This two-part presentation (Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 pm EST and Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm EST) will recount the fascinating story of South Africa, from its humble beginnings supplying ships going to Asia to the deadly and deceitful events of the Anglo-Boer War at the beginning of the 20th Century. From the settling of the Cape Colony by the staunch Calvinist Dutch to Winston Churchill’s early career to Rudyard Kipling’s “The White Man’s Burden,” to the stoic and stubborn anti-Uitlander attitude of the Dutch Boer population – this story has it all. You will learn how John Ruskin’s, Cecil Rhodes,’ and Lord Alfred Milner’s scorched-earth “New Imperialism” set the stage for concentration camps and the racist system of apartheid in South Africa that this resilient nation is still trying to overcome in the 21st century.

Speaker Bio: Magdalena Therrien is a retired elementary teacher, is an avid rock collector and curious pursuer of causes of historical events.

