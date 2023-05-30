Discover more from Through A Glass Darkly
After over 50 Years of Running Domestic Terrorism, Shouldn't We Finally Indict the FBI as the country's leading Domestic Terrorist?
Since the release of the Durham Report on May 15, 2023 large Western media outlets have for the most part done nothing but criticise the report for its so-called inability to justify its four-year investigation into FBI misconduct and that the fact that only three names were mentioned for criminal prosecution, with two being thrown out of court, shows that the investigation had little evidence to justify its inquiry to begin with.
The Durham report has been criticised as being nothing but a vindictive attempt to get back at the FBI for what they put Trump through during the Mueller investigation. The FBI has also commented that the entire report was unnecessary since it had already reformed its ways in 2019 and thus the Durham report’s findings are negligible when taking this new reform into account.
In response to all of this, I would like to make some quick points and reminders.
[For those who would like to jump ahead to the historical account of domestic terrorism run by the FBI scroll down to about halfway through this post.]
From July 2016 to May 2017 the FBI conducted an investigation on links between Trump associates and Russian officials and spies, code named “Crossfire Hurricane,” with a focus on Russian interference with the 2016 U.S. Presidential Elections. This investigation received a joint effort from the CIA and NSA.
On May 17, 2017, the FBI investigation was taken over by Robert Mueller and the Special Counsel Investigation of 2017-2019, which produced the Mueller report. The Mueller report attempted to prove that there were links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, yet they were unable to provide evidence to support these charges. Readers should be aware that Robert Mueller was a director of the FBI from September 4, 2001 to 2013. It should be noted that Mueller became the head of the FBI seven days before 9/11.
The Mueller investigation, which had made 34 indictments, led to only five people sentenced to prison.
Rick Gates and Paul Manafort were among these five, and were found implicated in an elaborate offshore tax evasion and bank fraud scheme using offshore shell companies and bank accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent, the Grenadines and the United Kingdom to funnel millions of dollars from their political consulting work in Ukraine. This has been sold as corruption in the Ukraine due to “Russian puppet” President Viktor Yanukovych (Ukrainian President from Feb 2010 - Feb 2014) who had fled Ukraine during the “Maidan Revolution.”
However, what this is more indicative of is the fact that Ukraine has been one big shell company and laundromat for the dirty offshore tax havens of billionaires with direct ties to the City of London since Ukraine’s so-called independence in 1991. Readers should be aware that current Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky was found to also be concealing assets offshore in the Pandora Paper’s revelations.
According to the Pandora Papers, Zelensky and his inner circle were the beneficiaries of a network of offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, and Belize, including some that owned expensive London property. There has not been an official inquiry as to whether Zelensky’s offshore holdings are indeed implicated in tax evasion and bank fraud, however, we do know that Zelensky is indeed implicated in this by the mere fact that the majority of his funding up until he became president of Ukraine had come from Ihor Kolomoisky, who was also named in the Pandora Papers, and whose PrivatBank was found guilty of embezzlement.
Kanekoa News wrote back in March 2022:
“In 2016, Kolomoysky’s Privatbank collapsed amid accusations of embezzlement and fraud. The bank failure cost the Ukrainian government — and by extension, the American and European taxpayers who propped it up with aid funds — about $5.5 billion in a bailout.
In 2020, the Justice Department moved to seize Kolomoysky’s U.S. properties after accusing the oligarch of embezzling and defrauding billions of dollars from PrivatBank and laundering it into American properties, including a steel plant in Kentucky, a commercial high rise in Cleveland, and a Motorola manufacturing plant in Illinois.
In March 2021, the Biden administration barred Kolomoisky and his family from traveling to the United States because of ‘involvement in significant acts of corruption.’
It is doubtful Kolomoisky would have returned to the United States, considering the Justice Department had already begun seizing his properties the year before, and he had reportedly been traveling between Switzerland, Israel, and Ukraine in fear of being extradited to the United States.
As I am writing this, the U.S. Congress is approving another $14 billion in aid for Ukraine that will undoubtedly be funneled into the family members of corrupt U.S. and Ukrainian politician’s bank accounts and oligarch’s off-shore financial entities before making its way to the neo-Nazi battalions congress banned from receiving U.S. arms in 2018.
Do the people pushing so hard for war with Russia know about the ‘children burned alive’ in Donetsk? Do they know that we are arming neo-Nazi battalions, which have been shooting rockets and dropping cluster bombs on children in Donbas for the last 8-years?”
What Kanekoa News is referring to in terms of the “arming of neo-Nazi battalions” is the fact that Kolomoisky, who is Jewish, was also a funder of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion since it was formed in 2014, which has been confirmed by Reuters, Newsweek, and Aljazeera.
