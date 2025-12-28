This is an old RTF lecture, my first actually, that I had done several years ago. The format is a bit unpolished but I still think it worthwhile for those interested in a discussion on Shakespeare’s Hamlet. In the lecture I compare the performances of two actors who portray Hamlet within the 1990 film starring Mel Gibson and the 1996 film starring Kenneth Branagh.

I also discuss whether there is a purpose to tragedy beyond merely being tragic and the intention of Shakespeare in writing Hamlet.

You can view the lecture here.

Here is a more detailed overview of this lecture:

A Rigorous Inquiry into the Human Condition: The Teleology of Tragedy in Shakespeare’s Hamlet

Why does the enduring spectacle of despair captivate the human mind? What profound, perhaps uncomfortable, truth do we seek in the contemplation of ruin?

This academic presentation moves beyond conventional literary criticism to interrogate the fundamental philosophical question: To what purpose are we drawn to tragedy?

Utilizing William Shakespeare’s seminal masterpiece, Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, as its primary analytical crucible, this study offers a compelling, intellectual deep-dive. We explore the intricate architecture of Hamlet’s existential crisis, his defining psychological delay, and the play’s enduring cultural function in mirroring societal decay and individual moral paralysis.

Viewers will engage with a rigorous examination that re-evaluates classical concepts of catharsis and the unique dramatic mechanics of “The Mousetrap.” Through this lens, the discussion illuminates how tragedy operates not as mere entertainment, but as a vital mechanism for societal and individual self-diagnosis.

Discover the deeper philosophical significance of one of the Western canon’s most complex works. This is an essential viewing for scholars and critical thinkers interested in dramatic theory, moral philosophy, and the perpetual resonance of the tragic hero in the modern consciousness.

