which he held from 1949-1961.

It was this crucial capital provided by the Ford Foundation that allowed RAND to become the world’s premier independent, non-profit think tank.[4] H. Rowan Gaither would later become the President of the Ford Foundation from 1953-1956.[5]

Thus, Gaither would serve as both the Chairman of RAND and the President of the Ford Foundation at the same time.

In a statement Gaither crafted after assuming the presidency of the Ford Foundation, he stated as his goal a society where technocrats ruled using objective analysis going on to say that:

“This very non-partisanship and objectivity gives the [Ford] foundation a great positive force and enables it to play a unique and effective role in the difficult and sometimes controversial task of helping to realize democracy’s goals.”[6]

The fact that McNamara is brought in to effectively manage RAND’s Whiz Kids in the Pentagon can be thus seen as one single vision for how the military was to be reformed, and war policy dictated during those crucial years of the Vietnam War.

This managerial revolution, that CIA PSYOP specialist James Burnham discusses in his book[7] (who also happened to be a former lieutenant of Trotsky and later spiritual father of neo-conservativism[8]) had a very similar outlook to the Utopia/Dystopia (depending on your vantage point) described in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, where Mustapha Mond is among the 13 World Controllers, i.e. “managers” in the world that work ultimately for the head of its empire. As well as Bertrand Russell’s Scientific Outlook (1931), to which Huxley modelled his “fictional” work on.[9] [10] And lest we not forget the work of H.G. Wells, the Father of Modern Science-Fiction who also promoted the rise of the “managerial” class, which he most notably lays out in his books Anticipations (1901), The Open Conspiracy (1928), The Shape of Things to Come (1933), and The World Set Free (1914).[11]

It should be noted here that in Huxley’s Brave New World, Henry Ford is revered as the supreme, godlike figure of the World State, referred to as “Our Ford,” “My Ford” or “Lord Ford” throughout the book. Time is measured in the book as A.F. which stands for “After Ford” beginning in 1908, the year the first Ford Model T rolled off the assembly line. The followers of Ford make a T sign across their chests as a symbol for the Ford Model T. Huxley sets his science-fiction to the year A.F. 632.

In addition to this, Sigmund Freud is also put on a pedestal in Huxley’s Brave New World, his name often conflated with Ford. The World Controllers refer to “Our Freud” rather than “Our Ford” when discussing psychological matters. Freud’s psychoanalytic methods depend implicitly on the rules of classical conditioning. He also popularised the idea that sexual activity is essential to human happiness.

In Brave New World, Freud is worshipped because he is credited with “revealing the appalling dangers of family life.” The World State utilizes an interpretive version of Freudian psychoanalysis to argue that traditional families, mothers, and fathers breed misery, madness, and psychological perversion. To “heal” from these social illnesses, mandatory hedonism is enforced…

Aldous Huxley was most definitely influenced by Freud’s psychoanalysis and was not just making a mockery of the institution. This can be more transparently understood in his last work of fiction, Island (1962) and his continued criticism of traditional family structures and promotion of Freudian methods.

And thus, it is of no small relevance that the preface to From PSYOP to MindWar (1980) begins with a quote from the legendary science-fiction author Arthur C. Clarke:

“Politicians should read science-fiction, not westerns and detective stories.”

In the section “MindWar Defined” in From PSYOP to MindWar it states:[12]

“MindWar controls human external-action thoughts by identifying and adjusting the sensory impressions that the mind uses to assemble, modify, and reinforce them. Humans’ sensory-based thoughts form the basis for their constructed outward personalities, and in groups their mores [the essential or characteristic customs and conventions of a society or community], biases, beliefs, traditions, habits, and taboos. Thus, through a graduated process, MindWar controls groups of humans. As the size of the group increases, common features of impressions, attitudes, and expressions emerge and can be identified and analyzed statistically, making possible social forecasting and the control of that future by aggregate, not individual manipulation. This is the basis of Isaac Asimov’s science-fictional “psychohistory”, and of less-ambitious but demonstrably practical Political Science forecasting. Such techniques and procedures can be applied regardless of how such groups are styled or named: cultures, tribes, societies, nations.”

What was Isaac Asmiov’s psychohistory in his sci-fi bible series Foundation?

Foundation is the first book in the Foundation Trilogy (which later expanded into the Foundation series). Foundation is a cycle of five interrelated short stories, first published as a single book in 1951. Collectively they tell the early story of the Foundation, an institute founded by psychohistorian Hari Seldon to preserve the best of galactic civilization after his predicted collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Asimov’s psychohistory was a “fictional” macro-level predictive science created by a mathematician (likely inspired by RAND’s mathematicians, including the originator of “Game Theory,” John von Neumann) who uses gas theory (as does von Neumann in his “Game Theory”) as the premise for predicting mass movements.

The theory of psychohistory is that a physicist cannot predict the exact path of a single gas molecule nor that of individual choices, just like how they cannot predict the exact path of a single molecule. However, if they are to treat people like molecules in a gas, it is thought that accurate prediction of collective movement and trends of billions or trillions of people can be made.

In fact, the discipline only “works” when applied to a huge human population, such as the trillions living across the Galactic Empire in Asimov’s Foundation.

This was what the RAND Corporation was directly working on, their approach to psychohistory where mathematics and psychoanalytical speculation were brought together in order to create hypothetical scenarios such that counter-strategies could be formed. There was a department within RAND that focused on psychoanalysis of particularly the Russian “mindset” and utilized popular Russian literature as one of the means to peel back the layers of what they thought equated to the core of Russian psyche.[13] [14]

From the U.S. Army’s “First Earth Battalion” and its Jedi Knights to the Jesuit Order

It is clear that science-fiction was not just some playful notion that the writers of From PSYOP to MindWar were proposing. Rather, that only through the universe of science-fiction could one find the “key” that would open all doors. The key to controlling billions, if not trillions, within a “Galactic Empire.”

One clear example of this mindset is contained within the symbol created by Aquino to represent MindWar PSYOPS.

The above symbol is a creation by Michael A. Aquino to represent his MindWar philosophy. Source: From PSYOP to MindWar.

