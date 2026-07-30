Black Magicians, Theosophists, Necromancers, Grail myths, Israel’s Templar origins, UFO cults, Aryan Venusian cosmic beings, Wall Street and London financiers, Gnostic orders, NATO secret armies, Maltese Knights, Kabbalists, Protocol forgeries, Odin cults and Green Berets.

If you don’t know why the SS were run by a secret order of black magicians carrying out rituals in Wewelsburg Castle, and if you don’t know why a pro-Hitler mythos is gaining in popularity across the world right now, then you need to read this new 200 page special report which features ground breaking contributions from Cynthia Chung, Mike King, and Uwe Alschner.

Also, don’t forget to watch our new film by the same title:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Watch our other RTF and CP films and documentaries here.