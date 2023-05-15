Discover more from Through A Glass Darkly
In this episode of the Dirk Pohlmann Show on TNT Radio, I was invited to discuss NATO's secret army that saw the reconstruction of leading Nazi and Italian fascist killers into leading agencies of Anglo-American intelligence.
Dirk and I also had the pleasure of presenting at the Kernpunkte Kongress this past March in Basel, Switzerland along with Daniele Ganser and Matthew Ehret. A copy of the conference will be available soon. For those who are interested in the transcript of my lecture, they can refer here.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
The Ugly Truth of Operation Gladio: Cynthia Chung on the Dirk Pohlman Show
hi Cynthia . The word Mafia is actually an acronym.
The name was acronym “for Mazzini Autorizza Furti, Incendi e Attentati”. Translated into English: "Mazzini Authorizes Theft, Arson and Kidnapping."
The acronym was invented by a mason called Mazzini.
With the end of world war 2 the US set free the biggest criminals held in prisons, to put them in charge of the different regions.
Every small and large region was divided in this so called zones and to prevent people from traveling from the villages to the cities, the use of visas and special permits called lasciapassare was enforced.
The use of separate zones within regions and the use of visas needed to travel through this so called zones became the way used to control both the movement of people, and the rights to commerce.
If you research the family names of those put in charge for the issue of this so called visas or lasciapassare, you will find out that they are the same names of the biggest so called mafia families.
Corleone is a very good example
This was the case for Italy, I have not investigated the names of those who was put in charge of issuing such permissions to travel through this so called zones in other European countries but I am quite sure that you will find out that the same was happening also there.