.
The Pandora Papers confirmed that Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky was funneling millions of dollars in concealed assets offshore. Zelensky was also implicated in this. And what this of course also means, is that the City of London is also tied into all of this, let that sink in a bit….. (for more details refer here).
.
The Biden family has also been implicated in allegations of corruption associated with the gas company Burisma Holdings. In a 2012 study of Burisma Holdings done in Ukraine by the AntiCorruption Action Centre (ANTAC), it was found that the true owner of Burisma Holdings was none other than Kolomoisky. Although so-called fact checkers have put forward that there is no merit to these allegations, this is seen on shaky ground, since Joe Biden himself bragged that he had intervened in the investigation of Burisma Holdings that implicated Hunter Biden on a Council on Foreign Relations public platform - for more on this refer here. Apparently, the President of the United States should not be held accountable for what he admits to himself.
.
It is Ihor Kolomoisky whose 1+1 media launched the tv series “Servant of the People” where Zelensky literally “play-acted” as President for three seasons, which ran from November 16th, 2015 to March 28th, 2019. Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine less than two months after the last episode aired, on May 20th, 2019. Former President Poroshenko even publicly called Zelensky “Kolomoisky’s puppet” during the UKrainian presidential campaign.
.
In July 2022, Zelensky revoked Kolomoisky’s Ukrainian citizenship since it was illegal to begin with, in that no Ukrainian citizen is allowed to hold dual citizenship, and in the case of Kolomoisky, he held citizenships in Ukraine, Cyprus and Israel. The timing of this revoking of Kolomoisky’s Ukrainian citizenship has been questioned, since it overlaps with Zelensky’s supposed anti-oligarch bill and thus appears to remove any investigation into Kolomoisky. There is also criticism that Zelensky is not serious is his anti-oligarch bill and only did it to save himself from such corruption allegations produced by the Pandora Papers.
.
I would put forward that such allegations against Zelensky and the Biden family are much more serious than anything that has been produced by the Mueller report, especially in light of what has backed and funded the Ukrainian Revolution which has led to an nine year civil war and what threatens to bring the United States into a direct war with Russia.
.
Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of making a false statement, he was sentenced to 45 days in prison and three years probation, 300 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine. His 23 counts on tax evasion, bank fraud etc. were dismissed without prejudice in February 2018.
.
Paul Manafort was charged with one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count on conspiracy to obstruct justice. He pleaded guilty in September 2018 and was sentenced to 73 months in prison. He was released after one year in prison to spend the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. He was pardoned by Trump in December 2020. Manafort was also found guilty of 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud etc. and was sentenced to 47 months in prison.
.
Michael Cohen is another of the five that were sentenced to prison by the Mueller investigation. Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to the Senate Committee about Trump’s plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and was sentenced to two months in prison.
.
George Papadopoulos, an unpaid foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump was secretly arrested for lying to FBI investigators about his correspondence with foreign nationals with close ties to senior Russian government officials. His indictment was revealed to the public after he pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one count of false statements. In September 2018, Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days incarceration, 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine. Papadopoulos was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.
.
Papadopoulos has consistently stated his belief that he was entrapped by people in various government intelligence agencies in order to justify FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign. He goes over this account in detail in his 2019 book Deep State Target. The detailed account by Papadopoulos led to the term Spygate which alleges that the American government under Barack Obama as well as American and British intelligence agencies were implicated in attempting to entramp members of the Trump campaign in order to launch a pre-planned Russia Gate.
.
Although this of course has been relegated as nothing but “conspiracy theory” it is interesting timing to say the least, that the Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act, a bipartisan bill, was passed into law in December 2016. The bill was initially called Countering Information Warfare Act and was included together with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This bill was brought into effect just weeks before Trump was to enter office….hmmm, foreshadowing much?
.
The Washington Post led the charge, starting only a couple of week’s after the 2016 presidential elections, asserting that it was due to Russian propaganda, in other words WikiLeaks, that the U.S. elections turned out the way it did. To this day, the allegations that the Russians influenced the outcome of the 2016 elections have never been proven or substantiated.
.
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would allow for the Secretary of State to collaborate with the Secretary of Defense, and other Federal agencies in the year 2017 to create the Global Engagement Center (GEC). The GEC’s self-proclaimed purpose in life is to fight propaganda from foreign governments and publicize the nature of ongoing foreign propaganda and disinformation operations against the U.S. and other countries. (For more on this refer here.) It looks like the Washington Post was first in line to serve GEC’s mandate, a mandate that was directly attacking the legitimacy of the sitting presidency without a shred of evidence to support its accusations, to which the failure of the Mueller report has indirectly and the findings of the Durham report has directly substantiated.
