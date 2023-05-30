Do the people pushing so hard for war with Russia know about the ‘children burned alive’ in Donetsk? Do they know that we are arming neo-Nazi battalions, which have been shooting rockets and dropping cluster bombs on children in Donbas for the last 8-years?”

What Kanekoa News is referring to in terms of the “arming of neo-Nazi battalions” is the fact that Kolomoisky, who is Jewish, was also a funder of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion since it was formed in 2014, which has been confirmed by Reuters, Newsweek, and Aljazeera.

.

The Pandora Papers confirmed that Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky was funneling millions of dollars in concealed assets offshore. Zelensky was also implicated in this. And what this of course also means, is that the City of London is also tied into all of this, let that sink in a bit….. (for more details refer here).

.

The Biden family has also been implicated in allegations of corruption associated with the gas company Burisma Holdings. In a 2012 study of Burisma Holdings done in Ukraine by the AntiCorruption Action Centre (ANTAC), it was found that the true owner of Burisma Holdings was none other than Kolomoisky. Although so-called fact checkers have put forward that there is no merit to these allegations, this is seen on shaky ground, since Joe Biden himself bragged that he had intervened in the investigation of Burisma Holdings that implicated Hunter Biden on a Council on Foreign Relations public platform - for more on this refer here. Apparently, the President of the United States should not be held accountable for what he admits to himself.

.

It is Ihor Kolomoisky whose 1+1 media launched the tv series “Servant of the People” where Zelensky literally “play-acted” as President for three seasons, which ran from November 16th, 2015 to March 28th, 2019. Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine less than two months after the last episode aired, on May 20th, 2019. Former President Poroshenko even publicly called Zelensky “Kolomoisky’s puppet” during the UKrainian presidential campaign.

.

In July 2022, Zelensky revoked Kolomoisky’s Ukrainian citizenship since it was illegal to begin with, in that no Ukrainian citizen is allowed to hold dual citizenship, and in the case of Kolomoisky, he held citizenships in Ukraine, Cyprus and Israel. The timing of this revoking of Kolomoisky’s Ukrainian citizenship has been questioned, since it overlaps with Zelensky’s supposed anti-oligarch bill and thus appears to remove any investigation into Kolomoisky. There is also criticism that Zelensky is not serious is his anti-oligarch bill and only did it to save himself from such corruption allegations produced by the Pandora Papers.

.

I would put forward that such allegations against Zelensky and the Biden family are much more serious than anything that has been produced by the Mueller report, especially in light of what has backed and funded the Ukrainian Revolution which has led to an nine year civil war and what threatens to bring the United States into a direct war with Russia.

.

Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of making a false statement, he was sentenced to 45 days in prison and three years probation, 300 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine. His 23 counts on tax evasion, bank fraud etc. were dismissed without prejudice in February 2018.

.

Paul Manafort was charged with one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count on conspiracy to obstruct justice. He pleaded guilty in September 2018 and was sentenced to 73 months in prison. He was released after one year in prison to spend the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. He was pardoned by Trump in December 2020. Manafort was also found guilty of 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud etc. and was sentenced to 47 months in prison.

.

Michael Cohen is another of the five that were sentenced to prison by the Mueller investigation. Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to the Senate Committee about Trump’s plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and was sentenced to two months in prison.

.

George Papadopoulos, an unpaid foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump was secretly arrested for lying to FBI investigators about his correspondence with foreign nationals with close ties to senior Russian government officials. His indictment was revealed to the public after he pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one count of false statements. In September 2018, Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days incarceration, 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine. Papadopoulos was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.

.

Papadopoulos has consistently stated his belief that he was entrapped by people in various government intelligence agencies in order to justify FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign. He goes over this account in detail in his 2019 book Deep State Target. The detailed account by Papadopoulos led to the term Spygate which alleges that the American government under Barack Obama as well as American and British intelligence agencies were implicated in attempting to entramp members of the Trump campaign in order to launch a pre-planned Russia Gate.

.

Although this of course has been relegated as nothing but “conspiracy theory” it is interesting timing to say the least, that the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act, a bipartisan bill, was passed into law in December 2016. The bill was initially called Countering Information Warfare Act and was included together with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This bill was brought into effect just weeks before Trump was to enter office….hmmm, foreshadowing much?

.

The Washington Post led the charge, starting only a couple of week’s after the 2016 presidential elections, asserting that it was due to Russian propaganda, in other words WikiLeaks, that the U.S. elections turned out the way it did. To this day, the allegations that the Russians influenced the outcome of the 2016 elections have never been proven or substantiated.