The above image is the image used in From PSYOP to MindWar, along with the following description:[15]

“The crossed daggers, whose blades are in the Branch colors of Negative Green and Cerebral Grey, glow from hilt to tip, signifying MindWar’s radiant power, and end in lightning bolts symbolic of MindWar’s control of the electromagnetic spectrum. The chess piece knight is portrayed as a swirling ghost, representing the hidden yet dynamic nature of MindWar. Its image alternates between complete existence (black) and nonexistence (clear), conveying not only its illusionary presence but the chess knight’s ability to move and strike mysteriously. The horse’s eye is red, as he is a horse of war. The base of the chess piece is struck with the Greek letters psi (the powers of the mind) and phi (the universal symbol of perfection/the “Golden Ratio”). Thus, combined they convey the power of the human consciousness raised to perfection. MWB unit members wear the grey beret with all uniforms except the dress blue.”

However, what is not directly stated in this description by Aquino (who created this symbol to represent his MindWar philosophy) is that its Greek letters are also a play on words, where Ψ (Psi) - Φ (Phi) can also be understood as “Sci-Fi.”

So, this concept of the MindWar Branch (MDB) is nothing short of the “powers of the mind” combined with “perfection.” In fact, the U.S. Army has explicitly referred to themselves as a sort of Jedi Knight.

Before we get into this Jedi Knight business, it should be noted that the wearing of berets in the U.S. Army began with the Green Berets, who were not a Kennedy creation but a revamped creation by CIA asset Edward Lansdale.[16] The original Green Berets came about during WWII as a mirror to the British Special Forces - Special Air Service (SAS) who also wore berets (sand-colored), founded in 1941 and reconstituted as a corps in 1950, which is still active today.

In Aquino’s From PSYOP to MindWar he is proposing a revamping of the U.S. Army Special Operations. Thus, the Grey Berets can be seen as the newly evolved form of the U.S. Special Forces’ Green Berets. It should be noted that the Green Berets were also tasked as “managers” after a war theatre was stabilised, their mandate including not only that of warfare but of overseeing economic, political and even cultural policy.[17] In short, the Green Berets’ mandate directly overlapped with Civil Affairs. In fact, Aquino would work under the umbrella of PSYOP with Edward Lansdale and the Green Berets in his Operation Phoenix during the Vietnam War, the relevance of which will be discussed later in this paper.

In his From PSYOP to MindWar, Aquino proposes the restructuring of the Army’s three traditional special operations capabilities: Psychological Operations (PSYOP), Special Forces (SF), and Civil Affairs (CA) into standalone branches:

· Green Berets as the MetaForce Branch (MFB), his proposed evolution of traditional Special Forces kinetic, unconventional warfare. · White Berets as the ParaPolitics Branch (PPB), his proposed evolution of Civil Affairs. · Grey Berets as the MindWar Branch (MWB).

Thus, Aquino’s MindWar document can be seen as an upgrade, or evolution towards a super soldier force, where the work of the Green Berets is now further specialised into three branches, green, white, and grey.

Now back to Jedi Knights…

Project Jedi is an actual U.S. Army Special Forces project launched in 1984 as part of a 5-month experiment.[18] Named after the Star Wars movie’s Jedi Knights who were able to perform exotic mental/magical feats. Project Jedi focused on accelerated physical training using neurolinguistic programming (NLP).[19]

Project Jedi was not a creation of Aquino’s MWB, however the two concepts for an evolved super Special Forces stem from the same source - the First Earth Battalion.

The official, declassified document originally titled the “Task Force Delta Concept Paper: The First Earth Battalion” was an official U.S. Army research initiative created in 1979 by Lieutenant Colonel Jim Channon. Its goal was to reinvent the military by blending traditional martial arts, New Age philosophy, holistic health and psychological warfare.

You can view the document here which is stylised as an actual fantasy comic book… Here are some examples:

This document believe it or not has heavily influenced military intelligence thinking. One of its core philosophy and principle is the “Jedi Warrior” ideal, where soldiers are taught to develop intense intuition, master their bodies through yoga and martial arts, and study advanced communication techniques such as NLP. In fact, this training has a lot of similarity to Jesuit training.[20]

Ignatius Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in Paris in 1534. His profound religious experience included supposed visions that revealed to him the mysteries of the Catholic dogma. For these visions he was seen as a great mystic, who was now capable of an incredible ability in the “distortion of the will.”

“He never doubted the reality of these revelations. He chased Satan with a stick as he would have done a mad dog; he talked to the Holy Spirit as one does to another person actually; he asked for the approval of God, the Trinity and the Madonna on all his projects and would burst into tears of joy when they appeared to him. On those occasions, he had a foretaste of celestial bliss; the heavens were open to him, and the Godhead was visible and perceptible to him.”[21]

Loyola would produce a small book titled “Spiritual Exercises,” it is the textbook of the Jesuits as well as the selected biography of Loyola in laying out the highlights of what shaped his long inner development before reaching the level of master.

“Ignatius understood more clearly than any other leader of men who preceded him that the best way to raise a man to a certain ideal is to become master of his imagination. We ‘imbue into him spiritual forces which he would find very difficult to eliminate later’, forces more lasting than all the best principles and doctrines; these forces can come up again to the surface, sometimes after years of not even mentioning them, and become so imperative that the will finds itself unable to oppose any obstacle, and has to follow their irresistible impulse”.[22]

Edgar Quinet wrote in his book Des Jésuites (Of the Jesuits), published in 1843:

“Do you know what distinguishes him [Loyola] from all the ascetics of the past? The fact that he could observe and analyse himself logically and coldly in that state of rapture, while for all the others even the idea of reflection was impossible.

Imposing on his disciples actions which, to him, were spontaneous, he needed just thirty days to break, with this method, the will and reasoning, in the manner in which a rider breaks his horse. He only needed thirty days ‘triginta dies’, to subdue a soul. Note that Jesuitism expanded together with modern inquisition: while the inquisition dislocated the body, the spiritual Exercises broke up the thoughts under Loyola’s machine.”

Edmund Paris in his book The Secret History of the Jesuits (1983) adds to this, “It is understandable that after four weeks devoted to these intensive Exercises, with a director as his only companion, the candidate would be ripe for the subsequent training and breaking.”[23]

In Tavistock and MKUltra pioneer, William Sargant’s work The Battle for the Mind (1957), he explicitly refers to the Jesuits as a model for creating the blueprint for mass conditioning and behaviourism. The Jesuits as the experts in breaking and rebuilding the “mind.”

In Bertrand Russell’s The Scientific Outlook (1931), he compares the educational design of a future scientific society to the historical method of the Jesuits:

“Education in a scientific society may, I think, be best conceived after the analogy of the education provided by the Jesuits. The Jesuits provided one sort of education for the boys who were to become ordinary men of the world, and another for those who were to become members of the Society of Jesus.”