.
Richard Pinedo is also included among the five sentenced to prison from the Mueller report. In February 2018, Pinedo pleaded guilty to one count of identity fraud and in October of that year, was sentenced to serve six months in prison, followed by six months of home confinement and 100 hours of community service.
.
In February 2018, Dutch national Alex van der Zwaan is another included in the five sentenced to prison from the Mueller report, and pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Trump campaign deputy chair Rick Gates in September 2016. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Zwaan was pardoned by Trump in December 2020.
.
There was an attempt to sentence to prison both Roger Stone and Michael Flynn. On January 25, 2019, Stone was arrested at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home by Mueller's investigation and charged with seven counts including witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and five counts of making false statements.
In November 2019, a jury convicted him on all seven felony counts. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Stone’s motion for a new trial was rejected by the overseeing Judge Amy Berman Jackson several times, including Stone’s lawyers requesting she be replaced with another judge for the case. On July 10, 2020, days before Stone was scheduled to report to prison, Trump commuted his sentence. On August 17, 2020, he dropped the appeal of his convictions. Trump pardoned Stone on December 23, 2020.
.
In December 2017, Flynn formalized a deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to plead guilty to a felony count of "willfully and knowingly" making false statements to the FBI about the Kislyak communications, and agreed to cooperate with the Special Counsel's investigation. Sergey Kislyak was at the time the Russian Ambassador to the United States. The fact that Flynn had called Kislyak in December, weeks after Trump’s election and a few weeks before Trump’s inauguration fits within the duties of Flynn acting as Trump’s National Security Advisor. The fact that Flynn prematurely began contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump’s official inauguration honestly amounts to a witchhunt. It is akin to criticising the Trump cabinet for being premature in wanting good relations with Russia, as if this should somehow be something not in the best interest of all Americans. It also does not account for the fact that the FBI had no jurisdiction interrogating Flynn to begin with in what was supposed to be an informal discussion.
In June 2019, Flynn dismissed his attorneys and retained Sidney Powell, who on the same day wrote to attorney general Bill Barr seeking his assistance in exonerating Flynn. Two weeks before his scheduled sentencing, in January 2020 Flynn moved to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming government vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement. At Barr's direction, the Justice Department filed a court motion to drop all charges against Flynn on May 7, 2020. Presiding federal judge Emmet Sullivan ruled the matter to be placed on hold to solicit amicus curiae briefs from third parties. Powell then asked the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to compel Sullivan to drop the case, but her request was denied. On November 25, 2020, Flynn was issued a presidential pardon by Trump. On December 8, 2020, Judge Sullivan dismissed the criminal case against Flynn, stating he probably would have denied the Justice Department motion to drop the case. [Source on Michael Flynn court case wikipedia.]
.
That is the list of the five people (Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Richard Pinedo, Alex van der Zwaan, and Michael Cohen) sentenced to prison out of 34 indictments after a two-year investigation. Over the course of his probe, Mueller brought 199 charges against 34 people and three companies, including six of Trump’s former advisers and associates. The Mueller report found that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election, though it concluded that there was “insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy” between Trump’s campaign and Russia.
.
The reader should be aware that despite the Mueller report claiming it proved Russian government interference, when looking at the details into this so-called “Russian interference” it is weak to say the least, including accusations of setting up a fake social media account and the creation of fake hashtags. This is why the report never actually focused on any of its revelatory findings into Russian interference, because there wasn’t any, certainly nothing that would justify an over $12 million inquiry against a sitting American president, $12,287,852 to be exact. Not included in these figures are “component expenses” incurred by the Department of Justice at large. These additional costs totaled $12,928,000, to which apparently the DoJ was not legally obligated to report...Thus, the total cost of the Mueller two-year investigation that led to five arrests and which failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove Trump’s election was a result of Russian interference, was over $25 million, an investigation that not only failed to justify itself but was also a direct interference and sabotage into the sitting Presidency and his cabinet.
.
While the report could not conclude whether Trump committed a crime, it also did not exonerate him. This line has been repeatedly used to justify treating Trump as if he were in fact guilty of Russian collusion. This conclusion by the report shows its lack of professionalism and honorable conduct to hold itself in accordance with the law. You cannot fail to find someone guilty of a crime, including a sitting President, and yet continue to say they are responsible for that crime, especially after a $25 million investigation made as a joint effort by FBI, CIA and NSA. Let the facts speak for themselves and presently, as even the Mueller report had to acknowledge, there is no evidence to support that the outcome of 2016 US elections were influenced by Russian interference. So why is this not dropped, why is there a continuation in pushing such accusations? How is it justified that the FBI has continued to “investigate” Trump despite providing absolutely no evidence to justify this after over six years of investigations?
