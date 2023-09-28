By Cynthia Chung

Yet another “deeply embarrassing” scandal for the Canadian government, this time involving a 98-year old Ukrainian Nazi who received a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament during Ukrainian President Zelensky’s address this past Friday, on September 22, 2023. Hmmm, coincidence?

According to the PR damage control, this is all the fault of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota who had extended an invitation to Yaroslav Hunka to witness Ukrainian President Zelensky’s address to the Canadian Parliament. Thus, we are told that the Trudeau government and Zelensky are simply innocent bystanders of this unfortunate blunder by one man’s oversight.

Even more bizarrely, was Rota’s actual speech during Zelensky’s appearance in Parliament, which went like this:

“We have here in the chamber today, Ukrainian Canadian world veteran from the Second World War, who fought for the Ukrainian Independence against the Russians … (becomes wide-eyed and pauses) and continues to support the troops today even at his age of 98 (applause and standing ovation).”

You can watch the video of Rota’s short bungle of a speech here. Rota has since resigned from his position as House of Commons Speaker, accepting full responsibility for the “deeply embarrassing” incident.

In Trudeau’s “apology” he stated:

“It is going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian propaganda, Russian disinformation, and continue our steadfast and unequivocal support for Ukraine as we did last week announcing further measures to stand with Ukraine in Russia’s illegal war against it.”

Apparently Trudeau’s apology is that this is all Russia’s fault?!?

However, if we are to believe this was all simply a blunder by Rota, why was Mr. Hunka, who served in the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division, a voluntary unit made up of mostly ethnic Ukrainians under Nazi command, introduced by the House of Commons Speaker as a WWII veteran who fought against the Russians? A point that even Mr. Rota seemed perplexed about after he read those lines out loud…clearly he was not the one who wrote his speech.

Yes, if you were Ukrainian and fighting the Russians during WWII that pretty much meant you were directly aligned with the Nazis. To be clear, this Waffen-SS Grenadier Division that Mr. Hunka participated in did not only kill Russians, they killed Polish and Jewish civilians as well.

However, this is not the only blunder that the Canadian government has made recently and has blamed “ze Russians” for.

On February 27, 2022, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland held a scarf bearing the slogan “Slava Ukraini,” meaning “Glory to Ukraine,” with the “Blood and Soil” colors of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) (who collaborated with the Nazis during WWII and massacred Jews and Poles).

She then proceeded to post this picture onto her Twitter account (replacing it hours later with a picture of her without the “Blood and Soil” scarf) and accused her detractors of “reeking of Russian disinformation”.

According to Freeland’s press secretary, this was just another case of a “classic KGB disinformation smear… accusing Ukrainians and Ukrainian-Canadians of being far right extremists or fascists or Nazis,” which is a confusing statement on multiple levels.

It is not clear how this was a case of “Russian disinformation,” since the picture is indeed authentic, Freeland did not deny this. And she was indeed holding a “Blood and Soil” emblem, which originated with the Nazis, clear for everyone to see. Lastly, it is confusing as to why the Canadian government seems to be unaware that the KGB no longer exists. Are they also under the impression that the Soviet Union still exists?

Not irrelevant in all of this is the fact that Freeland’s grandfather was the chief editor of a Nazi newspaper during WWII in Galicia and that she is indeed aware of this and apparently unapologetic. Whenever she is questioned about this, she does not deny anything, but simply blames such a focus of inquiry on Russian disinformation with the intent to “destabilize Western democracies.”

Interestingly, it was the Canadian newspaper “The Globe and Mail” who reported this story, titled “Freeland knew her grandfather was editor of Nazi newspaper,” thus, not a Russian publication last time I checked. And upon whom did they base such information? None other than Freeland’s own uncle, John-Paul Himka, who was at the time professor emeritus at the University of Alberta.

According to the Globe and Mail, Freeland was aware for more than two decades that her grandfather Michael Chomiak, was the chief editor of a Nazi newspaper that vilified Jews and supported the Nazi cause.

