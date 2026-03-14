In Part I the 2025 results of the U.S. tariffs, the cases of Venezuela, Europe, Russia’s Shadow Fleet and BlackRock’s attempt to buy 43 strategic international ports from CK Hutchison were discussed. In Part II Bessent’s call for a ‘Fortress North America’, the rare earth metals supply chain, expansion of U.S. Navy and the case of Greenland and Ukraine will be discussed. In Part III the case of Iran will be discussed.

The U.S. economy is not doing too well in case you have not noticed. This is from decades of bad policy decisions, deregulation of their banking system turning it into a hyper-financialized debtor economy at the expense of its manufacturing base, an over-bloated military industry and a long campaign of war that does not seem to have any end in sight. These are all expenses that do not have any real return to the physical economy of the country, there is no real wealth generated by an ever-growing Wall Street and an expanding military industrial complex, rather the country is being hollowed out to pay for these extravagances that benefit only a small few.

After decades of these abuses, the United States has found itself in quite the existential paradox and is confronting this reality-check with full-force in 2026. It wants to maintain its hegemony in the world but was unsuccessful last year in attempting to “contain” China and forcefully balance China’s “unbalance” in exports. China in fact had a record-high year in exports in 2025. Meanwhile U.S. exports actually declined despite all of its tariff threats. The USD is also weak and Deutsche Bank has already put it out there that the USD is losing its Safe-Haven status. Very bad news when the U.S. is such a fan of creating crisis scenarios…

Ironically, as the Middle East crisis heightens, thanks to the United States, more foreign investors are losing faith in the U.S. as the world’s reserve currency and they no longer want to hold U.S. debt. This is bad news on several fronts for the United States’ debtor economy.

Over $8 trillion at risk if foreign dump were to occur.

Ironically, the United States’ economy, which is on the brink presently in terms of an economic blowout, is increasingly finding itself at the mercy of its foreign investors. This may come as a surprise to you but the U.S. relies on the world’s faith in America as a global superpower and as long as this “faith” continues, the U.S. can borrow from the world to keep that status going, keep the “American Dream” going. Insane, I know.

As long as the USD was to remain as the world’s reserve currency, holding U.S. debt was a lucrative foreign investment. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that the USD is in its last dying breaths and a new world reserve currency will be named very soon.

Because of this, holding U.S. debt is no longer a “safe” bet. The currency is going to be turning into toilet paper in a hurry and the United States sparking a war in the Middle East has only accelerated this. More on why that is in part three.

This is why China and other BRICS nations, who are in favor of removing the USD as the world reserve currency, are dumping U.S. Treasury Bonds. They are doing this because foreign investors “faith” in the USD is at an all-time low. It is also the logical move when the U.S. has increasingly used its position to impose sanctions to contain any country it considers a “threat” to its hegemonic status. Why then would countries fund their own economic containment? Why especially would BRICS nations want to fund the United States in its mission to hamper their economic growth? So the dumping of U.S. Treasury Bonds should not come as a surprise to anyone here. For those who are not aware, this is what has given the United States its position to sanction whomever they choose. If the U.S. loses their world reserve currency status, they will no longer be able to impose sanctions on world trade.

For those who claim that the United States is presently waging a war against the City of London, they would do well to review who was the top purchaser of U.S. Treasury Bonds last year to offset China’s dumping and has made up largely for the dumping of bonds by the other BRICS nations as well. Why is the City of London saving the USD if it is also supposed to be the enemy of Trump’s Administration? Canada under Mark Carney, former head of the Bank of England, also bought an additional $55.4 billion in U.S. Treasury Bonds to strengthen the USD and uphold its debtor economy. This is where countries true colors are shown, the U.K and Canada are working to prop up the Trump Administration and fund its military endeavours.

Despite China dumping U.S. Treasury Bonds, they still remain the third largest holder, thus plenty more bonds for them to dump. By just this alone, China holds the U.S.’ hyper-financialized debtor economy in its crosshairs. However, this series will discuss two other major fronts that China holds as a checkmate move if tensions are to escalate. China at the start of 2025 was the second largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds. Japan had also dumped a significant portion of its U.S. bonds in the spring of 2025 but seems to have returned to its loyal dog status with its new Prime Minister.

