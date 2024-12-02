The Canadian Patriot Review is proud to announce that a Spanish language edition of Cynthia Chung’s The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set (The Birth of International Fascism and Anglo-American Foreign Policy) is now available in the Spanish language in Paperback, Kindle and PDF.

El Imperio en el que Nunca se Puso el Sol Negro vol 1: El Nacimiento del Fascismo Internacional y la Política Exterior Angloamericana

Canadian Patriot Review se enorgullece de anunciar que una edición en español de El imperio sobre el que nunca se puso el sol negro (El nacimiento del fascismo internacional y la política exterior angloamericana) de Cynthia Chung ya está disponible en español en rústica, Kindle y PDF.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.