.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would allow for the Secretary of State to collaborate with the Secretary of Defense, and other Federal agencies in the year 2017 to create the Global Engagement Center (GEC). The GEC’s self-proclaimed purpose in life is to fight propaganda from foreign governments and publicize the nature of ongoing foreign propaganda and disinformation operations against the U.S. and other countries. (For more on this refer here.) It looks like the Washington Post was first in line to serve GEC’s mandate, a mandate that was directly attacking the legitimacy of the sitting presidency without a shred of evidence to support its accusations, to which the failure of the Mueller report has indirectly and the findings of the Durham report has directly substantiated.

.

Richard Pinedo is also included among the five sentenced to prison from the Mueller report. In February 2018, Pinedo pleaded guilty to one count of identity fraud and in October of that year, was sentenced to serve six months in prison, followed by six months of home confinement and 100 hours of community service.

.

In February 2018, Dutch national Alex van der Zwaan is another included in the five sentenced to prison from the Mueller report, and pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Trump campaign deputy chair Rick Gates in September 2016. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Zwaan was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.

.

There was an attempt to sentence to prison both Roger Stone and Michael Flynn. On January 25, 2019, Stone was arrested at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home by Mueller's investigation and charged with seven counts including witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and five counts of making false statements.



In November 2019, a jury convicted him on all seven felony counts. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Stone’s motion for a new trial was rejected by the overseeing Judge Amy Berman Jackson several times, including Stone’s lawyers requesting she be replaced with another judge for the case. On July 10, 2020, days before Stone was scheduled to report to prison, Trump commuted his sentence. On August 17, 2020, he dropped the appeal of his convictions. Trump pardoned Stone on December 23, 2020.

.

In December 2017, Flynn formalized a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to plead guilty to a felony count of "willfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI about the Kislyak communications, and agreed to cooperate with the Special Counsel's investigation. Sergey Kislyak was at the time the Russian Ambassador to the United States. The fact that Flynn had called Kislyak in December, weeks after Trump’s election and a few weeks before Trump’s inauguration fits within the duties of Flynn acting as Trump’s National Security Advisor. The fact that Flynn prematurely began contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump’s official inauguration honestly amounts to a witchhunt. It is akin to criticising the Trump cabinet for being premature in wanting good relations with Russia, as if this should somehow be something not in the best interest of all Americans. It also does not account for the fact that the FBI had no jurisdiction interrogating Flynn to begin with in what was supposed to be an informal discussion.



In June 2019, Flynn dismissed his attorneys and retained Sidney Powell, who on the same day wrote to attorney general Bill Barr seeking his assistance in exonerating Flynn. Two weeks before his scheduled sentencing, in January 2020 Flynn moved to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming government vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement. At Barr's direction, the Justice Department filed a court motion to drop all charges against Flynn on May 7, 2020. Presiding federal judge Emmet Sullivan ruled the matter to be placed on hold to solicit amicus curiae briefs from third parties. Powell then asked the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to compel Sullivan to drop the case, but her request was denied. On November 25, 2020, Flynn was issued a presidential pardon by Trump. On December 8, 2020, Judge Sullivan dismissed the criminal case against Flynn, stating he probably would have denied the Justice Department motion to drop the case. [Source on Michael Flynn court case wikipedia.]

.

That is the list of the five people (Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Richard Pinedo, Alex van der Zwaan, and Michael Cohen) sentenced to prison out of 34 indictments after a two-year investigation. Over the course of his probe, Mueller brought 199 charges against 34 people and three companies, including six of Trump’s former advisers and associates. The Mueller report found that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election, though it concluded that there was “insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy” between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

.

The reader should be aware that despite the Mueller report claiming it proved Russian government interference, when looking at the details into this so-called “Russian interference” it is weak to say the least, including accusations of setting up a fake social media account and the creation of fake hashtags. This is why the report never actually focused on any of its revelatory findings into Russian interference, because there wasn’t any, certainly nothing that would justify an over $12 million inquiry against a sitting American president, $12,287,852 to be exact. Not included in these figures are “component expenses” incurred by the Department of Justice at large. These additional costs totaled $12,928,000, to which apparently the DoJ was not legally obligated to report...Thus, the total cost of the Mueller two-year investigation that led to five arrests and which failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove Trump’s election was a result of Russian interference, was over $25 million, an investigation that not only failed to justify itself but was also a direct interference and sabotage into the sitting Presidency and his cabinet.

.