China had significantly increased its purchases of U.S. Treasury Bonds in 2008 after the financial crash. By China buying U.S. debt, it greatly helped the U.S. economy. At the time the investment made sense for China, by helping the U.S. economy and its consumer base, this would in turn also help China’s economy since U.S. consumers were purchasing Chinese goods. However, after Trump’s disastrous yo-yo-ing on weaponized tariffs last year, China has accelerated its decoupling from the U.S. economy. China does not want to be reliant on U.S. consumers after the U.S. attempted to weaponize this base last year. Thus, there is no reason to help prop up the U.S. debtor economy anymore if you are China, especially if it is hell-bent on containing Chinese exports to the world, including to the U.S. consumer base.

It should be re-mentioned here that the results are now out for the 2025 tariffs, and indeed it was the U.S. manufacturing, business and consumer base that “ate the tariffs.”

This was extremely bad timing on the part of the U.S. They were not enforcing these tariffs from a position of strength but rather weakness, and China called the bluff. Now the ship is sinking even faster.

The U.S. had taken the unfortunate strategy of threatening the world to continue investing in it. The tariffs were made as threats to any nation that wanted to pull out of holding U.S. debt and looking elsewhere for investment and trading opportunities. But instead of having something to offer in return there was simply the demand that one should want to kiss the ring and make sacrifices to their own economy and welfare of their people for the glory of the American empire. Who could resist?

To be clear here, Japan does not have a massive rice shortage. They produce their own rice which is non-GMO and despite this Trump wanted them to buy American GMO rice…

It is like the saying “If you owe the bank $1000, YOU are in trouble. If you owe the bank $1,000,000 the BANK is in trouble.” That is in effect how the United States has been running the show since it became a hyper-financialized debtor economy.

There was another troubling point, besides the fact that the world appeared to no longer want to kiss the ring. Not only was it confirmed that the U.S. economy could no longer threaten the Chinese economy after last year’s abysmal performance, which was thought to be an impossible task for China to come out of on top. That is, that China could replace the U.S. consumer base within a year and still come out with an even bigger trade surplus.

This is where the U.S. global tariffs were at this past August 2025, and for the most part have not been changed to a significant degree. Notice it says that Russia is exempt but keep in mind there are heavy sanctions on the Russian economy.

If this weren’t bad enough news for the United States, it also looked like the chances of the U.S. successfully winning a war with China were really not looking good. Essentially, that they had missed the boat, so to speak. Planned scenarios for war with China between 2025 and 2030 showed that China had already created a powerful defense system that the Americans were unlikely to be victorious against.

According to CIMSEC (Center for International Maritime Security), who has reviewed many war games simulating what the outcome of a war between the United States and China would look like, they have concluded that the United States either loses the war or there is a stalemate and both sides are devastated. These war scenarios are done by western think tanks that are funded primarily by the U.S. government.

There were four think tank war scenarios that concluded America would be defeated in a war with China. Three think tank war scenarios that concluded a stalemate, that would involve heavy losses. Only two think tanks concluded America would be victorious. However, one think tank, the U.S. Air Force wargame concluded it would be a “pyrrhic” victory, meaning a victory won at too great a cost to have been worthwhile for the victor. So not really a victory. The only think tank to have concluded an actual victory was from CSIS, Canada’s Intelligence agency, though they admit it would be “bloody” whatever that means. It makes one wonder if Canada’s CSIS is actually goading the U.S. on to attempt such a war being the only think tank, which also happens to not be American, that concluded an actual victory.

Of course, China should be expected to have improved upon and expanded its defense capabilities since the last think tank study mentioned which was in 2023. So, a sane approach towards China from the U.S. would mean an avoidance of a direct war. But sanity is not a guarantee in such matters…

Case Study #3 Greenland the Keystone to the Arctic

In case you were not already aware. China controls a large portion of the world’s critical minerals supply chain.

