Cynthia Chung discusses the impact of AI on attention spans, the historical context of the limits to growth narrative, and the importance of innovation in resource management.



She emphasises the fallacy of mathematical models in predicting future outcomes and the political motivations behind the concept of resource scarcity.



Cynthia advocates for a reimagining of population density and resource use, highlighting the potential of nuclear energy and regenerative practices.



The discussion also touches on the influence of media in shaping public perceptions and the successes of China's development model.



Ultimately, Cynthia calls for a collective pushback against the limits to growth ideology, urging individuals to recognise their power and responsibility in fostering a future of abundance.

You can learn more by watching Cynthia’s RTF lecture “What Determines a “Limit to Growth” (transcript included) as well as the RTF film “The Curse of Game Theory.” Links are included below:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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