.
No matter how one may feel or think about Trump, one cannot deny that despite a good deal of effort and multiple attempts, including the second attempt to impeach Trump and blame him for instigating violence at the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump has never been found guilty of these allegations. Trump was impeached for “incitement of insurrection” in 2021, however, he was not convicted by the Senate. Trump was acquitted of the charges on February 13, 2021. Trump was also acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment based on accusation of “abuse of power” and “obstruction to Congress” on February 5, 2020. One should question how it has been justified that a sitting president be put through numerous court proceedings and impeachments, and that despite a very clear and robust effort, that there has been little to show if anything at all in terms of evidence in support of such allegations. Certainly nothing on the level that would justify a prison sentence, despite there having been a clear effort to do so by intelligence agencies as well as from members of the Senate and Congress.
.
Just this past week it has been announced that Trump will face yet another trial, a criminal trial scheduled for March 25, 2024. It was announced just a few days ago that Trump faces 34 felony charges which revolve around falsifying business records. All 34 charges relate to the alleged $130, 000 hush-money payment by lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 elections. What was the hush money for? Her denial that she had an affair with Trump while he was married…ugh. Yes, this whole trial, which is clearly timed to interfere with Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2024 is about an alleged affair, amidst accusations of domestic terrorism, foreign interference, corruption ties with Ukrainian oligarchs (who fund Nazis) and the City of London’s supporting role in all of this, and a potential war with Russia that has been clearly instigated by the West, the biggest news during the upcoming presidential elections will be on whether Trump lied about a $130,000 hush money payment to cover up an alleged affair. Good grief.
.
This criminal trial against Trump will be held three weeks after Super Tuesday, one of the most important days on the Republican presidential primary calendar. If this doesn’t count as election interference, I don’t know what does.
.
Readers should also be reminded that the Mueller report wrote that the Special Counsel's office considered charging WikiLeaks or Assange "as conspirators in the computer-intrusion conspiracy and that there were "factual uncertainties" about the role that Assange may have played in the hacks or their distribution that were "the subject of ongoing investigations" by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Hillary Clinton ran with this narrative repeatedly calling Julian Assange an agent of the Kremlin while ignoring the fact that the embarrassing revelations leaked from her private emails and DNC hard drives were the product of a DNC insider (likely the murdered Seth Rich), and not a foreign hack as both Hillary and the FBI claimed.
.
To this day, there has been no evidence to back such claims that Assange had any ties to the Russian government, though he continues to be unlawfully imprisoned without trial as if he had been found guilty of these accusations and faces a potential extradition to the United States whose select institutions continue to hold a grudge for the results of the 2016 US elections and wish to prosecute Julian Assange under the Espionage Act.
Thus, what does the Durham report, a four year investigation which costed $6.5 million and did not interfere with either sitting presidency or its cabinet have to show?
.
As the Washington Examiner reports it:
.
“The report offers criticism of the FBI, finding that it caused ‘severe reputational harm’ in its handling of the case, which was ‘seriously deficient’ at key spots. Durham wrote that the FBI embraced ‘seriously flawed information’ that fell short of the agency's ‘own principles regarding objectivity and integrity.’
.
Durham also alleged hypocrisy on the FBI's part, noting the contrast between its handling of accusations regarding foreign meddling in Trump's and Hillary Clinton's campaigns.
.
He found that the Steele dossier, the provoking act for the investigation, was deeply flawed and that the FBI was unable to corroborate ‘a single substantive allegation.’ He added that the agency went through with the investigation despite ‘a complete lack of information from the Intelligence Community that corroborated the hypothesis upon which the ... investigation was predicated’.”
.
The full report can be read here. The Durham report has suffered criticism for its lack of indictments with only 1 out of three ending up in a prison sentence. This prison sentence was to a former FBI attorney (to which the news reports like to leave unnamed) who pleaded guilty to altering evidence while applying for permission to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign official.
.
Interestingly, even CNN’s lead Washington anchor Jake Tapper had to acknowledge that the Durham report is “devastating to the FBI into a degree that does exonerate Donald Trump.”
.
It is worth also recalling that the Steele dossier was carried into the US intelligence community by none other than Christopher Steele’s “former” boss at MI6- Sir Richard Dearlove. This is the same Richard Dearlove who infamously created an earlier “dodgy dossier” in 2001 while acting as head of MI6 which had claimed to “prove” without a shred of evidence that Iraq had acquired “weapons of mass destruction” in the form of Nigerian yellowcake.
