The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine – Counterinsurgency
·
How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas
·
I don't support the Shock Doctrine (Naomi Klein) used by the globalists everywhere on human beings -- whether they use ignorant, infiltrated American military and American New Age intellectuals, or not.
All I know is that globalists like alleged pedophile David Rockefeller indicated his full support of China as the new military arm of the covert extant British Empire when he said he admired their totalitarian society.
Really? Admire the absence of Life and Liberty inside China? Admire social credit systems that monitor and teach obedience?
II
It's possible to support a foreign policy that opposes land-based enemy aircraft carriers such as Canada (e.g. lib leaders recruited by the Queen, etc., Pierre Trudeau, Mauroce Strong, assassin of Alexander Hamilton and traitor Aaron Burr) -- "enemy" based on their past black ops against U.S.Presidents like Lincoln and JFK -- WITHOUT also supporting successful 100 year infiltration projects of that same covert foreign Empire, such as right wing death squads.
III
There's a difference in fact. Trump is not going to support right wing death squads if he knows about them, and especially if he knows they are foreign nation and foreign agent "run," with American labels.
Collectivism is a cult.
Left is collectivist and they do not want you to see them clearly, so they can manipulate you and your ignorance.
The real political spectrum is this:
Left is total government control;
right is no government control.
The spectrum is degrees between those two points.
The communists have distorted the language to indicate a narrow band of possible reality, the left is a communist government and the right is a fascist government ( both are big government control of the individual). By using this scale, you always pre-posed their government's bureaucratic control. University has become a communist indoctrination mill, churning out leftist cult members who go into government, banking and media et al.. The communists themselves called this the long march through the institutions. They claim Nazis were on the right, but they were socialists, which is next to communism in the actual spectrum.
See the trick.