Globe and Mail writes:

“Krakivski Visti [Krakow News] was set up in 1940 by the German army and supervised by German intelligence officer Emil Gassert. Its printing presses and offices were confiscated by the Germans from a Jewish publisher, who was later murdered at the Belzec concentration camp. The article titled ‘Kravivski Visti and the Jews, 1943: A contribution of Ukrainian Jewish Relations during the Second World War’ was written by Ms. Freeland’s uncle, John-Paul Himka, now professor emeritus at the University of Alberta. In the foreword to the article, Prof. Himka credits Ms. Freeland for ‘pointing out problems and clarifications.’ Ms. Freeland has never acknowledged that her grandfather was a Nazi collaborator and suggested on Monday that the allegation was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. In 1996, Prof. Himka wrote about Mr. Chomiak’s work for Kravivski Visti, a Ukrainian-language newspaper based in Krakow that often published anti-Jewish diatribes including ‘certain passages in some of the articles that expressed approval of what the Nazis were doing to the Jews.’” [emphasis added]

Oddly, Freeland helped to edit and clarify Prof. Himka’s article discussing her grandfather as the chief editor of a Nazi newspaper, however, refused to acknowledge her grandfather’s role publicly and accused any reference to this as part of a “Russian disinformation campaign.” According to this topsy-turvy logic, Freeland’s uncle, Prof. Himka is part of this “Russian disinformation campaign,” and she is guilty of providing assistance to this “Russian disinformation campaign,” all to ruin her political career and “destabilize Western democracies.”

Freeland also told her uncle, Prof. Himka, which is included in his article, that according to her father, her grandfather Michael Chomiak was also working to some extent with the anti-Nazi resistance. However, Prof. Himka was unable to verify this information, which he described as “fragmentary and one-sided.”

But it doesn’t stop there, there is also the questionable conduct by the Canadian military who was caught training present-day Ukrainian Nazis.

Yes, there are present day Ukrainian Nazis to which even the “Atlantic Council” a pro-NATO publication wrote an article titled “Ukraine’s Got a Real Problem with Far-Right Violence (And No, RT Didn’t Write This Headline)”.

Ukrainian Nazis have received ongoing training by the CIA, British SAS (Special Air Service) as well as other NATO countries such as Canada since at least 2014, which has been ongoing up until present day, as confirmed by The Times, Ottawa Citizen, CTV News, and Radio Canada.

The Canadian government has attempted to deny any knowledge of training Nazi militants in Ukraine and have made the claim that they are not responsible for verifying who they are in fact training, since this is the responsibility of the Ukrainian government. However, such claims of ignorance fell through when the very Ukrainian Nazis they were training went ahead and posted pictures on their social media accounts, showcasing their Nazi badges identifying them as such during these training sessions with Canadian and American forces, plain for everyone to see.

Azov Battalion badge in yellow to the right.

Max Blumenthal has made a recent twitter post sharing a 60 minutes special from 1997 exposing Ottawa's post-war policy of welcoming Nazi SS veterans.

Andriy Biletsky, the Azov Battalion’s first commander and later a National Corps parliamentarian previously led the Nazi paramilitary organisation ‘Patriot of Ukraine,’ had stated in 2010 that it was the Ukrainian nation’s mission to “lead the white races of the world in a final crusade… against Semite-led Untermenschen [subhumans].”

For those especially adamant that Nazis are not ‘officially’ part of the Ukrainian army, you should be informed that the Azov Battalion is part of Ukraine’s National Guard, and thus, it is officially part of Ukraine’s military.

In 2019, the Soufan Center, which tracks terrorist and extremist groups around the world, warned:

“The Azov Battalion is emerging as a critical node in the transnational right-wing violent extremist network… [Its] aggressive approach to networking serves one of the Azov Battalion’s overarching objectives, to transform areas under its control in Ukraine into the primary hub for transnational white supremacy.”