This is not a complete list but gives us a rough idea. Source: https://encyclopedia.pub/entry/26595

As we can see from the above map China’s territory holds a number of critical minerals that they are presently processing and refining. Many countries hold critical minerals in their territories but lack the ability to process and refine these critical minerals. China is the only country that can process and refine all of these critical minerals.

And in the case of Rare Earths, Manganese and Natural graphite, China controls over 90% to 100% of the global supply chain. Again, to be clear, the reason why China is in this position is because they took the time to research and develop the capability to build these advanced processing and refining capabilities.

[Note: You can compare it to John Winthrop’s establishment of the Iron Industry within the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the early 1600s. This iron industry was crucial to building up the manufacturing industry and what allowed for the massive economic growth that helped launch the United States as a world leader in industry. The Winthrops had to study and research techniques before they were successful in this since they were among the first to work with this new technology. By being among the first, it gave them a massive competitive edge as well as the ability to be self-reliant, which was crucial for the colonies who were still considered British subjects. By achieving economic self-reliance, they were increasingly in a position to dictate their own destiny. The British Empire viewed this as a threat and went to war with the colonies, but in reality, the United States never had the intention to go to war with Britain, only to defend their right to choose their course as a free people. Perhaps a worthy lesson for Americans to review during these chaotic times, that the fight for self-reliance is not a declaration of war…]

These critical mineral supply chains are indeed just that – critical. They are required for everything we use that incorporates some degree of technology. From our smartphones and laptops to our televisions, appliances and modern cars. It is also critical for the military industry, especially concerning the production of semiconductors.

It is rather perplexing as to why the United States did not do its own work in developing the capability to process and refine these critical minerals. However, that is the situation we are in today. China is going to play a dominant role in the critical mineral supply chain for at least the next ten years but likely much longer than this if we consider the growing BRICS alliance as a whole.

As we can see from the above graph as an example, China is the significant leader in mining magnet rare earth elements, with not a lot of change predicted by 2030 except for Australia in mining. Myanmar comes in second in terms of amount that is being mined. Myanmar has expressed interest in joining BRICS this past September 2025. In terms of the refining of the magnet rare earth elements, China is expected to go from about 90% to 78% of the world’s refining by 2030. However, number two on this list is Malaysia, who is a close ally of China and has recently become a partner country in BRICS. Thus, especially in the refining capability, if China and Malaysia continue to work as close allies, they will hold about 87% of the world’s refining capability in 2030. So, still a massive stake. Presently, together they make up about 95% of the world’s refining capability for magnet rare earths.

The United States is scrambling to offset this dominance, but realistically speaking, it does not seem possible in the short-term, meaning it would need at least a decade and even then nothing is guaranteed because Asia will not be in stasis this whole time. The specialisation in processing and refining is not an easy task. The specialisation know-how is dominated by China, and it is understandable why this knowledge would not want to be shared with the United States.

The U.S. also needs these inputs to make robotics.

Then there is the case of tungsten. China has imposed export controls on tungsten, a niche metal that is crucial to weapons manufacturing. Tungsten is used throughout the U.S. economy - in wiring, electrodes, welding, heating, because tungsten is one of the strongest metals in the world. Therefore, industries from mining to construction all need it if they want top-grade. You also need it to make hardened steel.

China mined 67,000 tons of tungsten in 2024 alone. Way higher than any other country. The U.S. produced zero. The other suppliers are either BRICS members or good allies with China. Another big problem for the U.S. whose industry cannot exist without tungsten.

Tungsten is not only used for weaponry and the military, you also need it to make semiconductors. Companies like Nvidia and TSMC they rely on tungsten to manufacture their chips.

The Department of Defense is desperately trying to strengthen their tungsten supply chain but things are not looking good…Russia, China and North Korea produce about 90% of the output.

Here is where Canada comes in.

