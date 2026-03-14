Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
31m

The powerful purposely demoralize the people (Epstein was one of thousands of Compromat producers for the Intelligence Agencies) so that people will beg that the corrupt government be replaced by an A.I. government, which will be controlled by the powerful. The expensive false premise of democracy will be erased for more efficient and deadly control. The technate is coming. You are witnessing the end of an age.

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AW's avatar
AW
31m

I'd offer a complementary lens: the monetary architecture dimension.

The eurodollar system is the offshore dollar credit market the City of London has administered since WWII. US trade deficits generate dollars that accumulate in foreign hands and route through City-adjacent banks for intermediation and recycling. The City doesn't create dollars — it intermediates the outflows that US deficits generate. LIBOR was the administrative expression of that influence — a London trade association setting the benchmark for $300 trillion in global contracts, and systematically manipulating it. The LIBOR-to-SOFR transition, completed in 2023 before the current administration, moved that benchmark from London to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That's the single most underreported structural event in modern financial history — a quiet jurisdictional transfer of the dollar's pricing infrastructure from the City to the Fed.

On your Treasury counterpoint: if Trump is targeting the City, why is the UK propping up US debt? Three things simultaneously. Structural compulsion — eurodollar intermediation generates dollar surpluses that must recycle into Treasuries, the buying isn't discretionary. Managed decline insurance — the City needs dollar stability through the transition or loses everything at once. And residual leverage — a position that size can threaten a yield spike at politically sensitive moments, from the same institutional culture that produced the LIBOR manipulation and $5.6B in FX rigging settlements. Carney maps this precisely: Bank of Canada to Bank of England is the Canada-to-eurodollar pipeline in human form, Canada's NAFTA/USMCA surplus generating the dollar flows that feed it.

Which makes the tariffs legible as something more than trade leverage. The eurodollar system's raw material is offshore dollars generated by US trade deficits. Compressing that deficit restricts the supply the City needs to intermediate — the franchise shrinks regardless of direct regulatory action. The tariffs and the SOFR transition are hitting the same system from two directions simultaneously: dollar supply and pricing infrastructure.

Your framing and this one aren't mutually exclusive — a debtor executing a structured bankruptcy is both insolvent and strategically competent.

Looking forward to Part III.

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