The Soufan Center described how the Azov Battalion’s “aggressive networking” reaches around the world to recruit fighters and spread its white supremacist ideology. Foreign fighters who train and fight with the Azov Battalion then return to their own countries to apply what they have learned and recruit others.

In 2014, Newsweek published an article titled “Ukrainian Nationalist Volunteers Committing ‘ISIS-Style’ War Crimes.” Is this an indication of how both the Azov and ISIS have received their funding and training from the very same sources? Hmmm.

One of President Zelensky’s advisors, Oleksiy Arestovych (who resigned in January 2023), has stated in numerous interviews his open admiration for ISIS/ISIL tactics and approach to business and governance. Double hmmm….

In fact, these Canadian and American military officers who have been training Ukrainian Nazis have been doing so under the rubric of NATO, who has also made some strange public “blunders” on the subject of Nazis.

Strangely, NATO had published on its twitter feed in celebration of Women’s Day in May 2022, a Ukrainian female soldier who just happened to be wearing the Nazi Black Sun symbol on her uniform.

NATO would also promote a short film honoring the Baltic Nazi collaborators called the ‘Forest Brothers.’ The NATO film lionizes the ‘Forest Brothers,’ former Waffen SS fighters who voluntarily collaborated with the Nazis, as anti-communist heroes

Another blunder?

Dovid Katz, a leading historian and anti-Nazi investigator condemned the NATO film for rewriting history:

“By going beyond turning a blind eye to the worship of pro-Hitler forces in Eastern Europe…[NATO] is crossing the line right into offering its moral legitimization of Nazi forces such as the Latvian Waffen SS.”

It becomes increasingly clear which way the wind is blowing when one takes the time to simply look at the NATO roster for the position of NATO Commander and Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe, a position that was filled solely by “former” Nazis for 16 years straight, from 1967-1983.[1]

So, no, not a blunder. In fact, none of these are blunders but rather are clear expressions of something that has been overtly taking place.

Then there is the uncomfortable and awkward matter of Zelensky.

In October 2019, President Zelensky (who assumed office in May 2019), had a recorded face-to-face confrontation with the militants from the Azov Battalion, who had launched a campaign to sabotage the peace initiative called “No to Capitulation.”

Kyiv Post translated the conversation as such:

“’Listen, Denys [Yantar], I’m the president of this country. I’m 41 years old. I’m not a loser. I came to you and told you: remove the weapons. Don’t shift the conversation to some protests,’ Zelensky said, videos of the exchange show. As he said this, Zelensky aggressively approached Yantar, who heads the National Corps, a political offshoot of the far-right Azov volunteer battalion, in Mykolaiv city. ‘But we’ve discussed that,’ Yantar said. ‘I wanted to see understanding in your eyes. But, instead, I saw a guy who’s decided that this is some loser standing in front of him,’ Zelensky said.”

The Kyiv Post continues in their article, that this reaction by President Zelensky received a strong backlash from certain quarters of Ukraine:

“Andriy Biletsky, head of National Corps and the Azov Battalion, threatened Zelensky on his YouTube channel that more veterans would head to Zolote if the president tried to evict them from the town. ‘There will be thousands there instead of several dozen,’ he said… Singer Sofia Fedyna, who is a lawmaker with the European Solidarity party of former President Petro Poroshenko, which has 27 seats in parliament, was particularly aggressive in her response. She issued physical threats against Zelensky. ‘Mr. President thinks he is immortal,’ she said in a video shared on Facebook. ‘A grenade may explode there, by chance. And it would be the nicest if this happened during Moscow’s shelling when someone comes to the front line wearing a white or blue shirt.’ Zelensky has previously visited the front line dressed in civilian clothing, rather than military fatigues.”

Thus, the Nazi Azov Battalion publicly threatened Zelensky if he were to intervene on attempting to negotiate peace and end Ukraine’s civil war in 2019.

However, this is not the full story on who is Zelensky.

President Zelensky is also backed by Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who sponsored Zelensky’s rise to presidency, not just with his presidential campaign, but also in the tv show “Servant of the People,” that Zelensky literally “play-acted” as President for three seasons, which ran from November 16th, 2015 to March 28th, 2019. Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine less than two months after the last episode aired, on May 20th, 2019.

