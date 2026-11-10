The symbol of the Phoenix within the United States should already be well-known, in fact, it should be infamous. It was the symbol chosen by the CIA to represent Operation Phoenix that was executed during the Vietnam War.

This is how the phrase “burn the village to save the village” became known around the world. After all, the program was named after the Phoenix for that very reason. According to the myth, the Phoenix obtains new life by rising from the ashes after it dies in a blaze of fiery flames before being born again.

That is, the Phoenix can only achieve Birth through Destruction and thus, so must we, if we accept this as our creation myth.

When Operation Phoenix was exposed to the public, the American people were rightly horrified and disgusted that their government could have participated in such heinous acts of torture, illegal imprisonment into perpetuity, re-education camps along party propaganda lines and other forms of brutality. In fact, South Vietnam was used as the first lab experiment for executing such Orwellian techniques on a mass scale.

It was the CIA’s Edward Lansdale, who was put in charge of the Saigon Military Mission, and who used Orwellian titles for his programs such as the “Extended Arms for Brotherhood” program, “Operation Brotherhood”, “Citizens’ Retraining Camp” otherwise known as “Strategic Hamlets”, the “Civic Action Program”, “Peoples’ Arms of Brotherhood” and the “White Dove Resistance Sisters.”

According to Douglas Valentine, the author of “The Phoenix Program”, at its height Phoenix managers imposed quotas of eighteen hundred neutralizations per month. That is eighteen hundred executions per month. This does not account for those who were tortured and imprisoned for months to years before they were released.

The above image of the phoenix holding dynamite is the official emblem for the CIA’s Phoenix Program in Vietnam (minus the skulls underneath its feet)

Here is one example of a Vietnam war patch for the CIA Phoenix Patrol Program.

Operation Phoenix was the beginning of a new form of warfare – counterinsurgency. Thus, the US Army, under the direct purview of the CIA in Vietnam, would indoctrinate the next generation of recruits (beginning in the 1960s and continuing to this day) who were taught that it was their role to not only neutralise the enemy through such “pacification” programs like the Phoenix Program, but to take part in that country’s reform on all levels, including politically, economically and culturally.

Increasingly anything that had to do with policing activity would also fall under the purview of the CIA. This included police activity within the United States as well, where Green Berets increasingly took over the management and directive of police forces within their own country, using tactics that were clearly not for the increased safety of the American citizen.

Vietnam was to be the first experiment applying this on a massive scale. It was to be the first where there would be an attempt to create an entirely new nation that would be reborn out of the ashes, after having been severed from its cultural past along with its values and traditions.

Vietnam would be the first country to undergo shock-therapy as the CIA had done to individuals under the MK Ultra program.

It was their belief that they could wield the power to write history anew, to erase all memory of the past and have a blank slate to which they could write down whatever they wish, not just wiping out the memory of one person but of an entire people.

This rewriting of memory and identity by the CIA’s MK Ultra program under Allen Dulles was most certainly viewed in Orwellian terms; that the past is what the present dictates it to be, for if it were not, it could challenge the basis for the present.

Thus, to preserve the present, the past must serve the present.

Counterinsurgency warfare, and its executioners the US Special Forces, was never a friend to the American people, since these techniques were first practiced in Vietnam having always had the intention and purpose for application in the Americas, where today it has finally come home to roost.

And thus, it should come as no surprise that the origin of Operation Phoenix comes out of the Tavistock Institute, which launched the beginning of the era of “mind control” experimentation.

The Tavistock Institute’s ‘Operation Phoenix’

In their official overview of their own history, in “Fifty Years of the Tavistock Clinic” by Henry Victor Dicks (a Tavistockian himself), the Tavistock Institute makes no secret of their rebirth, which had risen out of their pact with the British Military during WWII to which they reference as ‘Operation Phoenix.’

During WWII, John Rawlings Rees- the Director of Tavistock- became chief of the psychiatric service of the British Army “which progressively involved more and more of the Tavistock staff”.[1]

With Tavistock’s close union with the British Army, they had shifted their focus from curing the individual of neuroses to the idea that possibly one could cure all of society all at once. Soldiers that were suffering from various forms of neuroses became the subjects that the Tavistock could perform their experiments on without the concern for red tape, consent, or even legal ramifications, since the military has it own code of law. It was through these group therapy experimentations, such as the Northfield experiments, that a cybernetics-like application of Tavistock-based psychology would begin to influence society on all levels.

