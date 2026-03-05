Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret's avatar
Margaret
4h

Great article! Looking forward to next installment, esp. Greenland.

Reply
Share
Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
5h

Excellent post, wow. That our elites are barking-mad psychopaths and narcissists completely detached from material reality here on planet earth seems unarguable.

However, I think we are mistaken if we believe that the current global madness is just "oligarchy" doing what oligarchy has always done in mass societies - essentially "whatever it wants." We have entered new terrain. The larger equation has changed in epochal fashion. Between smart machinery, AI, robotics, high-tech military weaponry, and the availability of cheap access to semi-slave labor in non-Western nations - it is quite clear that our "peasant role" as workers and soldiers is rapidly becoming obsolete here in the West. Where we were once needed - and thus able to wrestle at least some small concessions from our "betters" - today we not only have no real leverage - but most of us have come to be seen in elite circles as no more than - "useless eaters" - unnecessary to the promotion and continuation of elite power and privilege. This is a new phenomenon in power relations between Western elites and we the populations they rule over - and it clearly does not bode well for we human beings who do not count our wealth in the millions and billions of dollars.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cynthia Chung · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture