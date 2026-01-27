Painting of the American Civil War.

As many of you are aware, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer made a rather shocking speech last week at Davos, Switzerland (the 56th World Economic Forum). His speech was titled ‘From Hamilton to Today: Trade and U.S. Economic Strategy’ which credited Alexander Hamilton as the origin of the ‘American System’ school of economics. With an over 60-year-policy of what has effectively been steady deindustrialisation, resulting in America’s Rust Belt, such talk has been a rare thing to behold indeed. In fact, up until Trump’s re-election as president, the name of ‘Alexander Hamilton’ had been reduced to a dirty word or Broadway musical.

But now, at the 56th Davos Forum, Greer not only trumpeted the name of Hamilton to the world as the source of America’s economic success but centered his entire speech on this legacy. And there was a great deal of truth in Greer’s presentation, including the fact that the American System school of economics was what directly inspired Germany’s Friedrich List’s Zollverein, to which List credits Hamilton directly, as well as the Meiji Restoration of Japan, Russia’s Trans-Siberian rail, and Sun Yat-sen’s railway plans for China. It was understood that the development of rail was essential if one wanted to develop a manufacturing base at home and be free from the British Empire’s chokehold on the world - through its dominance as a maritime power and its enforcement that its trading partners remain as raw material and cheap labour suppliers – in other words, rail was essential if a nation wanted to be free from the British system of “free trade.”

1888 anti-free trade cartoon from Judge. Caption: FREE TRADE ENGLAND WANTS THE EARTH

Thus, the American System was understood as a key that could be turned by any nation, any people, which would open the door to economic sovereignty and prosperity.

It was also the strongest antidote to slavery.

It is for this reason that a wave of assassinations took place, allowing the First World War to be orchestrated and undo the immense economic cooperation that began to be unleashed amongst these nations in a common dialogue for peace and prosperity. A dialogue that had begun with the American System, the first nation that successfully defeated such an enormous empire and quickly overpowered it in economic prowess. [for more on this story refer here.]

The above list is by no means complete but gives you an idea of how many men in leading positions had to be assassinated in order to bring about the first Great Reset aka World War I.

Much of this history was the backbone of what had made America truly great and a beacon of hope to the rest of the world. This history had been buried by certain traitorous factions (which we will get into momentarily) - since the death of Hamilton by the hands of Aaron Burr. Thus, Hamilton’s recognition as the founder of the American System means a great deal to be sure.

However, there were some troubling names that were included in this legacy of the United States by Greer, such as Teddy Roosevelt and John Maynard Keynes. Strangely the name William McKinley was nowhere to be found in Greer’s speech, who focused rather on Teddy Roosevelt as the president of protectionism in the 20th century...

Greer stated:

President Teddy Roosevelt, who was in office in the first decade of the 20th century, realized that the American developmental project could not continue to be successful without a return to robust competition. For tariffs and protection to drive investment, firms in the domestic market must feel competitive pressure to invest – and not just raise prices and capture rents. President [Teddy] Roosevelt did something about it and went to war with the trusts. In the process, he created the foundation for the antitrust law that regulates our market today. At the same time, Roosevelt doubled down on protection and American industrial development. In what may be my favorite quote, he once wrote that “[i]n this country pernicious indulgence in the doctrine of free trade seems inevitably to produce fatty degeneration of the moral fibre.” He did not mince words.

Since Trump’s election as President, there has been a great deal of discussion around the need to revive the country’s better traditions, namely, its traditions in industrial growth – what had allowed America to become great in the first place, to which the American school of protectionism vs the British school of free trade was key.

However, there has been a rather troubling and consistent mixture of names by members of the Trump administration, who have paraded many historical men as representatives of the school of protectionism when they clearly stood on the opposite side.

For one, if you are going to trumpet Alexander Hamilton’s legacy of protectionism, or Henry Clay for that matter, you cannot simultaneously trumpet the names of Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren who represented the Anglophile free trade economic school which Aaron Burr was enforcing in active defiance of the Hamiltonian school. And yet this is what has been done on numerous occasions now - by even President Trump himself.