Russell is referring to an outer and inner teaching. For schools with degrees of initiation, which the Jesuit Order most certainly was, it is a teaching for the “listener” and a separate teaching for the “elect.”

William Sargant and Aldous Huxley were actually in close communication on this very subject of “the battle for the mind” and Sargant references Aldous Huxley’s work, particularly that of The Devils of Loudun directly as an insightful piece towards these ends in his book The Battle for the Mind. Many view this to in fact be Huxley’s greatest work. In 1971 the film version The Devils was made based off of Huxley’s The Devils of Loudun.

The Devils of Loudun, published in 1952, is a historical narrative of supposed demonic possession, religious fanaticism, sexual repression, and mass hysteria that occurred in 17th-century France surrounding unexplained events that took place in the small town of Loudun. It centres on Roman Catholic priest Urbain Grandier and an entire convent of Ursuline nuns, who allegedly became possessed by demons after Grandier made a pact with Satan. The events led to several public exorcisms as well as executions by burning. This was overseen by Cardinal Richelieu who oversaw the latter years of the self-proclaimed Sun King, King Louis XIV ’s court. A court that was ripe with Rosicrucian influences . Though less well known than some of Huxley’s other books, The Devils of Loudun is considered one of his best works. Washington Post Book World called it “Huxley’s masterpiece” and The New York Times called it the “peak achievement of Huxley’s career.”

Note that the philosophy of Jedi Knights is the “will of the Force” – a belief that the Force is not just a passive energy tool, but a conscious, sentient entity that possesses its own agenda, direction, and desire for ultimate balance. To the Jedi, the highest spiritual calling is to completely surrender their personal ego, desires, and attachments so that they can act as clear instruments of this cosmic will.[24] The Jedi Code physically trains a Padawan to silence their mind to hear the Force.

Very Jesuitical if you ask me.

Interestingly, in Lucas’ very first 1973 rough synopsis for Star Wars, he explicitly refers to the Jedi’s as “Jedi-Templer.”[25] A reference to Templar Knights.

In fact, the Templars and the Jesuits have a striking similarity, most notably from the stance of their formations as Corporations, the Jesuit Company having formed with the right to deal in commerce and banking. The Templars were the first Corporation, and their Temple Church built in London in 1185 would serve as London’s first bank, which would also pretty much be the first bank of the Vatican as well, you could say.

The Templars would later be reabsorbed into the Knights Hospitaller which would later be known as the Knights of Malta.

Knights of Hospitaler (later known as Malta) Crusader insignia.

Interestingly, the Crusader insignia for the Knights of Malta bears heavy resemblance to the SAS and Gladio insignias…

Special Air Service (SAS) insignia

The Emblem for Operation Gladio with the motto “In Silence, We Serve Freedom.” Notice how both the SAS and Gladio hold the sword (gladio means sword) as its shared emblem and appears to be a reference to the Crusaders. To learn more about Gladio’s idolising of the Crusades see my paper “A Modern Day Crusade for the Holy Land.” And for more on Gladio see “ Operation Gladio: How NATO Conducted a Secret War Against European Citizens and Their Democratically Elected Governments .”

There is also the matter where many CIA members were also Knights of Malta. James Angleton though not a direct member himself worked closely with these networks and the Vatican.

Lastly, we have the insightful quote from Albert Pike, founder of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry, who wrote in his Morals and Dogma (1871) that “The Templars were unintelligent and therefore unsuccessful Jesuits.”[26]

Whether Jedi Knights were a direct inspiration of the infamous Jesuit techniques remains to be seen. However, another incredibly influential work of science-fiction, Frank Herbert’s Dune (1965), does make a direct reference to the Jesuits.

In an interview with Timothy O’Reilly in 1981[27] when asked how he evolved his concept of the Bene Gesserits, Herbert responded with the short answer “Female Jesuits.”

It is clear that the Jesuits have a remarkable presence in science-fiction lore.

In another interview, Frank Herbert described how his main protagonist Paul as a messiah figure was inspired by the Arthurian legend.[28]

And it just so happens that Michael Aquino makes a direct reference to the sword Excalibur in his From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory (1980):

To this end MindWar must be strategic in emphasis, with tactical applications playing a reinforcing, supplementary role. In its strategic context, MindWar must reach out to friends, enemies, and neutrals alike across the globe - neither through primitive “battlefield” leaflets and loudspeakers of PSYOP nor through the weak, imprecise, and narrow effort of psychotronics - but through the media possessed by the United States which have the capabilities to reach virtually all people on the face of the Earth. These media are, of course, the electronic media - television and radio. State of the art developments in satellite communication, video recording techniques, and laser and optical transmission of broadcasts make possible a penetration of the minds of the world such as would have been inconceivable just a few years ago. Like the sword Excalibur, we have but to reach out and seize this tool; and it can transform the world for us if we have the courage and the integrity to enhance civilization with it. If we do not accept Excalibur, then we relinquish our ability to inspire foreign cultures with our morality. If they then desire moralities unsatisfactory to us, we have no choice but to fight them on a more brutish level.

Thus, Aquino is very much equating media, not only television and radio, but clearly also the world of science-fiction in the form of books and films as an almost supernatural tool, the Excalibur that will allow for ultimate victory. In many ways, media is viewed as a form of “magick” by Aquino that will allow any one who wields its power to achieve world domination.

It should be noted here that Aquino’s From PSYOP to MindWar is openly acknowledged as an occult document. In fact, Aquino while a high-ranking member of the US Army, eventually reaching Lieutenant Colonel, had started his own church, the Temple of Set, after leaving Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan.

Thus, Aquino was openly practising satanism while a high-ranking member of the U.S. Army and leading specialist in PSYOPs (more on this shortly).

Unlike the term “magic” which typically refers to stage performances and tricks, the term “magick” refers to the esoteric practice. Aleister Crowley defined magick as “the Science and Art of causing Change to occur in conformity with Will.”[29]

Sounds very MindWar-like doesn’t it?

The information space in all of its forms is the plane on which MindWar is active. Hence, the short stint of the U.S. Army attempting to rebrand their PSYOPs branch (that clearly has negative connotations to its name) to the more neutral and banal MISO (Military Information Support Operations). However, they have recently decided to return to the name PSYOP. Thus, the U.S. Army PSYOP sees its mandate as controlling and managing literally the entire information space, just like the CIA PSYOP which as we will see, are not really separate from each other, especially since the Vietnam War.

