This past Wednesday, RTF member Magdalena Therrien delivered a masterclass on the decades build up to the first and second Boer Wars in great detail. The importance of this topic cannot be over-stated as it was truly a Vietnam war of the day which altered the course of world history and saw the largest force of re-structuring of the British Empire under an insidious cult that became known as ‘The Rhodes Trust’.

Magdalena’s first lecture is now available to watch as a recording here.

Click below to watch part two of The Story of South Africa or Perfidious Albion Live on zoom (Sunday Dec. 17 at 2pm Eastern Time):