In Trump’s remarks on the 250th anniversary of the birth of President Andrew Jackson, in Nashville, on March 15, 2017, he said:

Andrew Jackson was the People’s President, and his election came at a time when the vote was finally being extended to those who did not own property. To clean out the bureaucracy, Jackson removed 10% of the deferral workforce. He launched a campaign to sweep out government corruption. Totally. He didn’t want government corruption. He expanded benefits for veterans. He battled the centralized financial power that brought influence at our citizen’s expense. He imposed tariffs on foreign countries to protect American workers. That sounds very familiar. Wait till you see what’s going to be happening pretty soon, folks. (Laughter). It’s time. It’s time.

Andrew Jackson was a staunch enemy of Henry Clay and John Quincy Adams’ American System protectionism. Jackson’s campaign was run by Wall Street banker Martin Van Buren who had been mentored by Aaron Burr and who many believed to be Burr’s illegitimate son. Under the presidencies of Jackson (1829-1837) and van Buren (1837-1841), protective tariffs were dramatically dropped as we can see quite strikingly in the below graph.

However, Andrew Jackson was not only in disagreement on protective tariffs, he was also running the bank war and successfully ended the charter of the Second Bank of the United States. The First Bank of the United States was founded in 1791 as an initiative by Hamilton. Part of the war against British free trade was America’s fight to have its own currency and system of credit to build its own manufacturing base and trade amongst the original 13 states (formerly British colonies before the American Revolution). Hamilton’s bank was essential in this fight again British imperialism.

When Aaron Burr murdered Hamilton, the charter for the First Bank of the United States was not renewed in 1811, which opened the doors for Britain’s War of 1812 against the United States, for it was understood that America had greatly weakened itself by this foolish decision.

Aaron Burr was in fact working for British intelligence and his creation of the Tammany Society played a central role in organising New York gang activity, the beginning of what would later form the American Mafia. For more on this refer to my papers listed below:

All gang activity during this time in New York answered to Tammany Hall, the political machine of Aaron Burr which controlled and funded the Democratic party, which let us remind ourselves was at the time, pro-Confederate.

The Second Bank of the United States was established in 1816, once again under Hamiltonian banking principles. It was widely understood by Americans at the time that this was essential to restore financial stability after the War of 1812. It was Andrew Jackson who ended the charter for the Second Bank of the United States. His last year as president concluded with the Panic of 1837, one of the worse depressions in ALL OF AMERICAN HISTORY. Americans went hungry and jobless for nearly a decade, the depression lasting until the mid-1840s.

Part of the banking war, with the Anglophiles always and without exception being pro-Wall Street and free trade, was the act of Wall Street selling American debt to Britain who then demanded the debt be paid using their gold standard, which benefited the London gold houses. This was yet another manoeuvre to prevent the United States from developing a strong currency and overloading them with a system of unpayable debt that would have put a stopper on investment into building a manufacturing and industrial base. [For more on this refer here.]

These Wall Street initiatives, which Burr and Jackson serviced, were in direct opposition to Hamilton’s bank and credit system which facilitated a system of easy borrowing and low interest rate for development that would allow for a higher return in the end and an easily payable debt. This Hamiltonian system of credit was most strikingly revived under Henry Carey as economic advisor to Abraham Lincoln and the introduction of the greenbacks. Henry Carey was the son of Mathew Carey, one of the founders of the American System of protectionism.

In fact, contrary to what we have been told, the US Civil War was at its core an economic war, between the America System and the British system, to which the latter’s natural outcome was cheap labor and slavery. Thus, slavery was the direct outcome of an economic policy, British free trade, which enforced the world to remain as raw material exporters to the empire and suppliers of cheap labor. Hence, the slave-based cotton plantations of the South in service to the cotton textiles of Britain.

An economic war, a banking war, was always at the core of what was going to define the United States and the principles it would ultimately uphold.

Thus, it is troubling when Trump calls the pro-Wall Street, Anglophile free trader Andrew Jackson a “protectionist” president, a “People’s President”. If you are for the protectionist school of the American System, which was led by Hamilton, Clay, and Mathew Carey then Jackson was most certainly not a friend to these endeavours but rather an outright enemy, as will be made clear in this paper.

In addition, the Trump administration has treated the presidency of Teddy Roosevelt as a direct continuation of that of William McKinley. However, that could not be further from the truth. In fact, Teddy Roosevelt’s presidency was a most terrible betrayal of what McKinley had set out to do. When you will hear this story dear reader, it will be gut-wrenching, the story of what America could have been if William McKinley had not been shot down and a Teddy Roosevelt brought in his place.

President Trump stated in his 2025 inaugural address:

America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world.



A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America — (applause) — and we will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs. (Applause.)



President McKinley made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent — he was a natural businessman — and gave Teddy Roosevelt the money for many of the great things he did, including the Panama Canal, which has foolishly been given to the country of Panama after the United States — the United States — I mean, think of this — spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38,000 lives in the building of the Panama Canal.



We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made, and Panama’s promise to us has been broken.



The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated. American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape, or form. And that includes the United States Navy.



And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back. (Applause.)



Above all, my message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization.



…



The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation — one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons.



And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars. (Applause.)

I think it is finally time dear reader, that you hear the true story of why McKinley was shot down and how Teddy Roosevelt destroyed what would have been one of the greatest legacies of an American president….

From Hamilton to McKinley as American System Leaders

Why Hamilton was Murdered

This paper is Part IV of the series “Make Whose America Great Again?”, for a detailed overview of the founding fathers of the American System Mathew Carey and Henry Clay refer to Part III of the series here:

For an overview of Henry Carey’s revival of this system under Lincoln refer to the second instalment of Part III here:

To make the contrast between the school of American System protectionism vs the British free trade clear, the latter to which the Anglophiles within the United States upheld without fail, let us look at some very telling statistics.

When Thomas Jefferson was elected president (1801-1809), he brought in Albert Gallatin as his Secretary of Treasury. Gallatin’s family were Swiss based and maintained a seat on Geneva’s Council of 200.[1] Gallatin, just like Aaron Burr, worked for the Prevost-Mallet family and was involved in operations tied to British Secret Intelligence. Aaron Burr later married Col. James Prevost’s widow and took his place in the family and the British Secret Intelligence Service.

The British Secret Intelligence Service was created by Lord Shelburne and represented an alliance of “noble” families of Switzerland, Scotland and England. The eyes and the arms of this apparatus were provided by the British East India Company (this will be extremely relevant when we later discuss Teddy Roosevelt). Company Chairman George Baring’s family, along with the Hopes, were the Anglo-Dutch financial power. Shelburne and Baring used the Company to employ a legion of “theorists,” including Adam Smith, Jeremy Bentham, and Thomas Malthus. For more on this story refer here.

It is no coincidence that Adam Smith’s 1776 “Wealth of Nations” would also be produced under the overseeing of Lord Shelburne, which was just another version of Bentham’s hedonistic calculus, where it was argued that the market should be “free” to respond to what the people demand for their consumerism. This “free” trade was used to justify the opium trade and Britain’s war against China in the two Opium Wars, since under the free trade doctrine, no country should be allowed to intervene on the market demands. Of course, no one seemed to notice that Britain did not apply this rule to herself and continued to use a system of protective tariffs.

‘For Shelburne, the battle cry of the New Venice/New Rome was “free trade”,’[2]and under Gallatin free trade policies in service to the British Empire abounded. After Jefferson’s term, Gallatin continued in this position under James Madison until 1814.

Thus, from 1801-1814, Gallatin served as US Secretary of the Treasury.

Graph from Douglass C. North’s book ‘The Economic Growth of the United States 1790-1860.

In the above graph we see a crash of exports under the Jefferson administration (1801-1809) which were at about $95 million in value at the beginning of his term and went down to $20 million in value near the end of his term and as low as around $8 million by the end of Madison’s term. Gallatin had managed to decrease US exports by nearly $87 million in 13 years!

Graph from Douglass C. North’s book ‘The Economic Growth of the United States 1790-1860.

In the above graph we see the Terms of Trade decrease from about 128% to about 90% under Jefferson, and as low as 58% by the end of Madison’s term, all under Gallatin as US Secretary of the Treasury, a total decrease of 70%.

Terms of Trade (TOT) is defined as the ratio of a country’s export prices to its import prices, serving as a key indicator of economic health and trade conditions. It is calculated as the ratio of the price index of exports to the price index of imports. A TOT greater than 100% indicates that a country earns more from its exports than it spends on imports, which is generally favorable for its economy.

Thus, a TOT of 90% and 58% indicates that by the end of both the terms of Jefferson and Madison, the United States was spending more on imports than it was earning on exports.

These statistics are indicative of how the free trade policies enforced by Gallatin resulted in harming the manufacturing and industrial base of the United States.

