Through A Glass Darkly

Share post
The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs: Episode 1 Lifting The Esoteric Veil

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
Oct 30, 2025
5
5
In this first episode of the new eight part series ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs’ produced by the Canadian Patriot Review and co-created by Cynthia Chung and Matthew Ehret and edited by Jason Dahl, the ancient mystery religions of the pre-Christian world are introduced in order to set the stage for the growth of the UFO disclosure movement and alien mythos in the 20th century.

For Episodes 2-4 refer here:

The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs EP. 2: H.G. Wells' War Of The Worlds and the Dawn of a New Age

Cynthia Chung
·
March 8, 2024
The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs EP. 2: H.G. Wells' War Of The Worlds and the Dawn of a New Age

In this second episode of The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs, the figure of H.G. Wells is introduced as a student of X Club leader Thomas Huxley and the father of modern predictive programming whose ideas shape your world in more ways than you probably realize.

The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs EP. 3: The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War

Cynthia Chung
·
October 9, 2024
The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs EP. 3: The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War

In this third episode of 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' we reveal the architects behind a new world religion premised around alien deities, psychoactive drugs and psychological warfare.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