H.V. Dicks writes in “Fifty Years of the Tavistock Clinic”:

“By 1942 we were already beginning, in such spare time as we had, to plan our post-war shape and policies…In 1942 JR [Rees]…[layed out] in the Tavistock report on future planning…the role of area psychiatrists as some sort of ‘medical officers for mental health’, covering the country from a military point of view, and other similar matters.

The trend of Tavistock thinking in terms of a broad mental health programme is clear: selection and aptitude for a job as a stress-reducing measure could beneficially be transferred from the Army to industry and civilian life in general… An increase and coordination of provincial work would lead towards a more satisfactory psychiatric service for the country as a whole.”

Everyone was now regarded as a patient of the Tavistock Institute whether they wanted to be or not, since the entire society had become “sick” and “neurotic” from the two world wars, and it was up to Tavistock to implement psychiatric policies that would affect all levels of society to ensure “mental hygiene” of its subjects.

[Note: Mental Hygiene is in fact a concept that was promoted by Tavistock and became central to the World Health Organization (WHO).]

Dicks continues:

“It was during this latter part of 1944 that the change, started through military service, in the relationships between official psychoanalysis and the Tavistock group was carried a long step further, with considerable repercussions on all our subsequent history. I had a private meeting with John Rickman and John Bowlby, both influential psychoanalysts [from Tavistock], and all of us in the Army at the time, to discuss possible collaboration and the shape of things to come.

… Rickman and Bowlby shared the common viewpoint of the ‘invisible college’ and saw in the Tavistock a ready-made centre for implementing the new dynamic social psychiatry.”

Here the reference to ‘The Invisible College’ is interesting when situated within the context of an inner sect of social engineers wishing to transform society in an alchemical reset.

Matt Ehret writes:

“The formation of the Invisible College run as an esoteric society of Rosicrucian Kaballists that took over control of the English government after the ill fated republican English Civil war (1640-1649) is another important consideration to hold in mind when trying to make sense of the vast influence that the British Empire and its Royal Society wields over the structures of scientific practice internationally.”

In order to see through this “shape of things to come”, there would have to be a purge within the Tavistock Institute itself, that would get rid of the older generation (except for a few who they considered allies) and any younger staff who did not agree with the new direction of “social psychiatry.”

Along with this purge came the entry of British Army psychiatrists. Anyone who remained in Tavistock would have to be supportive of the new symbiotic relationship between psychiatry and military.

The Rockefeller Foundation would play a central role in this purge and new direction, dictating its orders through threat of withholding donations which Tavistock primarily relied upon as financial support.

Interestingly, one of Tavistock’s greatest minds, at least from their point of view, was Wilfred Bion, who had made a name for himself in his group experiments within the military hospitals. From these experiments he came up with his concept of “Group Dynamics”. Bion asserted that whenever a group is formed, it seeks a leader to follow. Moreover, he claimed in his book “Experiences with Groups” that in the absence of a formal leader who satisfies the group, the most mentally ill member of the group will be treated as an informal leader: “In its search for a leader the group finds a paranoid schizophrenic or malignant hysteric if possible; failing either of these, a psychopathic personality with delinquent trends will do; failing a psychopathic personality it will pick on the verbally facile high-grade defective.“[2]

There is no doubt that Vietnam was once again used as one large experiment in this. It is also no coincidence that we see such delinquent leaders in charge of their troops in Vietnam in the majority of Hollywood movies, such as in Platoon, and Apocalypse Now. It was a repetitive formula, since life was imitating art…and it appears that it was engineered to be that way.

Another noteworthy individual is Kurt Lewin, who was not directly a member of Tavistock but was another symbiotic partner you could say. Kurt Lewin is a giant in the field of psychology and was influential in the development of the Frankfurt School. It was Lewin who would first coin the term “group dynamics”.