This will also be relevant when we later discuss Greer’s emphasis on how exports should equal imports, which equates in reality to no growth and actually runs counter to the teachings of American System economics. Greer, in his duplicitous speech celebrating Hamilton, ultimately promotes policies that are in fact counter to the American System school as will become clear in the second instalment of this paper.

The reader should also be aware that Aaron Burr, the forever con man, while attacking Hamiltonian banking, raised money to start the Manhattan company which was supposed to deliver water to the city of Manhattan with a clause in the contract saying that any unused funds could be used for banking. Burr then did practically nothing to provide water to Manhattan (which is effectively an island) and started the Wall Street speculative Bank of Manhattan, later becoming Chase Manhattan which later merged with JP Morgan becoming JP Morgan Chase. Thus, Chase Manhattan got its start by Aaron Burr conning Americans out of their money with the promise of supplying water. I think that is a rather apt representation of the Wall Street speculator class within the United States.

And it was Burr, who married into the Prevost-Mallet family working for the British Secret Intelligence Service, who becomes one of the founders of the Wall Street speculator class, and goes on to murder Alexander Hamilton in 1804. Another rather apt representation of the banking war between the protectionist school and the British free traders.

When Burr failed to become Governor of New York in 1804 (due to the efforts of Hamilton) British Ambassador to Washington Anthony Merry wrote to the Foreign Office saying:

“I have just received an offer from Mr. Burr, the actual vice president of the United States (which situation he is about to resign) to lend his assistance to His Majesty’s Government in any manner in which they may think fit to employ him, particularly in endeavouring to effect a separation of the western part of the United States from that which lies between the Atlantic and the mountains, in its whole extant. – His propositions on this and other subjects will be fully detailed to your Lordship by Col. Williamson who has been the bearer of them to me, and who will embark for England in a few days.”

Not coincidentally, 1804 would also be the year that Burr would kill Hamilton.

It should also be noted that a fellow member of the Tammany Society who was politically aligned with Burr, George Eacker, had shot Hamilton’s eldest son Philip dead three years prior, in 1801. It was clear that the Tammany Society as the political machine of Aaron Burr had it in for the Hamilton legacy.

And the War of 1812 was made possible due to the abysmal presidencies of Jefferson and Madison…

However, despite such internal sabotage, the Americans succeeded in winning the war against Britain and there was a revived anti-Anglophile sentiment, which came to be known as the ‘Era of Good Feelings.’ In the subsequent years, there was a great deal of support for the protectionist system under Hamilton, now being led by Mathew Carey and Henry Clay.

Friedrich List worked as Lafayette’s translator during his grand tour of America from 1824-1825 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the American Revolution and the rekindling of its spirit. During this grand tour, List becomes so inspired by what he sees in the United States that he settles in Pennsylvania from 1824 to 1832, the home base of the American System school. List then returns to Germany and founds the Zollverein economic system to which he directly credits Hamilton as his inspiration.

In 1827, List makes a speech to the Pennsylvania Society for the Promotion of Manufacture and the Mechanic Arts, where he states:

“I herewith declare war against the system of Adam Smith on behalf of the American System of political economy.”

It could not be made more clear, how much in opposition these two economic schools were to each other.

However, once again, the memory of the American people began to fade and they had forgotten by the time of Andrew Jackson’s presidency, only seventeen years after the War of 1812, that the Anglophile system of free trade was their bitterest enemy. Under Jackson’s presidency we see a massive plummet in protective tariffs, which continued under the presidency of his pro-Wall Street colleague Martin Van Buren.

As already mentioned, Andrew Jackson (US president from 1829-1837) and Martin van Buren (US president 1837-1841) were solidly free traders and enemies of Henry Clay and John Quincy Adams’ school of American System protectionism.

Jackson did not waste any time in his attempts to cripple the Second Bank of the United States (modeled on Hamiltonian banking principles) when he became president. In fact, Jackson had to fire three men from the position of US Secretary of Treasury in his attempt to ruin the Second Bank of the United States who had Nicholas Biddle as its president, a strong ally of the American System.

Samuel D. Ingham served as the US Secretary of Treasury from 1829 to 1831. He ended up resigning in 1831 clearly over his refusal to illegally sabotage the Hamiltonian bank. Quite laughably, the official story claims that he in fact resigned over the Eaton Affair - a “scandal” around social invitations accused of ostracizing the wife of Secretary of War John Eaton, who supposedly had an affair with him before she married him. Clearly there was an attempt to shadow this massive banking scandal with a “sex scandal” hoping the general public would quickly lose interest in favor of the gossip rag column. However, this rather lame cover story quickly crumbles when we see that the next two US Secretaries of Treasury were dismissed from their positions after less than three years!

Thus, Jackson went through three Secretaries of Treasury in four years!

Louis McLane is brought in as Secretary of Treasury after Ingham “resigns,” and holds this position from August 8, 1831 to May 29, 1833. McLane’s main task is also to attempt to resolve the conflict between Jackson and the Second National Bank’s president Nicholas Biddle. McLane works out a plan with Biddle to provide for the upcoming renewal of the bank’s charter (set to expire in 1836) with the objective to retire the national debt, a key objective Jackson had outlined for his presidency. Thus, McLane also understood that this Hamiltonian bank provided an essential function in reducing the national debt.

However, Jackson insisted that McLane perform the illegal action of removing government deposits from the Second Bank of the United States. McLane refused to do this. So Jackson shuffled McLane into the position of the US Secretary of State and hired a third Secretary of Treasury William J. Duane.

William J. Duane was brought in as US Secretary of Treasury on May 29th, 1833 and was promptly fired on September 22, 1833 by Andrew Jackson over his refusal to withdraw Federal deposits from the Second Bank of the United States. Thus, President Andrew Jackson had once again demanded that Duane, and clearly McLane and Ingham before him, perform an illegal act and unlawfully remove Federal deposits from the Hamiltonian bank and all three had refused.

On March 28, 1834 the United States Senate voted to censure President Andrew Jackson over this and his firing of Duane. This is the only time in which the US Senate had censured a president, although it did not achieve very much. Andrew Jackson got Attorney General Robert B. Taney to withdraw the federal deposits in 1833-1834. Taney in fact had never been officially recognised as Secretary of the Treasury and “resigned” when Congress refused to confirm him into the position in 1834! That of course didn’t stop him from gutting the Hamiltonian bank two years before its charter was to expire.

Because Congress refused to recognise Taney as Secretary of the Treasury, for reasons that should be obvious, Jackson brought on a fifth man to fill the position of Secretary of Treasury, Levi Woodbury.

Thus, during the eight year presidency of Andrew Jackson, he went through five Secretaries of Treasury!!!

That should speak volumes, that such a scandal was considered worth it to stop this Hamiltonian bank from functioning another two more years. Not only was the act illegal but it was done by an individual who was never confirmed into the position of Secretary of Treasury!! There was a complete lack on all levels for the law and the rights of the American people.

Two years later, Jackson, in gratitude for Taney’s actions against the Second Bank, appoints him as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. How fitting.

Taney, who served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court from 1836 to 1864, goes on to become the author of the infamous Dredd Scott decision in 1857, which held that the United States Constitution did not extend American citizenship to people of black African descent, and therefore they did not have the rights and privileges of an American citizen. In other words, if a black slave escaped from a slave state into a state which did not condone slavery, the ‘owners’ of the fugitive slave had the right to hunt down their ‘human property’ across state lines. This ultimately raised tensions to a breaking point that culminated in the Civil War.

Jackson, the so-called “People’s President” had managed to destroy the Hamiltonian Second Bank of the United States and left the American people with one of the most devastating depressions in its entire history by the end of his term. Clearly, the American people owe a great deal of gratitude to Jackson for saving them from the terrible tyranny of the Hamiltonian bank which had allowed the growth of manufacturing and industry, aka jobs and an increased standard of living.

However, Jackson’s legacy does not end here. Amongst the decrease in protective tariffs and the demise of the American manufacturing base, exports still rose during his presidency - in slave-based cotton that is. Jackson had brough in the rise of King Cotton which had exploded by the mid-1840s along with the rise in influence of the treasonous faction within the United States - thanks to the presidencies of Jackson and van Buren.

Graph from Douglass C. North’s book ‘The Economic Growth of the United States 1790-1860.

Graph from Douglass C. North’s book ‘The Economic Growth of the United States 1790-1860.

Under Jackson, the United States became increasingly a raw materials exporter, and with its manufacturing base in massive decline they needed to import more products in that they could not manufacture for themselves. In this case both exports and imports rose at about the same level, however, with a detrimental effect on the US economy for the reasons just stated. Thus again, having your imports near equal to your exports, as promoted by Greer in his speech following the rules of Keynes, is quite provably not only an asinine statement but runs counter to the teachings of American System protectionism.

