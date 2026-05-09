The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Ep. 3: The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War

In this third episode of 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' we reveal the architects behind a new world religion premised around alien deities, psychoactive drugs and psychological warfare.



The human-made origins of UFOs are examined with a look towards German and Italian flying saucer programs absorbed into the Anglo-American 'secret science' program after WW2, and also the work of Allan Dulles, Carl Jung, Laurence Rockefeller and other leading CIA/MI6 controllers will be exposed as new sorcerers shaping the UFO disclosure initiatives from 1947 to the present day.

You can watch the entire series here:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.