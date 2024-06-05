This story will discuss the Knights of Malta link to the birth of the Italian and French Mafia Brotherhoods, as well as the Mafia Brotherhoods link to the Scottish Rite and Mazzini networks, and how these were ultimately in service to what would become known as the Gladio apparatus in the 20th century. This series will cover in future installments the Jesuit Order and its relation to the Knights of Malta, as well as its role in service to Vatican Gladio, the Vatican Syndicate and its governance over the Mafia Syndicate and how the heroin market was in fact controlled at the highest levels by the Vatican Bank.
These networks were also connected to the Catholic fascist dictators who ruled in Central and South America and became the bases for Operation Condor. This Gladio apparatus was also what made up the assassination ring around Kennedy’s murder and the multiple attempts to assassinate French President De Gaulle, which this series will cover.