It was the rise of King Cotton and the gutting of US manufactures under Andrew Jackson that led to the Panic of 1837. Under Jackson slave-labor was increased to work the cotton plantations, while the American working class went unemployed without enough food to feed their families.

This was done to benefit the economic system of the British Empire and its cotton textiles.

Many of these Anglophile banking syndicate families throughout the 19th century were closely allied to England. Many of them were also opium traders in service to British “free trade” which would later make up powerful groupings such as the Boston Brahmins, the Essex Junto, and the traitorous Anglophile families of the Lowells, Cabots, Higginsons and Coolidges. They would also actively work to break apart the United States.

These traitorous acts reached a climax in 1861 and the US Civil War was launched.

For more on this story refer here:

Why Lincoln & Garfield were Murdered

During Lincoln’s presidency there was a revival of the American System under Henry C. Carey as economic advisor. Lincoln is another name, like Hamilton, that has been shamefully dragged through the mud by the same traitorous faction.

Throughout his life, Lincoln was consistent on where he stood in relation to the American System.

“During my whole political life, I have loved and revered (Henry Clay) as a teacher and leader.”[3]

“I was an old Henry Clay tariff whig. In old times I made more speeches on that subject, than on any other. I have not since changed my views…my general impression is, that the necessity for a protective tariff will, ere long, force its old opponents to take it up; and then it’s old friends can join in, and establish it on a more firm and durable basis. We, the old whigs, have been entirely beaten out on the tariff question; and we shall not be able to re-establish the policy, until the absence of it, shall have demonstrated the necessity for it, in the minds of men heretofore opposed to it.”[4]

“Fellow-Citizens: I presume you all know who I am. I am humble Abraham Lincoln. I have been solicited by many friends to become a candidate for the Legislature. My politics are short and sweet, like the old woman’s dance. I am in favor of a national bank. I am in favor of the internal improvement system, and a high protective tariff. These are my sentiments and political principles.”[5]

As Lincoln was being hit with a civil war and a greatly weakened US economy, Wall Street was attempting to take control of the money of the nation by putting very unreasonable terms of loaning on Lincoln, money that was greatly needed for investment in rebuilding the manufacturing and industrial base of the country amidst a civil war. Lincoln infuriated Wall Street when he simply created his own paper currency, the greenbacks as a revived Hamiltonian credit system for investment into infrastructure.

Along with the greenbacks, Lincoln brought in the National Banking System, which was a return to the Hamiltonian banking system in order to oversee the greenbacks. With this Lincoln achieves the Trans-Continental railway across the country, linking the regions together to further economic partnership and growth. What a fitting project for the cause of the Union, against the acts of the Confederacy that wished to fragment the nation into pieces, clearly a strategy to weaken the nation against the British Empire.

Lincoln was shot dead April 15, 1868, just a few months into his second term. With the civil war wrapping up as a victory for the Union against the Confederacy - the Union which wished to keep the country whole vs the cotton-based Confederate South who wished to separate and was entirely dependent on the British Empire for their “economy” as a raw materials exporter. It was clear that Lincoln was going to achieve great things for the country with his greenbacks and his Hamiltonian bank now that the war was over, it was undeniable that Lincoln had entered his second term with enormous political capital.

As proven by Barry Sheehy in Montreal City of Secrets, John Wilkes Booth had been recruited to a Confederate secret intelligence network with deep roots in British Canada and had even spent five weeks in Montreal before killing Lincoln. Additionally, as Anton Chaitkin demonstrated in 2014, James Bulloch- chief of Confederate operations in England, directly signed off on a $31,507.97 wire transfer to Confederate agencies in Canada which directly funded Lincoln’s murder. Chaitkin writes:

“On or shortly after September 27, 1864, Bulloch sent the money payable to Patrick C. Martin in Montreal. The westward transatlantic crossing then took between 10 and 15 days. So the funds, worth perhaps millions of dollars in today’s terms, would have been ready for use by October 18, when assassin John Wilkes Booth arrived in Montreal.”

It is here not inconsequential that Bulloch was also the maternal uncle of Teddy Roosevelt, and it was that same Roosevelt who helped his uncle produce Bulloch’s 1883 memoir, The Secret Service of the Confederate States in Europe. When Teddy Roosevelt attained power over the dead body of McKinley, it was Bulloch, and not Lincoln which inspired his foreign policy doctrine dubbed ‘the Roosevelt Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine,’ and formation of the Anglo-American ‘Special Relationship’. This is of course, the same Teddy Roosevelt that Trump has repeatedly celebrated as a model for a 21st century US foreign policy doctrine.

