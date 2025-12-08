Robert Fludd’s Summum Bonum (1629), meaning the Highest Good, has the above image as his title page with the phrase “The Rose Gives The Bees Honey,”

The Pegasus of the Firmament: A Pansophic Manifesto

Central to the Rosicrucian call for a world reform was the teachings of Pansophism, or Pansophy, which was a concept in the educational system of “universal knowledge” proposed by John Amos Comenius (1592–1670). Thus, just as there would be a call for what was ultimately a universal religion, so too, would the Rosicrucians call for a system of “universal knowledge.” Recall Comenius was a member of the Bohemian Brethren and was the spiritual father of Zinzendorf’s Moravians. Comenius would work closely with Johannes Valentinus Andreae (1586-1654), author of the Chemical Wedding, in furthering this Rosicrucian reform in education.