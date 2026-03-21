Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
18m

From where I’m sitting and after everything that’s happened. It’s pretty obvious that we are headed towards the NWO. China is the model. China will probably end up controlling the Middle East oil. They need it the most and all the elites money is tied to China. Trump’s grandkids don’t speak Chinese and have Chinese nanny’s for nothing.

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