One of the most successful global examples of this is Netflix, which was not so coincidentally founded by the legendary public relations pioneer Edward Bernay’s great-nephew Marc Randolph. Rather interestingly, Marc Randolph is also the great-grand-nephew of Sigmund Freud.

Netflix is now not only viewed all over the world but has a massive budget for original films and tv shows made all across the world, through a diverse cultural lens be it European, Asian, Middle Eastern or American. However, for the vast majority the formula is disturbingly the same despite the veneer of diversity - with the same opinions, the same philosophies and the same solutions promoted over and over and over again in all the languages of the world.

One mass initiation to the worldview that is deemed “acceptable.”

Courtesy of the U.S. Military. Where Science Fiction quite transparently unites with the American military’s role as forever saving the world from the “bad guys.”

Under this mandate, what you think is very much considered the affairs of the U.S. Army’s PSYOP in a very direct way – in the name of national security. And most of what you are watching is a form of MindWar, that incessant nudge towards an acceptable mass behavioural pattern and away from that intolerable land of “otherness.”

U.S. Intelligence: From Science-Fiction to the Church of Science

Asimov’s science-fiction was not the only work where reality and fiction were blended together as inseparable from one another. One very notable example of this is L. Ron Hubbard the founder of Scientology, the Church of Science.

L. Ron Hubbard first became a writer of science-fiction before his rise to Scientology fame. During this period as a sci-fi writer, Hubbard joined the Naval Reserve in 1941 and received training as a naval intelligence officer. During WWII he served as a Navy officer and ship commander.

He later developed Dianetics which formed the core of his Scientology religion, which he outlined in his book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health (1950).

As already mentioned, Bertrand Russell promoted the Jesuitical teachings for children’s education. He discusses how if you were to get a child young enough, you could get them to believe that snow is black. If you get them when they are older, the conditioning will not be as effective but you can at least get them to believe that snow is not white but rather various shades of grey.

Again, recall that Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, was inspired by Bertrand Russell’s The Scientific Outlook.[30] In Huxley’s book, he also focuses on methods of conditioning for children. This is also his focus in his last book Island. In fact, his second wife Laura Archera was a psychotherapist who focused on child psychology, conscious parenting and early childhood development. And she was deeply involved with the Esalen Institute.

It was Aldous Huxley’s “Human Potential” lectures that had directly inspired the creation of the Esalen Institute and formed its core teachings, forming the “Human Potential Movement.”[31]

So too, L. Ron Hubbard discusses the importance of the Jesuit method, that formed the core of his psychoanalytic theory of Child Dianetics (1951) while discussing child-rearing methods, writing:

“The main consideration in raising children is the problem of training them without breaking them. The Jesuits had a system which is reported to have been workable...”[32]

Auditing was the primary technique of Dianetics where a guide (called an auditor) uses repetitive questioning to help a person recall and relive past traumas to erase their “negative power.” The ultimate goal of Dianetics was to completely erase the reactive mind, achieving a state called “Clear” where a person is supposedly free of all engrams (i.e. stored traumatic memories), psychoses, and psychosomatic illnesses.

The similarity to this and the British Army’s Tavistock and the CIA’s MKUltra should not go unnoted.[33] [34] The desire to erase the mind clear like a tabula rasa (latin for “blank slate”), so that a new personality, a new identity with new thoughts and perspectives could be inserted in its place.

One notable “patient” of L. Ron Hubbard’s Dianetics was Charles Manson who underwent approximately 150 hours of Scientology auditing. This took place during his incarceration at the McNeil Island penitentiary in Washington between 1961 and 1966, long before he formed the “Manson Family” cult.[35]

In fact, the techniques Manson would later use and teach the leaders within his cult the Manson Family, overlapped greatly with the notorious techniques used by the CIA’s MKUltra. Charles Manson believed that a person could not be spiritually whole or “healed” until their individual ego was completely destroyed. He used high doses of LSD to guide his followers through their “journey” where he would break down their psychological defenses, forcing them to strip away their past identities, parental programming, and conventional morals.

Note that central to the “Manson Family” concept of itself was a rejection of the traditional family structure and a formation of an alternative family structure modelled on antithetical definitions of “love” and “family values.”

In his book Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon (2014), renowned counterculture historian David McGowan summarized how Manson was used as a weaponized tool for the establishment:

“Far more integrated into the scene than most would like to admit was a guy by the name of Charles Manson, along with his murderous entourage. Also floating about the periphery were various political operatives, up-and-coming politicians and intelligence personnel... The truth is, the music and counterculture scene that sprung to life in the 1960s was not the organic, grassroots resistance movement that it appeared to be, but was instead an engineered op... designed to neutralize the political potential of the anti-war movement.”

In McGowan’s earlier book Programmed to Kill: The Politics of Serial Murder (2004) he wrote:

“The concept of ‘mind control’ is actually an integral part of the official Manson narrative... We are asked to believe that a virtually illiterate, lifelong petty criminal somehow possessed the god-like ability to totally dominate the minds of young, middle-class kids. The alternative explanation, of course, is that Manson wasn’t acting alone, but was rather a low-level asset working within a much larger framework of state-sponsored behavioral modification experiments.”

In fact, Tom O’Neill in his book Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties (2019) showcases through declassified files the connection between Charles Manson and the CIA’s MKUltra program.

In his book he discusses how Manson’s parole officer Roger Smith operated directly out of the Haight-Ashbury Free Medical Clinic, where Manson was required to report for parole meetings. Through declassified records, it was revealed that while the clinic presented itself as a grassroots, hippie-run sanctuary, its research projects were heavily funded by the federal government – including the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) which the CIA routinely used as a pass-through front to obscure MKUltra funding.

Tom O’Neill reveals in his book how Dr. Louis Jolyon “Jolly” West, one of America’s most prominent psychiatrists was a confirmed secret contractor for the CIA’s MKUltra. And that during the exact months Manson was forming his cult in 1967, Dr. West had moved to the Haight-Ashbury district. According to the CIA files, his mission was “studying the hippies in their native habitat.”[36]

He rented out an apartment and styled it as a simulated hippie “crash pad.” Lured local youth were then “studied” under high doses of LSD, combined with isolation and environmental stress, and how these could induce trance states and behavioral control.[37]

Dr. West’s personal papers were inherited by UCLA, contained within 200 boxes of documents. Within these boxes, Tom O’Neill found unredacted correspondences between Dr. West and Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, the notorious chief chemist and architect of the CIA’s MKUltra program.

