Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
15hEdited

Cynthia Chung’s articles remind me of my youthful love of the Hardy Boys novels. I couldn’t wait for the next one and was never disappointed. I would read them using a torch under my blankets after lights out. Similarly, I await Chung’s offerings with the same keen sense of anticipation and am never let down.

This Goldman Sachs article unfolds like a well crafted, intelligent true crime documentary destined to become a smash hit movie at the box office, replete as it is with bad guys doing terrible things without any qualms, knowing that the cops would turn a blind eye with the D.A.’s approval.

But Chung’s article is much more than that. It’s an indictment of American criminal law and its entanglement with crooked politics and bent politicians. In my opinion it points to a slippery slope toward U.S. fascism and I use that term advisedly. I urge people to read it. They won’t be disappointed.

Reply
Share
William Belh's avatar
William Belh
7h

THE PONZI SCHEME/CASINO THAT IS U.S. & WORLD NEO-LIBERAL ECONOMICS REVEALED! GREAT PRESENTATION!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cynthia Chung · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture