This image is of one of the St. John’s Co-Cathedral Skeleton Tombstones located in Valletta, Malta. The floor of this Baroque sanctuary is covered in memento mori. The story of these cadavers is inextricably linked with the history of the Order of Knights of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem (aka Knights Hospitaller). In 1530, the Knights were given permanent headquarters on Malta. In return, they had to send a single Maltese falcon to the King of Spain each year on All Saints’ Day as payment. The decadent cathedral that stands today was built between 1572 and 1577. The nearly 400 Knights who fell during the Great Siege of Malta were originally buried elsewhere, but were later reinterred within the spectacular structure. The skeleton-covered floor is comprised of their tombstones. Source:

. On this tombstone seen in the image above is a skeleton of the dead knight who is buried there with a sickle in one hand and a trumpet with the Knights of Malta flag attached in his other hand. He is sitting upon a clock with a map of the Mediterranean within it and two large wings on either side. These wings are symbolic of the Knights of Malta Crusaders as we will see throughout this series.