This is a long ways away from producing anything significant and is just another thing added to the massive list of spending of money that the U.S. is hoping to raise with its especially foreign investors…

The tariff war launched by the U.S. did not help them one bit in gaining access to Chinese critical mineral supply chains. Apart from tungsten, China has banned a ton of rare earth exports to the U.S. These restrictions are going to seriously curb the American industry, especially in its investments into its favourite sector, the military industry.

In addition to gallium and germanium, China has banned more critical metal exports, this includes Bismuth, used in atomic research, China controls 80% the market, Tellurium used in memory chips, China controls ¾ of refined production, and Molybdenum which is used for steel alloys and in the oil industry as a catalyst. China accounts for 40% of global production, 3x more than the U.S. last year.

To make matters worse, or extremely optimistic, depending on how you are looking at things, China has put major sanctions on a number of U.S. Defense Companies with an additional batch of sanctions that were passed in the last few months.

What this means is that China has put forward, most notably, a trade ban with these U.S. Defense Companies, that includes their access to China’s refined critical minerals. This is a disaster for the American semi-conductor industry (something Trump has been attempting to prevent China from competing in since his first term) which is essential for the U.S.’s military prowess.

It is estimated by analysts that without access to China’s critical mineral supply chain, the U.S. has about 8-12 months of supply left. Whether this is true or not, we can all do simple math here and there is effectively a cap that has been put on the United States’ ability to continue to build its military structure that will hit a wall very soon. And with the ongoing war with Iran, we are already starting to see cracks form (more on this in Part III).

This is the second checkmate move China now holds over the U.S., in addition to its holding of U.S. Treasury Bonds. Two non-military and relatively peaceful scenarios of winning the “war” against the United States.

This is where Greenland and Fortress North America[1] come into play, at least in the imagination of a neocon…

As I am sure everyone is aware of by now, the United States wants all of Greenland under their control. One large reason for this is that from Greenland, a U.S. presence could theoretically control all three of the main Arctic routes. As already discussed in Part I, Russia’s Shadow Fleet which carries sanctioned Russian oil has been increasing its presence in these waters. Thus, when Trump is talking about a “Russian threat” what he means by this is an economic threat, specifically in the trade of energy to which the United States wants to dominate the global supply. We have already discussed the context of this in the case of Venezuela and Europe in Part I.

Trump calls Russia a “threat” just like how Trump has called the BRICS nations a “threat” because they have “anti-American policies.” What he means by this is that they make their economic decisions based on the interest of their countries and do not put the U.S. economy first.

Essentially, the United States wants to penalise nation states for acting as nation states rather than American satrapies…

This is the new definition of what amounts to an existential “threat” to the United States since its economy is teetering on the brink. Thus, the U.S. has shown it is ready to go to war, whether it be economically or militarily to “defend” its economic hegemony over the world. And any country that does not put forward American interests first is considered a threat to American “security” which translates to American dominance.

The United States understands that it will not be able to catch up with China in the critical mineral supply chain in a fair fight. Thus, it is their hope that they can dominate the main maritime trade routes and ports to dictate immense “taxes” on world trade and reserve the right to seize any cargo they wish. It is clear that part of this is for the U.S. government to work hand-in-hand with BlackRock. This is also what the bluster was about over CK Hutchisons’ two ports in Panama. This was seen clearly by the attempt of BlackRock to buy 43 out of the 53 international ports from Hong-Kong based CK Hutchison. China blocked the deal but the ports in Panama have been recently seized and are now effectively under American control. It was never about China cutting the U.S. off from using the Panama Canal but rather the U.S. holding full control over these strategic maritime chokeholds in order to cut China off from maritime trade. This was already discussed in Part I. Greenland is another strategic maritime chokehold that the U.S. wants to acquire immediately.

Effectively the United States wants to return to the glory days of the British Empire, the most successful and powerful pirates of the sea who saw the world as theirs for the taking.

By claiming Greenland as its military base, the U.S. will control the Arctic corridor, or so they hope. By controlling this corridor they hope to not only control a vital artery for trade in energy, but to circumvent China’s supply chain.