He theorized that when a group is established it becomes a unified system with supervening qualities that cannot be understood by evaluating members individually. Lewin focused the study of social psychology of small group communication and created the founding research and training in group dynamics, including establishing the participative management style in organizations.

In addition to group discussions, he became increasingly interested in group membership. He was curious as to how perspectives of an individual in relation to the group were solidified or weakened. He tried to come up with the way identity was constructed from standpoint and perspectives. These were the beginnings of what ended up developing into “groupthink”. Lewin started to become quite interested in how ideas were created and then perpetuated by the mentality of a group.[3]

H.V. Dicks sums it up as follows ‘The larger Tavistock organization of the last twenty years, with its clinical and its social research wings, thus became a natural nodal point for that transdisciplinary field we may call ‘community psychiatry (“sociatry”) and mental health’, ranging from the social development of the human infant to the dynamics of the largest human group, seen as evolutionary continuities.’[4]

In other words, Tavistock had become ubiquitous.

One of their projects in the military, is described by H.V. Dicks as “a special Army research department called the Directorate of Biological Research, whence issued such things as operational research groups and many slightly ‘undercover’ operations, contributing to military statistical and epidemiological research. The military effort for which [A.T.M.] Wilson [Tavistock psychiatrist] should chiefly be credited was the development of the Civil Resettlement Scheme, the prototype of one aspect of the therapeutic community.”

The Civil Resettlement Scheme had already been implemented in Vietnam by the time H.V. Dicks had written those very words in 1970.

On January 20, 1954, the CIA authorized Edward Lansdale to create the Saigon Military Mission (SMM). This unit was led by US Special Forces under Lansdale’s direction and was in place by July 1954. The Saigon Military Mission, led by US Special Forces under the direction of Lansdale, recruited Vietnamese to take part in psywar tactics to provoke a mass migration of northern Vietnamese to leave their ancestral villages after centuries of having lived in this one location.

Over one million northern Vietnamese were herded into South Vietnam by Lansdale’s SMM, the largest mass migration to have ever been facilitated directly by another country ever. These northerners were convinced to travel to the South where they were promised security from whatever was presently causing them to frantically leave the North thanks to the US Special Forces SMM psywar tactics.

This was made possible by the Geneva Accords in July 1954 which established the 17th parallel as a temporary demarcation line separating Vietnam into North and South Vietnam with separate governments. On top of this decision to cut a country in two with no heed to what the people living in said country actually wanted, the Geneva Accords also laid out that “…any civilians residing in a district controlled by one party, who wish to go to live in the zone assigned to the other party, shall be permitted and helped to do so by the authorities in that district.”

It was sold to the western public as a “peaceful and humane transfer” of those who did not wish to live in Ho Chi Minh’s North Vietnam. It was in fact the kindling that would be used to light Vietnam on fire and justify the entry of the US military in a war with no declared military objective.

The mass migration of 1,100,000 northerners to South Vietnam, bought and paid for by the CIA. Image is from Col. Prouty’s book The CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy .

Col Fletcher Prouty served as a liaison officer between the Pentagon and the CIA between 1955 and 1963. He writes in his book “The CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy”:

“These penniless natives, some 660,000 or more, were herded into Haiphong by the Saigon Military Mission and put aboard US Navy transport vessels. About 300,000 traveled on the CIA’s Civil Air Transport aircraft, and others walked out. They were transported, like cattle, to the southernmost part of Vietnam, where, despite promises of money and other basic support, they were turned loose upon the local population.”

Images and their captions are from Prouty’s book The CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy .

The outcome of such a “mission” was predictable. Chaos would be unleashed in South Vietnam, with those destitute needing to resort to desperate measures, and those wishing to defend their villages also put in a desperate situation. Unbelievably, it was purposefully made even worse by Ngo Dinh Diem threatening any village that would help these displaced peoples who had now suddenly become the “communist enemy”. It was also used as an excuse for why the Diem government now had the right to enter any village and interrogate, remove to prison, or even kill on the spot any individual that was suspected in colluding with “the enemy.” It was the CIA’s Edward Lansdale who was the advisor and controller of Diem’s overnight government of South Vietnam.

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Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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