Immediately after Lincoln’s death, Wall Street and their allies began pushing for the removal of the greenbacks and a return to a gold back dollar (the gold standard which was controlled by the gold houses in London) and a lowering of tariffs.

For more on this story refer to Sam Labrier’s excellent RTF lecture “Trump, Tariffs and Treason: A Return to the True Economic Heritage of the United States” to which I am greatly indebted.

However, long story short, by the mid-1870s the Republican Party became the gold standard party. With the Specie Resumption Act of 1879, the British and Wall Street banking houses were now in control of US currency. New foreign bonds were issued, to be redeemed in gold arranged through the Houses of Rothschild and Morgan, Morton Bliss and Company, and August Belmont (who was a Rothschild agent), Seligman Brothers and Drexel-Morgan. [6]

This opened the doors to the mayhem of the Panic of 1884 and the Panic of 1893.

However, American System patriots under Henry C. Carey did not give up. In 1880 Wharton Barker, an American System ally, backed James A. Garfield for president. Barker was also a key financier and publisher of Henry C. Carey. Barker also worked with Sergei Witte on the Trans-Siberian railroad and Dmitri Mendeleyev on industrial development, railroad and mining in Russia.

Barker also worked with Chinese circles to develop a rail system for China, however, this was never built due to British pressure through its Anglophile networks in New York and Boston.

According to “Who’s Who in America”: Wharton Barker “Obtained, 1887, valuable railroad, telegraph and telephone concessions from China, withdrawn, 1888, by pressure upon Chinese Imperial Govt. by British Govt.; maintained correspondence with leading Chinese, some of them leaders in the revolution resulting in the republic, and regarded by them as authority on Far Eastern affairs; advocate of American cooperation in the development of China’s material resources.” [6a]

In July 1880, Wharton Barker writes to the Russian Foreign Ministry on “the common work of Russia and America, namely the dismemberment of the British Empire.”[6b]

In 1881, Garfield is elected president. James Blaine is chosen as his Secretary of State. And Lincoln’s son Robert Lincoln as Secretary of War. Roscoe Conkling, part of the New York machine of Morgan and Belmont, and bitter enemies with James Blaine, wants gold bond syndicate member Levi P. Morton as Secretary of Treasury. Garfield is adamant that he does not want a Wall Street banker at Treasury. Garfield specifies he wants Jay Cooke style bond sales directly to the people.

On March 10, 1881, Wharton Barker is informed that Tsar Alexander II (a strong Lincoln ally) has agreed to Barker’s plan for development of southern Russia.[7] Three days later, Tsar Alexander II is assassinated.

Six months later, Garfield is assassinated, September 19, 1881. New York machine’s Chester A. Arthur becomes President. The assassin of Garfield, Charles Guiteau screams out “I am a Stalwart” in reference to the Conkling faction in the Republican party. [8] Although forgotten today, Charles Guiteau was a member of the Oneida cult.

The Oneida Cult was one of many ‘socialist’ gnostic communes spread out across the USA in the 19th century, and was run by a self-professed messiah named John Humphrey Noyes. Matthew Ehret writes of Guiteau’s relationship to the cult in Victoria Woodhull’s Eugenical Christianity:

Charles Guiteau had come to Oneida at the age of 19 on the invitation of his father, who was a leading disciple of John Noyes and elder of the cult. While awaiting his death sentence [after killing Garfield], Guiteau gave an interview sharing his out-of-body experience while at Oneida saying: “I went [to Oneida] and got under that influence, and I was unable to get away from that influence… A man was just as isolated from the world as if he were confined in a state’s prison or asylum. I suffered greatly in mind and body and spirit during incarceration in that community”. In order to escape controversy [after the assassination of Garfield], Noyes promptly closed down his cult, and left for safer terrain in Canada.

Wharton Barker writes in “The Secret History of the Garfield Nomination” published in 1916, that at the time of his assassination, Garfield had started a war with Wall Street.

In the second instalment which will be published this Thursday, we will finish this story and answer the question of why finally, William McKinley was murdered, and how Teddy Roosevelt was the absolute antithesis to this American System fight.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

