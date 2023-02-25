Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It
The Canadian Patriot Review is proud to announce the release of a 75 page, full color special report titled “Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It”. This report features essential research exposing the new false narratives which are working overtime to close your mind off of the reality of the Anglo-Venetian oligarchy at the causal nexus of a global dark age agenda.
In this special report, Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung debunk the many leading myths about China as “the center command of world evil” and explore the inner fights waged between Chinese patriots in opposition to fifth column traitors that have worked tirelessly on behalf of foreign oligarchical interests to subvert China from within since the dark days of the Opium Wars.
How did a Chinese deep state grow under the guiding hand of the Trilateral Commission, Henry Kissinger and a nest of transhumanists affiliated with Tavistock starting in the early 1970s?
How did Henry Kissinger’s plans to keep China as a slave labor plantation come undone?
How was China able to purge George Soros after a failed color revolution in 1989 and how did Soros’ operatives flee to the USA over the ensuing 25 years?
What the hell is Steve Bannon and his Chinese bosom buddy Miles Guo anyway?
Is there truly a “Uyghur Muslim genocide” in Xinjiang as western governments have proclaimed?
How did the Club of Rome usher in the One China policy?
Is Taiwan a tool of the US military industrial complex? What is the “Hong Kong” freedom movement? And where does Tibet fit into this?
How is China opposing the global depopulation agenda?
How do ethnically-targeted bioweapons play into 21st century warfare and why is the “Wuhan lab story” a planted red herring?
All of these questions and much more will be answered within the Canadian Patriot Review’s Special Report
All paid subscribers have access to both Vol 1 and Vol 2 refer here:
Click below to purchase the report as a paperback and Kindle OR click here to purchase a copy as a PDF
REVIEWS
Breaking Free… is a condensed and intricate collection of insightful and provocative ideas about China’s recent trajectory in the world. It presents a perspective eminently more palatable to the intellect than that produced by “commonplace western media and armadas of geopolitical think tankers”.
Will be purchasing the magazine. How long to time of delivery- I live in the US.
Most Americans are completely ignorant about their own countries history let alone understanding even an iota of Chinese or Russian history.
The entire narrative around the "China virus" or "CCP this" or "CCP that" is illustrative of this. The entire story that has been swallowed about China during these past three years is propaganda mainly churned out by the National Endowment for Democracy. Individuals like Michael Senger are about as wrong on this as it gets. Steve Bannon is worse. The likes of Naomi Wolf that parrot this narrative have no business in these discussions as she is illiterate when it comes to US/UK/Chinese history.
It's just warmed over "yellow peril" BS just as the Russia bashing is the post-modern version of "The Red Scare."
The Covid Operation is one of Western multinational organizations (WHO, NATO, IMF, World Bank, GAVI, US-AID, NED, etc.) attempting to halt the dissolution of the US and allies as global cop and to maintain dollar hegemony/petrodollar as the world's currency.
BTW the staged performance of the "falling dead on street from Covid Wuhan guy" was an NED production. As phony as Saddam's troops throwing babies from incubators.
You got the right-wing reactionaries answering the call of the "yellow peril" dog whistle and the retarded liberal wokesters supporting Nazis in the Ukraine.
America is a certified nuthouse.
And too many US citizens still haven't figured out that they are being shafted every minute of the day not by Pootin or Xi but by a bunch of English speaking bureaucrats that live right here in the DC swampland and the technocrats from Brussels and London.
That both Russia and China have their countries encircled by another nation's military, a nation (the US) that has a history of unremitting bloodshed against people of the world over the past century and more should be an obvious clue.
Just got it on Amazon kindle. 👍🙋♂️