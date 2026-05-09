Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Ep. 3: The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
May 09, 2026

In this third episode of 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' we reveal the architects behind a new world religion premised around alien deities, psychoactive drugs and psychological warfare.

The human-made origins of UFOs are examined with a look towards German and Italian flying saucer programs absorbed into the Anglo-American 'secret science' program after WW2, and also the work of Allan Dulles, Carl Jung, Laurence Rockefeller and other leading CIA/MI6 controllers will be exposed as new sorcerers shaping the UFO disclosure initiatives from 1947 to the present day.

You can watch the entire series here:

'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' Docu-Series

Cynthia Chung
·
November 2, 2023
'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' Docu-Series

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Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

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