Greenland sits in the middle of two Arctic trade routes, the Northwest Passage and the Transpolar Sea Route. These trade routes will be vital. If Trump controls Greenland, then the U.S. would indeed gain a very strategic landmass. The shipping shortcut between the Atlantic and the Pacific would effectively be controlled by the Americans. Through the Northwest Passage alone you can cut down voyage time by 20-30%. That is a lot of time and money saved.

Not only Russia and China will lose from this but the G7 countries as well. And Trump and friends would like to think a large chunk of world trade logistically will be at the mercy of the United States. It certainly will not make things easy, that is if it successfully enters reality.

China’s supply chain can only continue its dominance if it can protect its trade routes and access to ports. If the U.S. successfully cuts the world off from China’s supply chain - the idea is that this will give the United States time to catch up with China, by again containing China, this time through maritime force.

However, this idea is once again short-sighted since presently the world, including the United States do not have the capability to refine a large portion of these critical minerals and not in the quantities they need. I suspect the United States is ready to seize the world’s supply of critical minerals and leave these countries with no ability to technologically keep up or advance and that all of this will be thrown into the furnace of war in America’s desperate bid for “supremacy.” And yet this will still leave a massive gap in what they have access to in terms of critical mineral supply without China.

The U.S. wants to build its military presence in Greenland, massively increase the size of its U.S. Navy and has launched a war with Iran on top of all of this. Where are the critical minerals going to come from to build this armada of ships, let alone its arsenal of missiles and interceptors?

The United States is planning on building ships, everything from U.S. submarines to combat logistic ships. Many of them will be used to secure supply chains and even seize “sanctioned” vessels, which can honestly be decided on a whim at this point. The U.S. wants a massive U.S. Navy buildup in the next twenty to thirty years.

Where is this money going to come from when the United States’ economy is faltering? And now amidst an energy crisis, hyper-inflation may be in the cards for the United States, more on this in Part III. And these funds are not even including the funds that will be needed to mine these critical minerals, the R&D required for the know-how to process and refine them, and the cost of building these state-of-the-art factories all over the Americas. This is also happening amidst the building of data centers to feed the AI bubble. Notice something that isn’t being mentioned very much in all of this, the welfare of the American people.

Graphs can’t even keep up with the rate that the U.S. national debt is expanding. Presently it is $38.5 trillion.

What will the state-of-affairs be for the American people with all of this spending? How is the U.S. economy to sustain itself amidst all of this extravagant spending for mainly the military? Well, let me tell you. It can only succeed if the world literally “buys” into it. Buys into their own enslavement.

As already discussed, the U.S. functions as a debtor economy, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent is attempting to increase foreign investment and foreign purchase of U.S. debt to fund U.S. military expansionism and “America First” supremacy globally. He needs to especially sell U.S. Treasury Bonds to make this work, but increasingly nobody wants to buy them for reasons already explained, hence the recent hair-brain scheme between the Secretary of Treasury with the Federal Reserve (more on this in an upcoming paper).

So, to be clear here, the United States’ position as hegemon of the world relies upon the world to actually invest into this!!! The tariffs were a threat to attempt to increase foreign investment for this very reason. These threats are being made from a position of weakness, not strength.

For all of the talk of what the U.S. does for the world in Trump’s endless rants, the truth should now be clear for everyone to see. It is the world that has been propping up the United States since its days as a hyper-financialized casino economy. An economy that sells its debt to the world like it is more valuable than gold. Well, with the recent spike in gold purchases, which equates to a lack of faith and refusal to invest in the United States, it should be undeniable at this point, the world knows that this casino economy is on its last legs. And that a new world currency is in the stars.

Case Study #4: Fortress North America and the bid for Global Dominance in Critical Minerals

Were you under the impression that Mark Carney does not like Trump? Well, this should clarify things a bit. Canada is not really counter to U.S. foreign policy, they are just a lot more apologetic and “polite” about it….