While the report could not conclude whether Trump committed a crime, it also did not exonerate him. This line has been repeatedly used to justify treating Trump as if he were in fact guilty of Russian collusion. This conclusion by the report shows its lack of professionalism and honorable conduct to hold itself in accordance with the law. You cannot fail to find someone guilty of a crime, including a sitting President, and yet continue to say they are responsible for that crime, especially after a $25 million investigation made as a joint effort by FBI, CIA and NSA. Let the facts speak for themselves and presently, as even the Mueller report had to acknowledge, there is no evidence to support that the outcome of 2016 US elections were influenced by Russian interference. So why is this not dropped, why is there a continuation in pushing such accusations? How is it justified that the FBI has continued to “investigate” Trump despite providing absolutely no evidence to justify this after over six years of investigations?

.

No matter how one may feel or think about Trump, one cannot deny that despite a good deal of effort and multiple attempts, including the second attempt to impeach Trump and blame him for instigating violence at the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump has never been found guilty of these allegations. Trump was impeached for “incitement of insurrection” in 2021, however, he was not convicted by the Senate. Trump was acquitted of the charges on February 13, 2021. Trump was also acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment based on accusation of “abuse of power” and “obstruction to Congress” on February 5, 2020. One should question how it has been justified that a sitting president be put through numerous court proceedings and impeachments, and that despite a very clear and robust effort, that there has been little to show if anything at all in terms of evidence in support of such allegations. Certainly nothing on the level that would justify a prison sentence, despite there having been a clear effort to do so by intelligence agencies as well as from members of the Senate and Congress.

.

Just this past week it has been announced that Trump will face yet another trial, a criminal trial scheduled for March 25, 2024. It was announced just a few days ago that Trump faces 34 felony charges which revolve around falsifying business records. All 34 charges relate to the alleged $130, 000 hush-money payment by lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 elections. What was the hush money for? Her denial that she had an affair with Trump while he was married…ugh. Yes, this whole trial, which is clearly timed to interfere with Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2024 is about an alleged affair, amidst accusations of domestic terrorism, foreign interference, corruption ties with Ukrainian oligarchs (who fund Nazis) and the City of London’s supporting role in all of this, and a potential war with Russia that has been clearly instigated by the West, the biggest news during the upcoming presidential elections will be on whether Trump lied about a $130,000 hush money payment to cover up an alleged affair. Good grief.

.

This criminal trial against Trump will be held three weeks after Super Tuesday, one of the most important days on the Republican presidential primary calendar. If this doesn’t count as election interference, I don’t know what does.

.

Readers should also be reminded that the Mueller report wrote that the Special Counsel's office considered charging WikiLeaks or Assange "as conspirators in the computer-intrusion conspiracy and that there were "factual uncertainties" about the role that Assange may have played in the hacks or their distribution that were "the subject of ongoing investigations" by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Hillary Clinton ran with this narrative repeatedly calling Julian Assange an agent of the Kremlin while ignoring the fact that the embarrassing revelations leaked from her private emails and DNC hard drives were the product of a DNC insider (likely the murdered Seth Rich), and not a foreign hack as both Hillary and the FBI claimed.

.

To this day, there has been no evidence to back such claims that Assange had any ties to the Russian government, though he continues to be unlawfully imprisoned without trial as if he had been found guilty of these accusations and faces a potential extradition to the United States whose select institutions continue to hold a grudge for the results of the 2016 US elections and wish to prosecute Julian Assange under the Espionage Act.

Thus, what does the Durham report, a four year investigation which costed $6.5 million and did not interfere with either sitting presidency or its cabinet have to show?

.

As the Washington Examiner reports it:

.

“The report offers criticism of the FBI, finding that it caused ‘severe reputational harm’ in its handling of the case, which was ‘seriously deficient’ at key spots. Durham wrote that the FBI embraced ‘seriously flawed information’ that fell short of the agency's ‘own principles regarding objectivity and integrity.’

.

Durham also alleged hypocrisy on the FBI's part, noting the contrast between its handling of accusations regarding foreign meddling in Trump's and Hillary Clinton's campaigns.

.

He found that the Steele dossier, the provoking act for the investigation, was deeply flawed and that the FBI was unable to corroborate ‘a single substantive allegation.’ He added that the agency went through with the investigation despite ‘a complete lack of information from the Intelligence Community that corroborated the hypothesis upon which the ... investigation was predicated’.”

.

The full report can be read here. The Durham report has suffered criticism for its lack of indictments with only 1 out of three ending up in a prison sentence. This prison sentence was to a former FBI attorney (to which the news reports like to leave unnamed) who pleaded guilty to altering evidence while applying for permission to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign official.

