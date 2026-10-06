Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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UPThinking Finance™ Ep #56 "Energy Wars with Cynthia Chung

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Cynthia Chung

Check out my discussion with Emerson on UPThinking Finance! I really enjoyed our conversation which covered various topics including our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island.”

For those interested in watching Ep. 1 - 3 of our ongoing RTF docu-series refer below.

Also make sure to check out my series “The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran & Greenland”.

In case you missed these...

In case you missed these...

Cynthia Chung
·
Sep 26
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IF you are inspired by these films and want to help us make more, then consider making a donation using this link.

TRAILERS

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also make sure to watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

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