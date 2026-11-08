Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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XaureliusX's avatar
XaureliusX
2d

Good long-form reading is rare, and this piece was a welcome treat. Editing is always a chore and things always slip through -- I know this from personal experience. I noted an awkward sentence that deserves your attention in your next editing pass ("leave"):

"In 1975, Aquino leave Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan to form his own church, the Temple of Set in 1975. Aquino begins this new church after claiming that he had received The Book of Coming Forth by Night from the entity Set."

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Warren Monty Quesnell's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell
2d

Phenomenal body of work Cynthia; Thank you.

Little wonder happened to the 1960’s Anti-War Movement in the U.S., now having two war-mongering parties; (The neo-lib Dems loving the NATO- Ukra-Nazis while Hating Russia, and the neocon RINO’s loving the NATO Zio-Nazis, while hating Muslims and Iran). “Science Fiction Meets Foreign Policy” indeed!

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