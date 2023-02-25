Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Allen's avatar
Allen
Feb 25, 2023

Will be purchasing the magazine. How long to time of delivery- I live in the US.

Most Americans are completely ignorant about their own countries history let alone understanding even an iota of Chinese or Russian history.

The entire narrative around the "China virus" or "CCP this" or "CCP that" is illustrative of this. The entire story that has been swallowed about China during these past three years is propaganda mainly churned out by the National Endowment for Democracy. Individuals like Michael Senger are about as wrong on this as it gets. Steve Bannon is worse. The likes of Naomi Wolf that parrot this narrative have no business in these discussions as she is illiterate when it comes to US/UK/Chinese history.

It's just warmed over "yellow peril" BS just as the Russia bashing is the post-modern version of "The Red Scare."

The Covid Operation is one of Western multinational organizations (WHO, NATO, IMF, World Bank, GAVI, US-AID, NED, etc.) attempting to halt the dissolution of the US and allies as global cop and to maintain dollar hegemony/petrodollar as the world's currency.

BTW the staged performance of the "falling dead on street from Covid Wuhan guy" was an NED production. As phony as Saddam's troops throwing babies from incubators.

You got the right-wing reactionaries answering the call of the "yellow peril" dog whistle and the retarded liberal wokesters supporting Nazis in the Ukraine.

America is a certified nuthouse.

And too many US citizens still haven't figured out that they are being shafted every minute of the day not by Pootin or Xi but by a bunch of English speaking bureaucrats that live right here in the DC swampland and the technocrats from Brussels and London.

That both Russia and China have their countries encircled by another nation's military, a nation (the US) that has a history of unremitting bloodshed against people of the world over the past century and more should be an obvious clue.

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SKY's avatar
SKY
Feb 25, 2023

Just got it on Amazon kindle. 👍🙋‍♂️

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