These documents were among the few that escaped the destruction of the MKUltra files in 1973, the vast majority burned under orders of CIA Director Richard Helms.

The fact that both L. Ron Hubbard’s Dianetics and CIA’s MKUltra Program (both of which we can view as PSYOP programs) factor into Charles Manson’s sphere, the former who had naval intelligence training, should not go unnoted.

But what was the goal of all of these various channels to form a sort of “mind control,” where science-fiction, intelligence agencies and military were being woven into each other? Why had lead members of the U.S. government, intelligence and military convinced themselves that this form of psychological warfare was necessary?

And what was the end goal to be if everyone were effectively “Cleared” in “Mind”?

Aquino’s MindWar Church, the Temple of Set

Michael Aquino was initiated into a Satanic California coven led by Anton Levay in the early days of the Vietnam War, overlapping with the period of him working as a PSYOP specialist. Thus, Aquino was no doubt intimately familiar with Operation Phoenix, the creation of Psychological Warfare specialist Edward Lansdale and conjunction with the operations of the Green Berets.[38] Operation Phoenix specialized in psychological warfare, torture, terror and mass murder, innovating the now-infamous philosophy of “burning the village to save the village”.

In fact the U.S. Army, especially concerning its Special Forces were entirely under the mandate of the CIA during and after the Vietnam War. For more on this story refer here.

And the U.S. Army apparently thought it fitting to release an openly practising satanist into this chaotic mix.

The CIA’s Operation Phoenix choice of symbol is extremely interesting, a reference to the mythical bird that lights its nest on fire reducing itself to ash but reborn from those very ashes.

This mythical story of the Phoenix is in fact an ancient myth of solar resurrection and later became a symbol in Rosicrucian alchemy. As the ancient myth goes, when the young phoenix is reborn from the ashes, it gathers the remains in the nest to take to the temple of Heliopolis in Egypt, the city of the sun.[39]

It is beyond the scope of this paper to discuss the relevance to this in detail, however, I have written extensively about this in my paper “The Birth of the Modern Templars, the Origins of the Ancient Scottish Rite and the Roman Sun King Napoleon” and my series on Rosicrucianism, particularly in “Tiberius’ Temple of Apollo.”

Suffice to say here that there is a trend of sun worship that is very much prevalent in freemasonic and Rosicrucian orders, as well as actual monarchs and emperors, such as the Roman Emperor Tiberius (and his Isle of Capri), Julian the Apostate (the first to explicitly elevate King Helios by name), King Louis XIV (the self-proclaimed Sun King), and even Napoleon.[40]

In fact, the worshipping of the sun would also play a central role during the advent of the “utopian” communes that came about in the 19th and 20th century, the prototypes to the later counter-culture movement and the era of “cults.”

Ascona is an especially relevant one to what would later shape the counter-culture movement. Ascona was the center for many things, including the first disciple of Sigmund Freud, Otto Gross, who would later recruit Freud’s second disciple Carl Jung into their matrix, Freemasonic Grandmaster Theodore Reuss, Aleister Crowley where he in fact created Thelema, as well as D.H. Lawrence and his disciple Aldous Huxley, just to name a few…[41]

Amongst this grouping at Ascona came about the term the Sonnenkinder, the “Children of the Sun.” For more on this refer to my paper “The Origins of the Counterculture Movement: A Gathering of Anarchists, Occultists and Psychoanalysts for a New Age.”

Thus, it is not far-fetched to view the choice of the symbol for Operation Phoenix to be a direct reference to an alchemical transformation. That the phrase “burn the village to save the village” was in fact viewed by many in the CIA and its contingent in the U.S. Army Special Forces as just that, an alchemical transformation. That the CIA and the U.S. Army, at least a core part of its leadership in its PSYOP operations, were in fact occultists, including openly practising satanists.

In 1975, Aquino left Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan to form his own church, the Temple of Set in 1975. Aquino begins this new church after claiming that he had received The Book of Coming Forth by Night from the entity Set.

In ancient Egyptian mythology, Set (also spelled Seth or Sutekh) is the god of chaos, storms, deserts, violence and foreigners. He represents the untamed, disruptive forces of nature and the universe, balancing the structured order maintained by other gods. Over the centuries, as Egypt faced foreign invasions, Set was increasingly associated with external enemies. He was eventually stripped from many temples, his statues were defaced, and he became viewed as a personification of ultimate evil.[42]

Interestingly, Marvel Comics has there own mythical lore based on the Egyptian god Set. However, they split him into two entirely separate characters, Seth the Egyptian God (that plays in the Marvel stories of Thor and Moon Knight) and Set the Serpent Elder God (the latter plays the evil force in the stories of Conan the Barbarian).[43]

Marvel’s Moon Knight is particularly interesting in its occult references.

In the Major Arcana of the Tarot, the Moon (Card XVIII) does not represent light or clarity, it represents the subconscious mind, illusions, madness, and unaddressed trauma.

Moon Knight embodies this card perfectly. His Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) is frequently treated not just as a clinical condition, but as an esoteric shattering of the psyche to reflect the shifting phases of the moon. The Tarot card depicts a winding path flanked by two towers, representing a descent into the dark underworld of the mind. Moon Knight’s entire superhero career is explicitly a journey down this perilous path, confronting the “wild and tamed passions” of his different personas.[44]

The Moon Tarot Card. MOON The central figure of the card isn’t simply the moon. It is the full moon, the crescent moon, and the sun all overlapping each other. This can signify the unity between the day and the night. The moon in this card is a paradoxical figure. It represents the collective of all oceans and yet it has a individual face. DOG AND WOLF Following the moon’s paradox, there is the dog and the wolf. Together, they represent the tamed and wild passions of our consciousness. While their natures oppose one another, they are unified by the draw of the moon. CRAWFISH Out of a small pond, there emerges a crawfish, or lobster. This crustacean represents our most primitive instincts. Lower than the wild passions of the wolf, the crawfish is our reptilian brain. While simplistic, the crawfish too is drawn towards the moon. GOLD DROPS Between the moon and the earth, there are 15 gold drops. Some scholars claim that these drops form the Hebrew letter J, for Jehovah. This would indicate the holiness that connects heaven and earth. This would also be a reiteration of the gold drops found in The Tower. TWO TOWERS Two towers frame the card. They represent the Gates of Heaven. In this instance however, the gates are open. Enlightenment is open to all. All you have to do is travel the path of The Fool . The presence of these towers indicate that the journey is almost over. LONG PATH In this card, we are reminded of the first card, The Fool’s journey. A winding path travels out of the pond, past the towers, and towards the summit of mountains. The journey is not done yet, but the finish line is in sight. Source: https://playingcarddecks.com/blogs/tarot-card-meanings/moon-tarot-card-meanings-with-infographic

And it gets more interesting.

