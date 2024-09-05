In this episode of Breaking History, Cynthia Chung joined us to showcase the interconnectedness behind the world drug trade going back to the 19th century Opium Wars, and creation of HSBC to the simultaneous rise of the modern mafia brotherhood, the Templar/Hospitaller roots of the Vatican Bank, and international intelligence agencies managing Operation Gladio.

This extremely jam-packed presentation additionally introduces how Taiwan, the CIA-controlled Kuomintang, the Golden Triangle of East Asia (also managed by CIA-controlled KMT) were integral to the creation of the Vietnam War which had nothing to do with “the fight against communism” as so many duped westerners were told, and everything to do with drugs and political influence for a managerial high priesthood above nation states.

Click below to watch the full program

See my paper on this subject here:

Towards the end of this show, a conversation organically emerged around the subject of false dualisms such as "republican vs democrat" or "communist vs capitalist" in order to better appreciate the higher battle over ideas and culture shaping all of human history.

This topic brought us quickly into a short but potent conversation about the music industry, MK Ultra and the military industrial complex with a look at the intentionally degenerate aesthetics associated with the counter-culture revolution, drugs, Blacksploitation, and gangsta rap.

It was so much fun that I decided to clip it out as a stand-alone video for easier sharing.