.

Interestingly, even CNN’s lead Washington anchor Jake Tapper had to acknowledge that the Durham report is “devastating to the FBI into a degree that does exonerate Donald Trump.”

.

It is worth also recalling that the Steele dossier was carried into the US intelligence community by none other than Christopher Steele’s “former” boss at MI6- Sir Richard Dearlove. This is the same Richard Dearlove who infamously created an earlier “dodgy dossier” in 2001 while acting as head of MI6 which had claimed to “prove” without a shred of evidence that Iraq had acquired “weapons of mass destruction” in the form of Nigerian yellowcake.

.

What the Durham report has further enforced in its findings is that the investigations into the Trump campaign and election results were unwarranted and unjustified by the FBI. That is a pretty big deal. The FBI has been unable to present sufficient evidence to justify its investigations, which were supposed to be finalised in the form of the Mueller report, however, there continues to be an ongoing witchhunt by the FBI against Trump including the Mar-a-Lago raid which occurred in August 2022.

.

This FBI raid was warranted by a continued investigation into Trump relating to three federal criminal statutes: violations of the Espionage Act regarding unauthorized retention of national defense information; destroying or concealing records "with the intent to impede obstruct or influence" federal government activity; and illegal removal or destruction of federal government records (without respect to cause). On November 18, 2022, U.S. attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, federal prosecutor Jack Smith, to oversee the federal criminal investigation. The Justice Department's press release said that Smith would oversee "the ongoing investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records, as well as the possible obstruction of that investigation."

.

Thus, the FBI, which is supposed to serve the interests of the America people who are supposed to be choosing who holds presidential office, has taken upon itself and continues to take upon itself a role that shows no sign of relenting in interfering in a sitting presidency and potential future presidencies of a particular individual. Doesn’t that strike people as highly concerning?!?

.

It is interesting that amongst the criticism of Durham’s report (none of which discusses the actual merit of its contents) one striking one is the apparent audacity of Durham to call for the reform of the FBI. The Atlantic recently published an article titled “A Sinister Flop” and mocks Durham’s call for a reform of the FBI, despite The Atlantic publishing an article four years earlier titled “The FBI Needs to be Reformed,” in the midst of the Horowitz report, which concluded that the FBI was guilty of serious errors and omissions in its warrant applications during its Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

The Atlantic’s article from May 2023 mocking any need to reform the FBI.

The Atlantic’s article in December 2019 calling for the need to reform the FBI.

The Horowitz report criticized the FBI for mistakes related to the FBI's application to the FISA Court for a warrant to wiretap Carter Page, and found that in one application to renew the FISA warrant, an FBI lawyer had altered an email from a CIA liaison to make it appear Page had not been a source for the CIA. During Senate testimony after the report's release, Horowitz attributed the warrant problems to "gross incompetence and negligence" rather than intentional malfeasance or political bias, and stated: "The activities we found don't vindicate anyone who touched this. The actions of FBI agents were not up to the standards of the FBI." As a result of the findings, Horowitz announced a broader review of the FBI's FISA warrant application process, to study whether problems with the process are systemic. [Source on Horowitz report wikipedia.]

.

Note here that Horowitz decides to regard these FBI warrant problems within the Crossfire Hurricane investigation to have been due to “incompetence and negligence” rather than “intentional malfeasance or political bias” but this was simply asserted by Horowitz, this was not proven to be the case and thus intentional malfeasance and political bias are indeed plausible basis for this blatant misconduct by the FBI.

.

Not only this but the FBI has reported that it has taken the initiative to oversee its own reformation back in 2019!!!

.

In an official statement, the FBI emphasized its numerous overhauls since the 2019 Horowitz report.

.

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current F.B.I. leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” it said.

.

Wow, if that sounds very familiar, it is because the CIA had also claimed the very same thing when it was found guilty violating its charter for over 25 years as a result of the Frank Church Committee of 1975, to which the CIA took it upon itself to not only conduct an investigation onto itself, but to also be in charge of implementing its own reform. Since then, the CIA has claimed to have honored its charter but the details as to how these reforms were conducted are classified, for national security reasons of course... (For more on this refer here.)

.

Thus, in order to further showcase the magnitude and urgency towards the need to seriously reform the FBI, that cannot be accused of any bias towards a Trump campaign, and showcase how the American people have in fact been directly terrorised by the FBI for decades (akin to Operation Gladio tactics), I have included an excellent article by Matthew Ehret that provides a brief history of how the FBI has played a leading role in the funding and organising of domestic terrorism over the span of decades.