.
What the Durham report has further enforced in its findings is that the investigations into the Trump campaign and election results were unwarranted and unjustified by the FBI. That is a pretty big deal. The FBI has been unable to present sufficient evidence to justify its investigations, which were supposed to be finalised in the form of the Mueller report, however, there continues to be an ongoing witchhunt by the FBI against Trump including the Mar-a-Lago raid which occurred in August 2022.
.
This FBI raid was warranted by a continued investigation into Trump relating to three federal criminal statutes: violations of the Espionage Act regarding unauthorized retention of national defense information; destroying or concealing records "with the intent to impede obstruct or influence" federal government activity; and illegal removal or destruction of federal government records (without respect to cause). On November 18, 2022, U.S. attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, federal prosecutor Jack Smith, to oversee the federal criminal investigation. The Justice Department's press release said that Smith would oversee "the ongoing investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records, as well as the possible obstruction of that investigation."
.
Thus, the FBI, which is supposed to serve the interests of the America people who are supposed to be choosing who holds presidential office, has taken upon itself and continues to take upon itself a role that shows no sign of relenting in interfering in a sitting presidency and potential future presidencies of a particular individual. Doesn’t that strike people as highly concerning?!?
.
It is interesting that amongst the criticism of Durham’s report (none of which discusses the actual merit of its contents) one striking one is the apparent audacity of Durham to call for the reform of the FBI. The Atlantic recently published an article titled “A Sinister Flop” and mocks Durham’s call for a reform of the FBI, despite The Atlantic publishing an article four years earlier titled “The FBI Needs to be Reformed,” in the midst of the Horowitz report, which concluded that the FBI was guilty of serious errors and omissions in its warrant applications during its Crossfire Hurricane investigation.
The Horowitz report criticized the FBI for mistakes related to the FBI's application to the FISA Court for a warrant to wiretap Carter Page, and found that in one application to renew the FISA warrant, an FBI lawyer had altered an email from a CIA liaison to make it appear Page had not been a source for the CIA. During Senate testimony after the report's release, Horowitz attributed the warrant problems to "gross incompetence and negligence" rather than intentional malfeasance or political bias, and stated: "The activities we found don't vindicate anyone who touched this. The actions of FBI agents were not up to the standards of the FBI." As a result of the findings, Horowitz announced a broader review of the FBI's FISA warrant application process, to study whether problems with the process are systemic. [Source on Horowitz report wikipedia.]
.
Note here that Horowitz decides to regard these FBI warrant problems within the Crossfire Hurricane investigation to have been due to “incompetence and negligence” rather than “intentional malfeasance or political bias” but this was simply asserted by Horowitz, this was not proven to be the case and thus intentional malfeasance and political bias are indeed plausible basis for this blatant misconduct by the FBI.
.
Not only this but the FBI has reported that it has taken the initiative to oversee its own reformation back in 2019!!!
.
In an official statement, the FBI emphasized its numerous overhauls since the 2019 Horowitz report.
.
“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current F.B.I. leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” it said.
.
Wow, if that sounds very familiar, it is because the CIA had also claimed the very same thing when it was found guilty violating its charter for over 25 years as a result of the Frank Church Committee of 1975, to which the CIA took it upon itself to not only conduct an investigation onto itself, but to also be in charge of implementing its own reform. Since then, the CIA has claimed to have honored its charter but the details as to how these reforms were conducted are classified, for national security reasons of course... (For more on this refer here.)
.
Thus, in order to further showcase the magnitude and urgency towards the need to seriously reform the FBI, that cannot be accused of any bias towards a Trump campaign, and showcase how the American people have in fact been directly terrorised by the FBI for decades (akin to Operation Gladio tactics), I have included an excellent article by Matthew Ehret that provides a brief history of how the FBI has played a leading role in the funding and organising of domestic terrorism over the span of decades.
[The Above Preface was by Cynthia Chung]
A Brief History of Domestic Terrorism: From Cointel Pro to 9/11 and Beyond
By Matthew Ehret
[This article was originally published May 26, 2022.] Since a new wave of ‘domestic terror attacks’ have erupted over the past two weeks both in Buffalo and now more recently in Texas, the citizens of the USA and trans-Atlantic community more broadly are being whipped up into a frenzy of fear and confusion over the causes of ‘domestic terror’ which can only be remedied by increased dictatorial powers of the population.
As has often been the trend in our post-9/11 age, such highly publicized atrocities have tended to carry in their wake ever expanded state powers to surveille, censor and manipulate the confused and fearful population who lacks an ability to discern the true causes of the horrifying events framed for their consumption on mainstream media.