Moon Knight’s relationship with Khonshu reflects the occult practice of theurgy (invoking divine or spiritual entities into a human vessel). Rather than a standard superhero getting a magical artifact, Marc Spector is a literal living talisman.[45]

In occult traditions, a channeler or medium frequently experiences memory gaps, “lost time,” and personality fragmentation when host to a powerful spirit. Marvel handles Marc’s Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) through this exact esoteric lens: Khonshu didn’t just choose Marc; he claims he fractured Marc’s mind from childhood to ensure the human brain would be hollowed out enough to hold a god’s vast, multi-faceted consciousness.

In recent comic eras (specifically written by Jed MacKay), Moon Knight establishes the Midnight Mission. Here, his role pivots from street vigilante to a renegade high priest executing precise occult duties.[46]

Michael & Lillith Aquino of The Temple Of Set.

I hope the relevance of this to everything that has been discussed in this paper is not lost on the reader.

Matthew Ehret writes in in his book Mystery Babylon:[47]

In 1966, Aquino had joined Anton Levay’s Church of Satan but after his return from Vietnam experienced a mystical experience. During the Summer Solstice of June 21, 1975, Aquino conducted a ‘magical working’ and explained in his book ‘The Coming forth by Night’ that Satan appeared to him disguised as Set and called forth the Aeon of Set. Satan explained to Aquino that this Aeon had begun in 1904 during Aleister Crowley’s infamous ‘magical working’ in Cairo when Satan appeared in the form of Aiwass. This would be the age of indulgence which Crowley called ‘The Age of Horus’ that would then give rise to ‘the age of enlightenment’ which Aquino asserted was ‘The Age of Set’.

Thus, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Aquino, U.S. Army specialist in PSYOP, MindWar’s true objective was to bring about the “age of enlightenment” understood by Aquino to be the “Age of Set.”

Nazis, Charles Manson and MindWar

In late July 1970, Charles Manson first appeared in court with an “X” carved into his forehead. He and his followers stated this symbolized that he had been “X-ed” out of society. However, in March 1971 while the trial proceedings were still ongoing, Manson altered the “X” into a swastika.

To the public, Manson claimed that the swastika was not a reference to the Nazi swastika but to its more ancient roots as a mystical symbol, and that his own version represented ancient and alternative spiritual concepts.

Though Manson would distance himself from direct praise of Adolf Hitler in the public sphere, his less publicised actions contradict this. For instance, Manson had collaborated with James Mason, a prominent neo-Nazi.[48] Through their correspondence, Manson helped inspire and suggest the name for Universal Order, a radical neo-Nazi movement.

In 1982, along with Manson, Mason founded Universal Order, an organization that encouraged terror with notoriety, similar to that achieved by the Manson Family.[49] [50] The philosophy of Universal Order was an extreme fusion of National Socialism and violent, anti-establishment anarchism. (The relevance of this to James Burnham is very note-worthy.)

From left to right: Georges Sorel (the father of Sorelianism), James Burnham (lieutenant to Trotsky in the United States and the spiritual father of Neo-Conservatism) and lastly Mussolini (a Sorelian National Socialist and father of Italian Fascism). Want to know what these three men have in common with each other? Then I suggest you read my paper on the subject .

Charles Manson personally designed the logo for Universal Order, which featured a Nazi swastika superimposed over the scales of justice. This imagery represented their belief that true “justice” and natural balance could only be achieved through total adherence to National Socialist principles.

Universal Order created in 1982 by Charles Manson and James Mason.

It just so happens that Aquino too had taken inspiration from the Nazis, in particular their mystical order the Thule Society. The Thule Society (Thule-Gesellschaft) was a prominent German occultist and völkisch secret society founded in Munich shortly after World War I.

Named after Ultima Thule—a mythical northern land from Greco-Roman geography that occultists believed was the ancient homeland of the Aryan race—the group is historically significant because it served as the ideological incubator for the early Nazi Party (NSDAP).

In 1982, the same year Manson co-creates the Universal Order, Aquino travels to Wewelsburg Castle, in Germany on October 19, 1982.[51]

Wewelsburg Castle is the location under the direction of Heinrich Himmler, where he attempted to physically manifest the racial-occult mystical beliefs of the Thule Society.

Wewelsburg Castle.

Himmler viewed Wewelsburg Castle as the “Center of the World” for this resurrected Aryan empire. Thule under Himmler became the concept of an esoteric brotherhood to mold the SS into a literal neo-pagan knighthood. Wewelsburg was designed to be their Camelot, complete with a massive oak round table for his top twelve SS leaders, individuated coats of arms and ritualistic rings.

The Thule Society heavily utilized runic symbolism, including the swastika combined with a dagger, and popularized “Ariosophic” runic mysticism. This runic mysticism culminated in the famous Black Sun (Schwarze Sonne) mosaic.

Himmler commissioned the Black Sun to be carve into the floors of Wewelsburg Castle while it served as the headquarters for the Thule Society during the Nazi reign. This dark green marble wheel featuring twelve stylized Sig (victory) runes was set directly into the floor of the castle’s Obergruppenführersaal (General’s Hall), located right above the crypt.

Black Sun carved into the floor of Wewelsburg Castle.

The crypt inside the North Tower was officially designated by Himmler as the “Hall of the Dead,” a gateway to Valhalla. Inside the crypt are twelve pillars symbolic of Himmler’s twelve top SS generals who formed his supreme council. Himmler would hold the ashes of fallen Nazi heroes in this crypt.

Aquino traveled to this location in 1982 while on official military business as a part-time NATO liaison officer. It should be noted here that NATO is entirely in line with Aquino’s vision. NATO itself would propose its own variation of MindWar as Cognitive Warfare, though much later, in 2021. In addition, NATO had a history of working with “former” Nazis through its Gladio Operations. For more on this refer to my book The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set.

