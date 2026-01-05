“The Transport of the Ark of the Covenant” by Nicola Malinconico (1693-4)

[Refer here for Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV and Part V of this ongoing series.]

In the first Rosicrucian manifesto, Fama, it foretells of great changes, effectively a universal religious and scientific reform, and ends with the words in Latin ‘under the shadow of thy wings, Jehova.’[1] This is a quotation from the prayer for protection in reference to Psalm 91:4 which ‘uses the metaphor of a bird covering and protecting its young to convey God’s protection and care for His people.’[2] The fact that the Fama chooses to end its foretelling with this as its motto emphasises it as central to the theme of the Rosicrucian manifestos. The words are like a Rosicrucian seal at the end of the Fama and gives us an important clue as to the true purpose if its mysterious mission and its connection to the Ark of the Covenant.