Before acquiescing to greater tyrannical powers to those agencies controlling western governments in exchange for promised security, it were wise to evaluate how and why terrorism – domestic or otherwise – has tended to arise over the past century.
If, in the course of conducting this evaluation, we find that terrorism is truly a “naturally occurring phenomenon”, then perhaps we might conclude alongside many eminent figures of the intelligence community and Big Tech, that new pre-emptive legislation targeting the rise of a new conservative-minded domestic terrorist movement is somehow necessary. Maybe the censoring of free speech, and the surveillance of millions of Americans by the Five Eyes is a necessary evil for the sake of the greater good.
However, if it is revealed that the thing we call “terrorism”, is something other than a naturally occurring, self-organized phenomenon, but rather something which only exists due to vast support from western political agencies, then a very different conclusion must be arrived at which may be disturbing for some.
But how to proceed?
Before it was revealed that ISIS was being supported by a network of Anglo-American intelligence agencies and their allies in a failed effort to overthrow Bashar al Assad, an exhaustive 2012 study was conducted by the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School. This study provides a convenient entry point to our inquiry.
In this course of its investigation, researchers at Fordham discovered that EVERY SINGLE ONE of the 138 terrorist incidents recorded in the USA between 2001-2012 involved FBI informants who played leading roles in planning out, supplying weapons, instructions and even recruiting Islamic terrorists to carry out terrorist acts on U.S. soil. Reporting on the Fordham study, The Nation stated:
“Nearly every major post-9/11 terrorism-related prosecution has involved a sting operation, at the center of which is a government informant. In these cases, the informants—who work for money or are seeking leniency on criminal charges of their own—have crossed the line from merely observing potential criminal behavior to encouraging and assisting people to participate in plots that are largely scripted by the FBI itself. Under the FBI’s guiding hand, the informants provide the weapons, suggest the targets and even initiate the inflammatory political rhetoric that later elevates the charges to the level of terrorism.”
Of course, this trend preceded 9/11 itself as we see in the case of FBI informant Emad Salem (formerly associated with the Egyptian Military) who recorded hundreds of hours of conversation between himself and his FBI handlers which were reported publicly by the New York times on October 28, 1993. Why is this important? Because Emad Salem was the figure who rented the van, hotel rooms, provided bomb-making instruction, tested out explosives on behalf of Mohammed Salamah and 15 other terrorists who carried out the February 1993 World Trade Center bombing which injured 1000 and killed 6 people.
Even though several large-scale military war game scenarios were conducted between October 2000 and July 2001 featuring planes flying into both the World Trade Center buildings and Pentagon, the incoming Neocon administration were somehow caught with their pants down when the events of 9/11 finally took place (conveniently at a moment that NORAD had suffered a total breakdown of their continental warning and response systems). When all flights were grounded over the coming several days, Cheney and his PNAC cohorts ensured that the only flights permitted to leave the USA was crammed with high level Saudi royals- including the Bin Laden family.
Why was this done?
As the declassified 28 pages from the 9/11 Commission report went far to demonstrate, the Saudis- largely coordinated by Prince Bandar Bin Sultan (Saudi Ambassador to the USA from 1983-2005 and Bush family insider) had provided the foundation for a cover story that was carefully scripted to justify the 9/11 incident.
Whether the plot was hatched by CIA-Saudi sponsored terrorists as some assume, or whether it was a controlled demolition as hundreds of architects and engineers have testified to (or whether it was a combination of both stories), one thing is certain: The official narrative is a lie and no matter how you try to explain it, two airplanes cannot cause the collapse of three WTC buildings.
Another thing is certain: Biden was happy.
Not only did Joe Biden act as one of the most aggressive voices for the invasion of Iraq in the days following 9/11, but he even bragged publicly that John Ashcroft’s 2001 Patriot Act was modelled nearly verbatim on his own failed 1994 Omnibus domestic surveillance legislation drafted in response to the first 9/11 attack and 1994 Oklahoma City bombing.
Another important outcome of 9/11 involved the re-organization of the FBI with a focus on domestic terrorist surveillance, prevention, disruption and entrapment.
In 2001, MI5’s Chief came to the USA where then-FBI director Robert Mueller was assigned the task of carrying out this new remix of U.S. intelligence that involved re-activating many of the worst characteristics of the FBI’s earlier COINTEL PRO operations that were made public during the 1974 Church Committee hearings.
A Christian Science Monitor report from May 19, 2004 cited the changes in the following terms:
“They have done a number of things to move them in the direction of an MI5,” says a person close to the changes. “They’ve created agents who are trained to have an intelligence function. They’re monitoring organizations within the U.S. that pose threats to national security … not with an eye toward prosecuting, but toward collecting and analyzing that information.”