During this time he visited Wewelsburg and performed mystical rituals which he recorded in his publication The Wewelsburg Workings (1982). The occult ritual was performed by Aquino alone in the Hall of the Dead crypt. It was through this occult ritual at the former headquarters of the Nazi Thule Society that Aquino’s inspiration for his symbol for MindWar came about.

The official symbol for Aquinos’ next phase of PSYOP, MindWar which came to him during his occult ritual at Wewelsburg Castle.

He explicitly documents that the above symbol came to him while performing his occult ritual at Wewelsburg in Chapter 9 of his The Wewelsburg Working (1982). This symbol was not included in the original classified military paper From PSYOP to MindWar (1980) since it came to him two years later but was then incorporated into later publications.

It is likely that Aquino’s Excalibur metaphor has also been influenced by his visit to Wewelsburg castle.

The Wewelsburg Workings was originally published as an internal secret document within the “Crystal Tablet of Set,” the core foundational instruction manual distributed only to high-ranking initiates of his occult organization, the Temple of Set.

Thus, Aquino’s proposal to the U.S. Army PSYOP in the evolution of their super soldiers is directly linked to his Temple of Set and his interpretations of the Thule Society as a mystical Center of the World.

In From PSYOP to MindWar it states:[52]

“Humans usually believe that their individual and collective perceptions and opinions are independently, voluntarily developed. This sense of thought independence is the basis for the general ideal of the desirability of democracy over other group decision-making systems. A consensus of a majority of independent minds, supposedly, will result in the best and fairest policies for the entire group. Such a rose-tinted image of democracy is of course an illusion. Both governments and private-sector interests devote intense, constant efforts to shaping public perceptions of reality. From peanut butter to PW [physical warfare], these perceptions are guided subtly, pressed directly, and reinforced socially. By the time the masses are permitted to vote, the parameters of their vote have already been predetermined, with only tokenistic variations in the outcome possible. Like his PSYOP predecessor, the MindWarrior sees behind this curtain of illusion, because professionally he is a weaver of such curtains. This perspective, this clarity of sight, also confronts him with the aforementioned ethical responsibility to exercise his craft according to only the highest and most rigorous values of human individuality and dignity. At any threshold below this, MindWar would raise the spectre of George Orwell’s 1984 Thought Police.”

And so, at least according to the U.S. Army PSYOP outlook, the crusade for “democracy” around the world is but a curtain of illusion, for how can there be democracy of the people if there is no free-will? When the thoughts of a people are so intricately controlled, ranging from peanut butter to physical warfare, how can such a people say they are influencing the course of their future?

[Note: It was Tavistock, which worked as pretty much the PSYOP department of the British Army, which started this process of controlling thought through various channels including marketing and consumerism. For more on this refer here.]

So it is acknowledged by Aquino himself, that democracy is not the true goal but I would say, rather the exact opposite. A totalitarian rule that is so immersed in our existence that we do not even perceive that it is there. Like a flatworm.

Recall from the preface of From PSYOP to MindWar quoted at the beginning of this paper that their understanding of their mandate includes that they “resolve problems before they begin.” Indeed, the MindWar mandate overlaps with the execution of “Thought Police,” in one form or another. For if they are not actively attempting to arrest individuals for crimes they are suspected of committing in the future, they are policing nonetheless the inner sanctum of what is to dictate “thought” in the individual mind as part of their MindWar.

It should also be noted that with this understanding explains a lot of why there is an incredible amount of satanic promotion on Netflix and Hollywood in general that have flooded media over the past several years. With evolved and much more sophisticated forms of PSYOP in the newly created film studios A24 and BlumHouse Productions.

One could view this, especially through the lens of Aquino, as MindWar’s mass satanic initiation. Let me clarify what I mean by this since that is a pretty loaded statement. I am not discussing this as a supernatural phenomenon, but simply from the very real battlefield of the “mind.” In this battlefield what shapes your reality, your beliefs and your morals is what will ultimately shape your behaviour and your judgements.

Thus, from this standpoint a mass initiation into a satanic perspective simply means that one excepts the true definitions of core values as antithetical to the traditional value system that existed previously. Science-Fiction has played no small role in this. As we see in works such as Brave New World. Thus, words such as “love,” family”, “wisdom,” “justice,” etc. become their antithesis within a Satanic interpretation.

Effectively the Light becomes Darkness as symbolised by the fall of the Bringer of Light, Lucifer. Or the simple symbol of the cross turned upside down to itself. Satanism is thus simply the opposite in every way to the teachings of Christ.

It is also a very Orwellian concept. As his 1984 three slogans of the Party – Ingsoc (English Socialism) – are engraved on the white façade of the Ministry of Truth:

WAR IS PEACE

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY

IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

This could be construed as a Satanic perspective in its antithetical construct. (Recall the four Ministries of Ingsoc are Truth, Peace, Love and Plenty.)

There does not need to be a supernatural phenomenon for this to occur, but rather what large groups of people accept as their shared “reality.” That is all.

And thus from this understanding, the ability to shape mass perception is arguably the most powerful tool in the world from the standpoint of the battlefield, the sword Excalibur, a form of powerful magick where one controls the “reality” that is imprinted upon the minds of its followers.

Of course, free will is always there though they attempt to deny it. However, the question is, how many are choosing such a course today?

How To Start A Revolution

“We cannot understand the revolution by restricting our analysis to the war [WWII]; we must understand the war as a phase in the development of the revolution.”

- The Managerial Revolution (1941) by James Burnham, a key member of the CIA’s Office for Policy Coordination (OPC)’s Psychological Warfare Branch

So was Aquino’s proposal ultimately left to the embarrassing dust bins of U.S. military history? Very disturbingly the answer is a definitive no. Rather the contrary, there is a great deal of evidence to showcase that Aquino’s MindWar PSYOP concept has been officially adopted by the U.S. Special Forces.

The most clear indication of this, is their adoption of Aquino’s very symbol for MindWar as their official insignia, authorized in November 1990.

The timeline of the symbol’s authorization includes key updates by the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry: November 1990: Originally authorized as a collar device worn strictly by enlisted personnel assigned to the Psychological Operations Career Management Field (CMF 37). This initial version featured the knight chess piece and crossed lightning daggers directly on a gold disc. [53] April 2004: The Deputy Chief of Staff approved a version for officers. The design layout remained the same, but the backing gold disc was removed for officer collar placement. [54] October 2006: When Psychological Operations was officially established as a basic branch of the U.S. Army, the design was elevated to serve universally as the official branch insignia. [55]

The above image is the insignia for the official U.S. Army Psychological Operations (PSYOP) branch.[56] Historically, this symbolism has been detailed through releases and records from the home of Army Special Operations at Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty), North Carolina.[57]

Fort Bragg was where the U.S. Army Special Forces (i.e. Green Berets) officially originated on June 19, 1952 with the activation of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Fort Bragg continued to serve as the U.S Special Forces command and training hub, including during the period of Operation Condor, a branch of Operation Gladio.