Kyiv Post reports:

“For years, Zelensky’s company has produced shows for Kolomoisky’s biggest TV channel, 1 + 1. In 2019, Kolomoisky’s media channels gave a big boost to Zelensky’s presidential campaign. After, Zelensky’s victory, Kolomoisky kept up his relationship with the president, nominating over 30 lawmakers to Zelensky’s newly established party, and maintaining influence with many of them in parliament.”

Since Zelensky’s presidency, Kolomoisky has been able to secure control over a significant portion of Ukraine’s energy sector, including Ukrnafta and Centrenergo, as well as Burisma Holdings.

A 2012 study of Burisma Holdings done in Ukraine by the AntiCorruption Action Centre (ANTAC) found that the true owner of Burisma Holdings was none other than Kolomoisky.

Recall the Joe and Hunter Biden scandal over Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company. Thus, the Bidens ties with Kolomoisky and the situation of Ukraine today is not a coincidence…

In the 1990s, Kolomoisky set up PrivatBank, which quickly grew to be one of the biggest financial institutions in Ukraine.

In 2016, Ukraine nationalized PrivatBank from Kolomoisky and his business partner, Gennadiy Boholiubov. A U.S. Justice Department civil forfeiture complaint from December 2020, said the two men “embezzled and defrauded the bank of billions of dollars.” [emphasis added]

There is also the matter of the Pandora Papers, which has confirmed that Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky was funneling millions of dollars in concealed assets offshore. Zelensky was also implicated in this. And what this of course also means, is that the City of London is tied into all of this.

Kolomoisky, who is Jewish, has also been a funder of the Nazi Azov Battalion since it was formed in 2014, which has been confirmed by Reuters, Newsweek, and Aljazeera.

He has also bankrolled private militias like the Dnipro and Aidar Battalions and has personally deployed them to protect his financial interests.

In other words, Kolomoisky has been a primary funder of the Nazi Azov Battalion who have been fighting Eastern Ukrainians for these past nine years, and thus has been directly fueling the civil war in Ukraine. One of the reasons for this, is that Donbass is a region with many natural resources, especially for the energy sector, to which Kolomoisky would very much like to be in possession of. This could only occur with the extermination or occupation of the people of Donbass.

Interestingly, in May 2022, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky’s interview was cut short on Sky News when he brought up that Zelensky shared on his Twitter account for Victory Day the insignia of the Nazi 3rd SS Panzer Division Totenkopf.

So, maybe Zelensky is not so innocent of a bystander to this past Friday’s “deeply embarrassing” incident at the Canadian Parliament after all…

On top of all of this are the concerns of Ukrainian child trafficking to which even World Vision is acknowledging is becoming quite the oversight.

And who better to look out for the welfare of vulnerable children in a war torn country than Marina Abramović, who has recently been invited by Zelensky to become Ambassador to Ukraine with the focus on the welfare of the children of Ukraine, as per Marina Abramović who stated to the press “I have been invited by Zelensky to be an ambassador of Ukraine, to help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such.”

Marina Abramović has been accused of being a satanist tied to pedophilia rings since an email of hers to none other than John “Pizzagate” Podesta’s brother Tony (who was running Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign) was leaked. Included within the email was an invitation to both Tony and John Podesta, among others who donated money to her institute, to a “Spirit Cooking” dinner which she has since claimed was “a joke.”

Marina Abramovic; Power Objects from the work Spirit Cooking with Power Objects; 1998; beeswax, bandages, pig blood ; Moderna Gallerija, Ljubljana, Slovenia; © Marina Abramovic; courtesy of the Marina Abramovic Archives

Lady Gaga (left) and her guru of sorts Marina Abramovic (second to the left) attend Watermill Benefit together .

For someone who apparently is very disturbed with the accusation of being a cannibalistic satanist, it is rather confusing as to what exactly Marina Abramović is trying to convey in her so-called “art” if not that very thing…

Whether or not Marina Abramović is simply “an artist” as she claims to be, her selection for the position as Ambassador to Ukraine with the specific responsibility of looking out for the welfare of the children in Ukraine, is not a responsibility that should be given to just anybody, let alone a spirit cooking “artist” and should raise eyebrows on this matter alone.

Or maybe this is just another blunder in the making?

For more details on the subjects discussed above see the links below.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Footnotes:

[1] Adolf Heusinger, who served as the Operations Chief within the general staff of the High Command of the German Army in the Nazi German Armed Forces from 1938 to 1944. He was then appointed acting Chief of the General Staff for the Nazis.

Heusinger, like Gehlen, would never be tried at the Nuremberg trials. Instead, he was given control over the newly established West German army, as general of the Bundeswehr from 1957 to 1961. He then became Chairman of the NATO Military Committee from 1961-1964. This overlapped with the period of heightened assassination attempts against de Gaulle, to which NATO’s Operation Gladio was implicated (see Part 3).

Hans Speidel, a Nazi general, was one of the major military leaders of West Germany during the early Cold War. He was a principal founder of the Bundeswehr. He was a major figure in the German rearmament and oversaw the Bundeswehr’s integration into NATO. (10) He became a military advisor to Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and the Supreme Commander of NATO’s ground force in Central Europe from 1957-1963.

According to an article in Der Spiegel (11), which cited documents released by the Bundesnachrichtendienst (foreign intelligence agency of Germany) in 2014, Heusinger and Speidel may have been part of the Schnez-Truppe, a secret illegal army that veterans of the Wehrmacht and Waffen-SS established in Germany in 1949.

You would think such a thing were unlikely or even impossible, but the truth was that such a secret illegal army made up of Nazis post-WWII follows NATO’s Operation Gladio to the script.

Johannes Steinhoff, Luftwaffe fighter pilot during WWII and recipient of the Knights Cross of the Iron Cross (the Nazi military’s highest award), became the German Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee in 1960, served as Acting Commander Allied Air Forces Central Europe in NATO from 1965-1966, as Inspector of the Air Force 1966-1970 and as Chairman of the NATO Military Committee from 1971–1974.

Johann von Kielmansegg, General Staff officer to the High Command of the Wehrmacht 1942-1944, was lieutenant general of NATO’s Supreme Command of Allied Land Forces Central Europe in Fontainebleau and NATO’s Commander in Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe from 1967-1968.

Jurgen Bennecke was also a general in the Wehrmacht and was NATO’s Commander in Chief of the Allied Forces Central Europe from 1968-1973.

Ernst Ferber, a Major in the Wehrmacht and group leader of the organizational department of the Supreme Command of the Army (Wehrmacht) from 1943-1945 and recipient of the Iron Cross 1st Class, was NATO’s Commander in Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe from 1973-1975.

Karl Schnell, battery chief in the Western campaign in 1940, later First General Staff Officer of the LXXVI Panzer Corps in 1944 and recipient of the Iron Cross 2nd Class, was NATO’s Commander in Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe from 1975-1977.

Franz Joseph Schulze, a Lieutenant in the reserve and Chief of the 3rd Battery of the Flak Storm Regiment 241 and recipient of the Knight’s Cross of the Iron Cross in 1944, was NATO’s Commander in Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe from 1977-1979.

Ferdinand von Senger und Etterlin, Lieutenant of 24th Panzer Division in the German 6th Army, adjutant to Army High Command, was NATO’s Commander in Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe 1979-1983.

[Note: This is not a complete list of “former” Nazis who served under NATO.]

Thus, from 1957 to 1983, NATO had at least one if not several high ranking “former” Nazis in full command of multiple departments within NATO.

The position of NATO Commander and Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe (CINCENT Commander in Chief, Allied Forces Central Europe – AFCENT) was a position that was filled SOLELY by “former” Nazis for 16 YEARS STRAIGHT, from 1967-1983.