An incredible report by investigative Journalist Edward Spannaus listed a short list of some of the most extreme cases of FBI entrapment between 2001-2013 in the USA:
“One of the most egregious of these cases is the so-called “Newburgh Four” in New York State, in which an informant in 2008-09 offered the defendants $250,000, as well as weapons, to carry out a terrorist plot. The New York University Center for Human Rights and Justice reviewed this case and two others, and concluded: “The government’s informants introduced and aggressively pushed ideas about violent jihad and, moreover, actually encouraged the defendants to believe it was their duty to take action against the United States.”
The Federal judge presiding over the Newburgh case, Colleen McMahon, declared that it was “beyond question that the government created the crime here,” and criticized the Bureau for sending informants “trolling among the citizens of a troubled community, offering very poor people money if they will play some role—any role—in criminal activity.”
In Portland, Ore., it was disclosed during the trial of the “Christmas Tree bomber” earlier this year, that the FBI had actually produced its own terrorist training video, which was shown to the defendant, depicting men with covered faces shooting guns and setting off bombs using a cell phone as a detonator. The FBI operative also traveled with the target to a remote location where they detonated an actual bomb concealed in a backpack as a trial run for the planned attack.
In Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2012, an FBI agent posing as an al-Qaeda operative supplied a target with fake explosives for a 1,000-pound bomb, which the FBI’s victim then attempted to detonate outside the Federal Reserve building in Manhattan.
In Irvine, Calif., in 2007, an FBI informant was so blatant in attempting to entrap members of the local Islamic Center into violent jihadi actions, that the mosque went to court and got a restraining order against the informant.
In Pittsburgh, Khalifa Ali al-Akili became so suspicious of two “jihadi” FBI informants who were trying to recruit him to buy a gun and to go to Pakistan for training, that he contacted both the London Guardian and the Washington-based National Coalition to Protect Civil Freedoms, and told them that he feared the FBI was trying to entrap him. The National Coalition scheduled a press conference for March 16, 2012, at which al-Akili was to speak and identify the informants, but the day before the scheduled press conference, the FBI arrested al-Akili, charging him not with terrorism, but with illegal possession of a firearm.
The chief informant trying to entrap al-Akili turned out to be Shaden Hussain, a longtime FBI informant who had set up two earlier terrorism cases: the above-cited Newburgh, N.Y., case for which he was paid $100,000, and another in Albany, N.Y., for which his payments are not known.”
In the months since the events on January 6, 2021 we have only seen that this practice continued in full swing within the United States, as reports of FBI agents provocateurs began to circulate widely even being covered extensively by Tucker Carlson on June 15. Recent revelations that the “domestic terrorist” cell which recently plotted the kidnaping of Michigan’s Governor Whitmer were composed primarily of FBI informants and even the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio was proven to be an FBI informant earlier this year along with leading strata of the Oath Keepers. The fact that Steve D’Antuono (FBI bureau chief in Michigan overseeing Whitmer operation) was promptly promoted to FBI bureau chief of Washington D.C. where his skills were put to good use on January 6 should not be lost on anyone.
Just to add a cherry atop this poisoned Sundae, during this same period of time, it was revealed by leaked FBI documents that Joshua Caleb Sutter- controller of the white supremacist group Atomwaffen and also the satanic Temple of Blood cult was paid over $180,000 by the FBI since 2003 ($80,000 of which was paid out after 2018).
Not Only the USA
This post 9/11 practice was not isolated to the USA, as a Canadian appeals court overruled guilty sentences handed down to an idiotic couple who were caught by the RCMP before their July 2016 jihadi plot to bomb a public venue on Canada Day could occur. Why did the appeals judge overrule their sentence? Because it became clear that every single member of the operation which radicalized the young couple, trained them to make bombs and even scripted their attack were RCMP informants!
Earlier cases of controlled domestic terrorist movements in Canada saw CSIS (Canada’s Security and Intelligence Service) erase thousands of hours of wiretaps of Sikh terrorists that detonated bombs in 1984 which lead to 329 dead in the worst act of aviation terrorism until 9/11. Despite this destruction of evidence, CSIS was absolved of its sins in 2005 by the Security Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC). It was also this same organization that was revealed to have co-founded the white supremacist Heritage Front in 1988, and continued to finance it with tax payer funds using CSIS agent Grant Bristol as the conduit and Heritage Front controller until at least 1994.
