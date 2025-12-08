The Dark Side of Rosicrucianism, “Sacred” Sacrifices & ‘The Reformation of the Whole Wide World by Order of Apollo’
Towards a New Jerusalem Part VII
Central to the Rosicrucian call for a world reform was the teachings of Pansophism, or Pansophy, which was a concept in the educational system of “universal knowledge” proposed by John Amos Comenius (1592–1670). Thus, just as there would be a call for what was ultimately a universal religion, so too, would the Rosicrucians call for a system of “universal knowledge.” Recall Comenius was a member of the Bohemian Brethren and was the spiritual father of Zinzendorf’s Moravians. Comenius would work closely with Johannes Valentinus Andreae (1586-1654), author of the Chemical Wedding, in furthering this Rosicrucian reform in education.