Thus, the adoption of this insignia can be understood as a direct acceptance by the U.S. Special Forces for Aquino’s vision of their evolution and role in his MindWar doctrine.

It is from this standpoint that we should look at the U.S. Army recruitment film “Ghosts in the Machine: PSYWAR” which is not a very subtle tipping of the hat to Aquino’s MindWar if you ask me. Where the U.S. Special Forces are the ghosts that run the world machine, Jedi/Moon Knights that remain hidden or invisible to those that cannot see behind that “curtain of illusion.”

It was the U.S. Army’s 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) (PYSOP) that is directly responsible for the creation of the film.

Thus, I would like to ask you dear reader the following question:

“Are you the one playing the GAME, or is the game playing YOU?”

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also make sure to watch our films and documentaries here.

Footnotes:

[1] https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-special-relationship-how-the

[2] For more on this story see my JFK series: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/a-damned-murder-inc-kennedys-battle?utm_source=publication-search Kennedy would ultimately push back on the RAND military policies, which Col. Fletcher Prouty views as one of the major impetus’ for his later assassination.

[3] For more on this story refer to my paper here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/in-search-of-monsters-to-destroy-0d8?utm_source=publication-search

[4] https://siarchives.si.edu/oldsite/research/videohistory_catalog9536.html

[5] https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/in-search-of-monsters-to-destroy-0d8?utm_source=publication-search

[6] Alex Abella, Soldiers of Reason, pg. 32

[7] https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-story-of-how-trotskyism-gave?utm_source=publication-search

[8] For more on this refer to my paper: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-story-of-how-trotskyism-gave?utm_source=publication-search

[9] For more on James Burnham’s “Managerial Revolution” see my paper here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-story-of-how-trotskyism-gave?utm_source=publication-search

[10] For more on Huxley’s “Brave New World” see my series here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/who-will-be-brave-in-huxleys-new-328?utm_source=publication-search

[11] For more on H.G. Wells I suggest people keyword search the word “Wells” in my Substack Through A Glass Darkly for a list of papers I have done on this subject.

[12] From PSYOP to MindWar

[13] https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/in-search-of-monsters-to-destroy-0d8?utm_source=publication-search

[14] The psychoanalytical department in RAND that focused on the Russian psyche is described in Alex Abella’s book Soldiers of Reason.

[15] From PSYOP to MindWar

[16] Fore more on this refer here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-enemy-within-a-story-of-the-take

[17] https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-enemy-within-a-story-of-the-take

[18] From PSYOP to MindWar

[19] From PSYOP to MindWar

[20] For more on this refer to my paper here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-shaping-of-a-world-religion-from

[21] H. Boehmer, Les Jesuites (1910), pg. 14

[22] Ibid, pg. 34-35

[23] Edmund Paris, Secret History of the Jesuits (1983), pg. 21-23

[24] https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/9781119038092.ch2

[25] https://www.port.ac.uk/news-events-and-blogs/blogs/popular-culture/how-star-wars-jedi-were-inspired-by-the-knights-templar

[26] Albert Pike, Morals and Dogma (1871), pg. 1177

[27] https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Bene_Gesserit

[28] Rare DUNE Interview with Frank Herbert (video). Archived from the original on August 29, 2020.

[29] Aleister Crowley described the core purpose of “magick” as spiritual evolution, manifestation, and understanding the deeper nature of reality or the self. It utilizes ritual, meditation, symbolism, and focused willpower to interact with unseen or spiritual energies. The extra “k” was intentionally added by Crowley to distance his spiritual practices from parlor tricks and stage magicians. Examples: Rituals found in Wicca, Thelema, Hermeticism, or chaos magic.

[30] For more on this refer to my series on Aldous Huxley: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/who-will-be-brave-in-huxleys-new-328 For more on Bertrand Russell’s influence on Huxley in particular see Part II of the series.

[31] For more on this refer to my series on Aldous Huxley: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/who-will-be-brave-in-huxleys-new-328 For reference to the Esalen Institute specifically see Part IV of the series.

[32] L. Ron Hubbard, Child Dianetics (1951).

[33] For more on MKUltra see my paper here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/gaslighting-the-psychology-of-shaping?utm_source=publication-search

[34] For more on Tavistock see my paper here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/a-republic-if-we-can-phoenix-it-bret?utm_source=publication-search

[35] Cooper, Paulette. “The Scandal Behind the “Scandal of Scientology”“. cs.cmu.edu.

[36] https://www.cia.gov/resources/csi/static/Review-Chaos-CharlesManson-25-Sep.pdf

[37] https://current.fas.harvard.edu/stories/how-psychedelics-link-1960s-liberation-laboratories

[38] For more on this refer to my paper here https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/how-the-cia-and-us-special-forces?utm_source=publication-search

[39] https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/zoology/phoenix-mythology/

[40] https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-birth-of-the-modern-templars

[41] For more on this refer to my paper https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-origins-of-the-counterculture?utm_source=publication-search

[42] https://www.britannica.com/topic/Seth-Egyptian-god

[43] https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Set_(Earth-616)

[44] https://playingcarddecks.com/blogs/tarot-card-meanings/moon-tarot-card-meanings-with-infographic

[45] https://www.talknerdy.uk/moon-knight-from-the-dead.html

[46] https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Marc_Spector_(Earth-616)

[47] Matthew Ehret, Mystery Babylon, pg. 200

[48]

[49] “Papers of James N. Mason”. University of Kansas. Archived from the original on October 17, 2019.

[50] Goodrick-Clarke, Nicholas (2002). Black Sun: Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism and the Politics of Identity, pg. 19

[51] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338385459_2_The_Wewelsburg_Effect_Nazi_Myth_and_Paganism_in_Postwar_European_Popular_Music

[52] PSYOP to MindWarp g. 45

[53] https://www.uniforms-4u.com/p-us-army-psychologicval-operations-collar-devices-17595.aspx

[54] https://www.psyopregimentalassociation.org/regimental-history.html

[55] Ibid

[56] Ibid

[57] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychological_operations_(United_States)