Anglo-Canadian intelligence controls of domestic terrorism actually go as far back as the bomb-loving Front de Liberation Quebec (FLQ) of the 1960s that set dozens of mailbox bombs across the province. Not only did the RCMP Security Services get caught red handed managing FLQ cells, spreading FLQ graffiti on buildings and even supplying explosives to the group itself, but the FLQ’s “intellectual leader” (Pierre Vallieres) was also the Editor-in-Chief of the very same magazine (Cite Libre) which was run for a decade by none other than Canada’s Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau!
When major press agencies blew the whistle on the federal intelligence agencies behind the FLQ which justified months of Martial Law in Quebec in 1970, Trudeau’s right hand man (and fellow Cite Libre writer) Michael Pitfield created a new organization called the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in 1983 as a branch of the Privy Council Office in order to continue psychological operations going under a new name.
If anyone wishes to look through the voluminous RCMP/CSIS files accumulated on Pierre Trudeau’s strange connections with the FLQ and broader Fabian Society networks during the Cold War, they would be out of luck as historians were informed in 2019 that the entire Trudeau record archive were secretly destroyed by CSIS in 1989 simply because they “weren’t interesting”.
It is important to keep in mind that the RCMP’s techniques were not specifically Canadian, but were innovated by the FBI’s Counter-intelligence Program (COINTEL PRO) which J. Edgar Hoover launched in 1956 in order to subvert “dangerous civil rights groups” then emerging under the leadership of Paul Robeson and Martin Luther King Jr. From the program’s inception until its nominal death in 1975, not only did the FBI infiltrate every anti-establishment grouping from the U.S. Communist Party (CPUSA), to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), NAACP to the Black nationalist movements throughout the 1960s, but ensured that its informants played leading roles in instilling internal conflict, radicalized groups towards violence and even set up leaders like Fred Hampton for assassination.
The strange case of Bernadine Dohrn and Bill Ayers who enjoyed vast institutional support and protection after their time running domestic terrorism as leaders of the Weather Underground is something that should also be investigated. The fact that both domestic terrorists not only became affluent Soros-tied education reformers, and early sponsors of Barack Obama’s political career is more than just a tiny anomaly which can simply be dismissed. (1)
Where did Hoover’s FBI generate COINTEL PRO tactics?
To answer this question, we need to look further back to British Intelligence’s Camp X, established in December 1941 in Canada with the mandate to train American and Canadian spies under the control of spymaster William Stephenson (station chief for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) in New York).
The motive for Camp X had two interconnected components:
1) Prepare the groundwork for a deeper integration of U.S.-British Intelligence in preparation for the purge of patriotic U.S. intelligence officers allied to FDR’s vision of the post-war age, and
2) Train U.S. spies in the art of “secret warfare” which included counterfeiting, psychological warfare, propaganda, counter insurgency, assassination, and infiltration of target groups.
The integration of “full spectrum” alternative warfare tactics such as MK Ultra (modelled and steered by Britain’s earlier Tavis stock clinic), media propaganda (see: Project Mockingbird) and cultural war (see: the rise of modern art and atonalism promoted by the Congress For Cultural Freedom) were but a few of the tactics that were integrated during this process, and which continue virulently to this day.
Under Stephenson’s direction and staffed with Canadian RCMP operatives, the first generation of OSS spymasters were trained; including leading figures of the FBI’s Division 5 who went onto reformulate their WWII Camp X training in the form of assassination operations such as Permindex (operated by Camp X’s Major General Louis Mortimer Bloomfield).
In Conclusion
While I could have said more about the origins of America’s Secret Police which arose under Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, or the earlier deployment of domestic terrorism by Freemasonic lodges affiliated with Albert Pike (founder of the Ku Klux Klan) in an effort to undo Lincoln’s vision for industrial restoration of the South, these stories will have to be left for another time.
For now, it is enough to state that the “war on terror” set into motion by the World Trade Center attacks of 1993 and 2001, is now expanding to target a broad spectrum of the American population who would be morally resistant to the sorts of anti-human policies demanded by Great Reset Technocrats. This dishonest effort must be exposed and rejected before those actual controllers of terrorism attain their objectives: The destruction of nation states, the imposition of a new ethical paradigm premised on depopulation and entropy.
Footnote
(1) By the late 1970s, the creation of controlled terrorist movements was applied vigorously to the Middle East in the form of Zbigniew Brzezinski’s great idea of channeling money, weapons and other support to radical madrasas across Afghanistan as part of an asymmetrical warfare against the Soviet Union. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, these operations vastly expanded with the help of Saudi intelligence and Mossad involvement on the ground- always coordinated by Anglo American intelligence handlers. Islamic terrorism, just like “domestic American terrorism” always had much less to do with Islam and more to do with political agendas wishing to destroy national governments.
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the 'Untold History of Canada' book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book "The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,"