Mark Carney has tried to do the back-stroke since then but what is said is said. Carney showed his support for the U.S. neocon war against Iran and only attempted to back-pedal in the face of public opinion. Because people are foolish enough to think that Carney is a real opposition to Trump. As if Carney is not in fact a British imperialist himself - so why would he have any issue over America’s Rhodesia plan for global dominance? https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/carney-supports-iran-war-with-regret-9.7113538

Canada is actually in discussion with the U.S., with the plan to unite the three countries, U.S., Canada and Mexico under a strategic initiative dubbed ‘Fortress North America,’ where the three countries will work together to enhance their energy security and economic growth. The proposal includes “deepening cooperation on critical minerals, investment screening, digital trade and energy integration…The alliance is seen as necessary and possible, especially in light of the need for regional supply chains to promote economic security…”[2] The initiative is especially focused on uranium supply.

The Oregon Group writes:

“The United States is the world’s largest producer of nuclear power, accounting for about 30% of worldwide generation of nuclear electricity – and, this capacity is set to triple by 2050 to power AI data centers and net-zero demand…A recent report by the US Department of Energy outlines how such an increase would also mean tripling uranium demand. Canada is the second largest producer and exporter of uranium in the world, with uranium concentrations up to 100x larger than the global average. 65% of uranium exports are to North America and Latin America, with an estimated 20 million homes in the U.S., or 13%, powered by uranium from Canada. Yes, there are alternative suppliers to Canada, but each with their own unique challenges: Kazakhstan: currently the world’s largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan faces production challenges due to sulphuric acid shortages and growing demand from China. Russia: the US banned low-enriched uranium imports from Russia in 2024. Australia: despite having the largest known uranium reserves in the world, and the fourth largest producer, Australia has a difficult relationship with uranium mining, with it banned in much of the country Africa: the world’s third largest uranium exporter in the world in 2022 was Namibia, with production expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate of 5% between 2022-2026. But, some countries on the continent present significant risk; for example, in Niger, the seventh largest uranium exporter in the world, a recent coup destabilized exports due to sanctions.”

We can see from the list that this does not give the United States the ability to corner the uranium market since much of its production lies within Asia and Africa. However, the alliance would be significant in terms of access to resources, the ability again to process and refine said resources is a whole other issue.

We can see that the United States is banking on the support of Canada, Mexico and Europe to help in every way they can to ensure American military dominance with especial focus in the Northern corridors. Whether all of Europe will play ball with this is not certain. However, this is a union of largely dilapidated economies, economies for the most part that have purposefully attritioned themselves in their energy and industrial capabilities and especially military capabilities. Again, even these countries, when combined together, cannot come close to matching China’s supply chain in critical minerals that are essential in semiconductor manufacturing and military growth.

Greenland is another potential natural resource treasure chest.

Trump wants Greenland not just for its military base, but also for what is under the ice, if he can ever get to it…

Recall in Part I, the project to rebuild the world’s largest oil reserve infrastructure, that is Venezuela, was found out to come with an estimated cost of $100 billion over the next ten years, that Trump apparently only found out about after his disastrous tour of Venezuela with U.S. Big Oil CEOs who then told him Venezuela was ‘uninvestable.’

This should give us a bit of an idea of how well-thought through these schemes are. There appears to not be a lot of competent feasibility studies going on here but rather just a bunch of “yes-men” around Trump. A court of useless courtiers more interested in currying favor in the sales-pitch of Trumpian America.

In the case of Greenland, the estimated cost of mining will be even more expensive, estimated at a $1 trillion price tag.

This makes the $200 billion worth in buried treasure in Greenland look not so profitable after-all. Again, this would not even include the price tag to do the research and build the refining capabilities needed to extract this wealth into military prowess, which is the main point in embarking on all this, let us not kid ourselves. And keep in mind here, this is a two-decade long plan…

Then there was the long-hoped for project for Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg . “U.S. Seeks to Control Ukraine Investment, Squeezing Out Europe.” They are largely doing this through BlackRock see Part I of this series .

One of the earlier projects that U.S. had hopes for easy mining of rare earths was Ukraine. Turns out Ukraine doesn’t really hold rare earths, not like Russia. Recall from Part I that BlackRock was hired to oversee “Ukraine’s rebuilding.”

