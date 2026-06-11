Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
1d

What can one say about such an enthralling, informative piece other than WOW and WOW again. It would be a criminal offence for those of us who aren’t/weren’t thoroughly familiar with China’s ‘social credit system, or why there’s so much controversy surrounding it, not to read Cynthia’s piece.

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Gerald Therrien's avatar
Gerald Therrien
11h

The first time that I came across the name Joseph Tsai, although I didn’t know much, still I smelled a rat. But Cynthia, you have not only exposed the rat’s nest and rat tunnels and rat city but the whole Project Rat-gate!!! This is truly a monumental and ground-breaking expose. I’m waiting for part 2 with bated breath!!!

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