UPThinking Finance™ Ep #56 "Energy Wars with Cynthia Chung
UPThinking Finance™ Ep #56 "Energy Wars with Cynthia Chung

Cynthia Chung
Mar 31, 2025
Check out my discussion with Emerson on UPThinking Finance! I really enjoyed our conversation which covered various topics from our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island” to the importance of classical education and how to approach a solution orientation towards the feeling of being lost as a youth.

Or listen on Soundcloud here.

For those who have not yet had the chance to watch our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Delusion” you can view them here:

Episode 3 The Eye of the Storm: Energy Wars

Episode 1 Intro

Episode 2 Trapped in the Cave: The Curse of Game Theory

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