Then we have the case of Latin America and their role in ‘Fortress America.’

The United States government published their “National Security Strategy” report this past November 2025. In this short document just over 30 pages, the United States outlined how it essentially views China as the main threat to its global dominance. However, Washington now recognises that China is too powerful militarily, politically and economically for a direct challenge and thus has had to change its strategy.

In the short-term the United States wants to decouple economically from China by developing a new supply-chain, however, after the recent Chinese trade ban on U.S. Defense Companies, I don’t think they have as much time as they were fantasizing they would this past Fall. As if China was going to patiently wait two decades for the United States to rebuild itself up as a colossus military so it can take over the world….

The dream appears to be to create supply chains that can match China using the natural resources of ‘Fortress America’ including Latin America, as well as the region of Europe. Again, whether these countries will go along with this fantasy is another question. There will certainly be significant resistance, something the U.S. does not have the time or money to deal with.

In their security report they do not hide the fact that they see Latin America as part of the American Empire and have the “right” to take hold of these resources and use them towards namely their military obsessions.

The report states: “We want to maintain the United States’ unrivaled ‘soft power’ through which we exercise positive influence throughout the world that furthers our interests. In doing so, we will be unapologetic about our country’s past and present while respectful of other countries’ differing religions, cultures, and governing systems. ‘Soft power’ that serves America’s true national interest is effective only if we believe in our country’s inherent greatness and decency.”[3]

I would like to know how they define “decency” to themselves. As well as how you can be both “unapologetic” for your country’s “past and present” and yet be “respectful of other countries’ differing religions, cultures, and governing systems.”

The security report goes on to call the entire Western Hemisphere “our hemisphere” as in “America’s hemisphere.” That is, that the entire Western Hemisphere belongs to the United States. They want to control all abundant natural resources in the entire Americas with no competing powers dominant in “their” hemisphere. So much for being respectful of other countries differing governing systems…

This would include Venezuela’s oil (never was about the drug cartels) gold and minerals, Brazil’s iron ore and oil, Columbia’s oil, the lithium reserves in Bolivia and Chile, the large water reserves (probably prioritised to data centers) and agricultural output of Latin America. This is all now considered the property of the United States government according to this security report.

So no, it was never about “freeing” the Venezuelan people or the people of Greenland for that matter, nor is it about freeing the Iranian people as we will see in Part III, it was about resource acquisition and access to strategic maritime chokeholds all in service to the U.S. military, that will come at the cost of the American people, the entire people of the Americas who are now considered subjects of the new Holy Roman Empire in case you needed it to be spelled out for you.

The U.S. Administrations since 9/11 have all carried forward the very same foreign policy, from Bush Jr. to Obama, to Trump, to Biden, to Trump the policy was always about military expansionism and the containment of Russia and China.

This explains how the Trump foreign policy has now ripped off its mask to show the face of Dick Cheney that was there the whole time. Remember when Americans were calling out Kamala Harris’ press conference with Liz Cheney just a few weeks before the U.S. election, that a vote for Kamala was a vote for WWIII. Turns out the decision depended simply on how much public support they thought they could garner with a Kamala mask vs a Trump mask. The Trump mask won. Hence MAGA supporters are now unblinkingly in support of a Dick Cheney foreign policy, a policy they would have never supported with a Kamala mask, and are now somehow justifying to themselves that their choice to bomb Iran along with Israel is somehow different and more noble than what the neocons were proposing this entire time...

The U.S. foreign policy has remained the same since the false-flag of 9/11 and the fake War on Terror - that to ensure Anglo-American supremacy, Russia and China would need to be contained or brought to their knees, the only two countries considered a “threat” to the growth and dominance of this colossus. The Colossus of Cecil Rhodes that is. Why do you think there have been so many Rhodes scholars in American governments throughout the decades?

In fact the Nov. 2025 security report repeatedly refers to the Monroe Doctrine, inspired by the colonial twisting of its Anglophile traitor President Teddy Roosevelt, who was inspired by the British colonialist Cecil Rhodes and wanted to mimic the Rhodes Colossus for Latin America as subject people to the United States.

I will be discussing this in further detail in a future paper but for now you can read here on why Teddy Roosevelt was an Anglophile traitor to his own country.

The Rhodes Colossus, that inspired Teddy’s version of the Monroe Doctrine aka the Roosevelt Corollary is what has directly inspired the Trump Corollary.

The report states:

A. Western Hemisphere: The Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region. We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests. Pg 15

The report desires all industry that can contribute to the empire to relocate from Asia to the Americas in service to the empire. This was made crystal clear by the conditions or “deals” set forward by the 2025 tariffs that are ongoing.

The report goes on to say “We will reward and encourage the region’s governments, political parties, and movements broadly aligned with our principles and strategy.” In other words, puppets and oligarchs who will serve U.S. interests at the expense of their own countries.

They go on to state their new Orwellian slogan “Peace Through Strength.” And quite laughably, at least it would be so if they were not armed with a loaded gun in hand, they go on to state that they have a “clear preference for non-interventionism” but conclude just one line after “rigid adherence to non-interventionism is not possible.” Right, well when you desire to conquer the world I would think that would make it rather impossible…

Excerpt from the U.S. Security Report November 2025. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf

The report continues: “The United States must be preeminent in the Western Hemisphere as a condition of our security and prosperity – a condition that allows us to assert ourselves confidently where and when we need to in the region.

… the United States should make it clear that American goods, services, and technologies are a far better buy in the long run…The choice all countries should face is whether they want to live in an American-led world…”

In Part III we will discuss in detail the case of Iran, the repercussions to the present global energy crisis along with some concluding thoughts.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Watch our other RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

A Special Thanks to Sean Foo who has greatly helped me in his analysis and use of informative graphs!

Footnote:

[1] AI Overview of ‘Fortress America’: Fortress North America refers to strategies aimed at securing and defending the North American continent, historically in military terms and today in trade and resource security.

Historical Military Context

The term Fortress North America originated during World War II and became more prominent in the Cold War. It described a strategy to defend Canada and the United States if the rest of the world were lost to enemy powers, such as fascists or communists. This approach was considered a last-ditch option, emphasizing continental defense over international involvement. During the Cold War, it influenced the creation of NORAD and radar lines in the Canadian Arctic to monitor potential threats. Some U.S. isolationists supported fortifying North America and reducing overseas commitments, though this was ultimately rejected with the formation of NATO and permanent troop deployments in Europe. After the September 11 attacks, the concept resurfaced as a strategy to protect both nations from terrorism while maintaining an open border for trade.

Modern Economic and Resource Security Context

In contemporary terms, Fortress North America has been applied to trade and critical mineral security. The concept involves deepening economic and strategic integration between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to reduce dependence on foreign powers like China and Russia. For example, Canada has proposed a uranium alliance with the U.S. to secure supply chains and jointly complete the nuclear fuel cycle, ensuring energy security and supporting the expansion of nuclear power in North America. Similarly, the term is used to describe closer trade alignment, shared security interests, and regional self-reliance on critical commodities, as seen in the context of the USMCA and coordinated tariff strategies.

Key Features of the Concept

- Military Defense: Continental defense systems, radar lines, NORAD, and last-resort strategies during global conflicts. - Trade and Economic Integration: Coordinated policies between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to protect supply chains and critical resources. - Resource Security: Alliances for uranium and other critical minerals to reduce reliance on unstable or adversarial countries. - Strategic Autonomy: Balancing continental self-reliance with global trade participation, while mitigating risks from foreign economic pressures.

Summary

Fortress North America is a multifaceted concept that has evolved from a military defense strategy to a modern framework for economic, energy, and resource security. Historically, it focused on protecting the continent from global threats, while today it emphasizes regional integration, supply chain security, and strategic partnerships among North American nations to maintain resilience against external economic and geopolitical pressures.

[2] https://theoregongroup.com/commodities/uranium/fortress-north-america-a-uranium-alliance/

[3] https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf pg. 4